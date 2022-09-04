Read full article on original website
David Ray Troutman
(Age 57, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Thursday September 8th at 11am at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 4pm at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Deborah Sue “Debi” Farmer
(Age 68, of Clarksville, TN) Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Man on scooter injured in Sanderson Drive accident
A man on a scooter was injured after he rear-ended a car Monday afternoon on Sanderson Drive. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 61-year old Kimberly Keeling of Hopkinsville was stopped on Sanderson at North Main Street when she was struck in the rear by a scooter operated by 57-year old Timothy Wright of Hopkinsville.
Pursuit ends with arrests of Clarksville, Elkton men
A high speed pursuit that began on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Labor Day morning ended in Hopkinsville with the arrests of two men on multiple charges. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Colon attempted to stop a speeding car driven by 25-year old Zavian Jackson of Clarksville near US 68 and the Bypass and Jackson allegedly refused to pull over, traveling through the city at a high rate of speed.
HS Sports Last Night
Lady Blazers led 1-0 at the half and did not seem phased when they gave up an early second half goal to tie it. They stayed poised and worked the ball to their offensive playmakers, ultimately finding the back of the goal on a rather crazy play where not one but two of them got behind the opposing goaltender.
Labor Day fire damages Clarksville home
Fire damaged a home on Woody Hills Drive in Clarksville Labor Day afternoon. Clarksville Fire and Rescue officials say the blaze began on the rear exterior of the two-story home and while firefighters were able to minimize damage to the structure, the residents still had to be displaced. No one...
Interim tag removed from HHS Principal Cindy Campbell
Hopkinsville High School’s Site-Based Decision Making Council has affirmed Cindy Campbell as principal. The council was in full agreement with Superintendent Chris Bentzel’s choice to hire Campbell as the interim principal in May, according to a news release. Campbell is quoted as saying, “I look forward to continuing...
Resolution possible in Fairview felony assault case
There could soon be a resolution in the cases of two men accused in connection with a felony assault that happened June 16 in Fairview. Arraignment was held Wednesday morning for 44-year old Eddie Mosley of Hopkinsville, with his attorney entering a not guilty plea and asking for another court date.
Grand jury to hear attempted rape case
The Christian County grand jury will soon hear the attempted rape and kidnapping charges against the man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman on the night of August 26 on the Hopkinsville Greenway. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jeremy Crawford testified 52-year old Anthony McCoggle of Hopkinsville had been walking...
Arraignment held for former First Baptist daycare worker charged with abuse
Arraignment was held Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for 22-year old Deshayla Day, a former employee of the First Baptist Church daycare accused of child abuse. Public defender Rick Sandborn entered a not guilty plea on Day’s behalf and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith says evidence in the case will be turned over soon.
Christian County to have multiple voting options for general election
While there will be 16 voting centers where any registered voter can cast their ballot on Election Day in Christian County, there will also be other times and ways to vote if you won’t be available November 8. Christian County Clerk Mike Kem says the portal will open September...
Another ‘super load’ to slow traffic from Eddyville Riverport to Martinrea Wednesday
The fifth of six “super loads” to travel from the Eddyville Riverport to Martinrea in Hopkinsville will depart from Lyon County Wednesday morning at 7. The specialized hauler will initially travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange. KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and the I-24 Exit 45 Interchange to allow the load to reach I-24.
Adult, two juveniles arrested on gun, drug charges
An adult and two juveniles were arrested on gun charges following a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on McLean Avenue. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jerry Marcum stopped 18-year old Letrevion Washington of Hopkinsville for not wearing a seat belt and a computer check showed he only has a learners permit and there were no licensed drivers in the vehicle.
Milling, paving work to begin on Old Dover Road Thursday
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans milling and asphalt paving along a section of Old Dover Road in Trigg County starting Thursday. The paving project runs along Old Dove Road from the KY 272 intersection northward through the U.S. 68 intersection to the U.S. 68-Business intersection. Milling and...
Jail assault case heads to grand jury
A man charged with first-degree assault in relation to an altercation that occurred in the Christian County Jail is having his case sent to the grand jury following a preliminary hearing in Christian District Court Wednesday morning. Captain Brian Reeves with the jail testified to the incident, saying that 39-year-old...
Big Read kicks off Friday night with show at Alhambra
Hopkinsville’s Big Read kicks off with a free concert by Martha Redbone at 7 o’clock Friday night at the Historic Alhambra Theatre. Pennyroyal Arts Council Executive Director Margaret Prim says Redbone will perform Bone Hill—a story featuring several musicians and actors who will join her on stage.
