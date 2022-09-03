Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Education Secretary Miguel Cardona's fall tour to include stops in swing states
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will travel the eastern U.S. by bus next week to promote his priorities for this school year, which include boosting the teaching profession, increasing mental health support for students and helping kids regain lost academic ground. The five-day bus tour, part of an annual tradition tracing...
Florida handing out opioid overdose prevention kits to the public after deaths spike
Friends don’t let friends overdose on opioids anymore. The state Department of Health is rolling out an initiative to provide overdose prevention kits to the public so families and friends can help save the lives of loved ones at risk of overdosing. The state agency is distributing naloxone kits...
Massachusetts AG Maura Healey wins Democratic gubernatorial primary; Trump-backed Diehl secures GOP nomination
BOSTON — Geoff Diehl, a former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over businessman Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. The victory for Diehl sets up a general election contest against Democratic Attorney...
