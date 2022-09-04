Read full article on original website
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio hold narrow leads in key Florida races, AARP poll says
TALLAHASSEE — Republican incumbents Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio hold narrow leads over their Democratic opponents, according to a new poll that includes the state's coveted older voters. DeSantis leads U.S. Rep. and former governor Charlie Crist 50%-47% in the gubernatorial race, and Rubio leads Congresswoman Val...
Guest opinion: Energy efficiency can bring Floridians the real relief they need
High electricity bills add to the crippling financial burdens many Floridians are experiencing now, caught between historic inflation and sky-high prices at the pump. As a pastor, I have over time helped more Floridians pay unaffordable electricity bills than any other financial challenge. Why is this? Simply: outdated public policy....
SWFLA To Do List: Coastal Clean-up slated, more
The comedian, known for his character on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," performs Sept. 9-11, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.
3 To Know: Climate study, gas prices and record births
1. Climate study: Thwaites Glacier mapping shows ice loss. Scientists in West Antarctica have captured a first-of-its-kind seafloor mapping near the world’s widest glacier – which is shrinking at a pace that could one day raise global sea levels up to 10 feet, according to the University of South Florida.
Florida handing out opioid overdose prevention kits to the public after deaths spike
Friends don’t let friends overdose on opioids anymore. The state Department of Health is rolling out an initiative to provide overdose prevention kits to the public so families and friends can help save the lives of loved ones at risk of overdosing. The state agency is distributing naloxone kits...
Letters to the Editor, Sept. 6
If I have a choice to give a fish to a hungry or to teach the person to catch fish, I will always choose to teach to fish. Education not only frees the person from poverty but also makes the person productive and self-dependent. As a result the person will be off our back. It is a win-win proposition.
MIPD alerts residents after 'out of order' sign at Marco Island bank ATM raises red flag
A suspicious activity call raised a red flag and dispatched officers with the Marco Island Police Department to a local bank. On Friday afternoon, officers responded to the Bank of America in the 600 block of Bald Eagle Drive, after they received the activity call. The Investigations Unit determined an...
Exclusive: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona's fall tour to include stops in swing states
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will travel the eastern U.S. by bus next week to promote his priorities for this school year, which include boosting the teaching profession, increasing mental health support for students and helping kids regain lost academic ground. The five-day bus tour, part of an annual tradition tracing...
3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more
Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
Southwest Florida Fishing Report: Anglers moving from red group to gag grouper and snapper
Closer to shore and in the shallows, snook season is now open. The season opened Sept. 1 with amendments to the management plan in place since the devastating and well-documented red tide events of 2018. New rules give anglers the opportunity to harvest one snook per day per harvester south of Vanderbilt Beach Road or North Latitude 26 15.255.
Massachusetts AG Maura Healey wins Democratic gubernatorial primary; Trump-backed Diehl secures GOP nomination
BOSTON — Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over businessman Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. The victory for Diehl sets up a general election contest against Democratic Attorney...
Guest opinion: Senior centers play important role in “Strengthening Community Connections”
During September, Naples Senior Center will join other senior centers nationwide in celebrating National Senior Center Month with the 2022 theme of “Strengthening Community Connections.”. Throughout the month, we will call attention to the important role that senior centers play in strengthening connections in their local communities by highlighting...
Estero 14-year-old shoots 65, Monday qualifies on LPGA Tour for the third consecutive week
It's not just that Gianna Clemente has Monday-qualified for an LPGA event a third consecutive week. While that's certainly impressive enough, consider that she also carded a 7-under 65 at Kenwood Country Club to win by three and earn her spot in the field at the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati.
