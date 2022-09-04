ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Marconews.com

Guest opinion: Energy efficiency can bring Floridians the real relief they need

High electricity bills add to the crippling financial burdens many Floridians are experiencing now, caught between historic inflation and sky-high prices at the pump. As a pastor, I have over time helped more Floridians pay unaffordable electricity bills than any other financial challenge. Why is this? Simply: outdated public policy....
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Coastal Clean-up slated, more

The comedian, known for his character on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," performs Sept. 9-11, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Climate study, gas prices and record births

1. Climate study: Thwaites Glacier mapping shows ice loss. Scientists in West Antarctica have captured a first-of-its-kind seafloor mapping near the world’s widest glacier – which is shrinking at a pace that could one day raise global sea levels up to 10 feet, according to the University of South Florida.
CAPE CORAL, FL
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Collier County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Health
Marconews.com

Letters to the Editor, Sept. 6

If I have a choice to give a fish to a hungry or to teach the person to catch fish, I will always choose to teach to fish. Education not only frees the person from poverty but also makes the person productive and self-dependent. As a result the person will be off our back. It is a win-win proposition.
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more

Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

Southwest Florida Fishing Report: Anglers moving from red group to gag grouper and snapper

Closer to shore and in the shallows, snook season is now open. The season opened Sept. 1 with amendments to the management plan in place since the devastating and well-documented red tide events of 2018. New rules give anglers the opportunity to harvest one snook per day per harvester south of Vanderbilt Beach Road or North Latitude 26 15.255.
HOBBIES
Marconews.com

Massachusetts AG Maura Healey wins Democratic gubernatorial primary; Trump-backed Diehl secures GOP nomination

BOSTON — Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over businessman Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. The victory for Diehl sets up a general election contest against Democratic Attorney...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Marconews.com

Guest opinion: Senior centers play important role in “Strengthening Community Connections”

During September, Naples Senior Center will join other senior centers nationwide in celebrating National Senior Center Month with the 2022 theme of “Strengthening Community Connections.”. Throughout the month, we will call attention to the important role that senior centers play in strengthening connections in their local communities by highlighting...
NAPLES, FL
