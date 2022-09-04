Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Not all plant-based diets are the same: Junk veggie food and its impact on health
Plant-based diets continue to grow in popularity for their many health benefits, including lower risks of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. However, not all plant-based diets are equal, and some eating habits may cause more harm than good. In this Honest Nutrition feature, we explain all you need to know about eating a healthful plant-based diet.
nypressnews.com
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
This Is The Healthiest Milk To Add To Your Coffee If You Want To Lose Weight, According To Dietitians
When trying to lose weight healthily, it is helpful to reevaluate your diet, and make sure to add more nutrients and remove unnecessary calories. One way to do this, experts tell us, is by revamping your morning coffee! While you may already be aware...
7 High-Protein Cereals Dietitians Love
About 56 percent of people start their day with cereal, per a September 2021 OnePoll report. Sure, breakfast cereals are convenient, but many are also mostly made up of added sugars. While that may give you energy, the buzz won't last. "When I'm looking for a cereal, I like to...
Medical News Today
What foods help burn fat?
Consuming certain foods can lead to a reduction in body fat. When a person adds these fat-burning foods to the diet, they can burn fat and lose weight over time. Such fat-burning foods include eggs, nuts, and oily fish. The term “fat-burning foods” may apply to those that produce fat...
Vegan diet for diabetes: Tips, benefits and safety
How effective is a vegan diet for diabetes prevention and management? Plant-based diets are increasingly being recognized as one of the healthiest and most sustainable dietary patterns. Given that they tend to be high in fiber and low in saturated fat, vegan diets have been widely studied for their preventative and therapeutic effects on high blood sugar levels.
This Is The Best Smoothie Recipe To Reset Your Metabolism And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists
Smoothies are a tried-and-true way to start your day with energy, protein, fiber and other nutrients needed to support a healthy metabolism. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts for a great smoothie recipe that not only promotes gut health, but can also help you lose weight healthily by keeping you fuller and energized for longer. Read on for tips, suggestions and an original recipe from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
The Healthy Eating Trends That Nutritionists Do (& Don't) Stand Behind
With so many diets out there, it’s easy to get overwhelmed and confused. After all, we see friends and social media influencers espousing the benefits of adopting a “healthy lifestyle” by changing up their eating habits (for better or worse) — but are these diet fads really a good idea? You’ve got questions, and we’ve got answers. SheKnows spoke with several nutritionists to get the level scoop on which diets are actually healthy and which really don’t work or can lead to complications later on. Here’s what you need to know. Mediterranean diet With an emphasis on cooking styles from countries surrounding...
7 Vegetarian Heat-and-Eat Meals With 15 Grams of Protein or More
The best vegetarian heat-and-eat meals pack protein, other nutrients and flavor. Brands like Amy's, Trader Joe's and Sweet Earth are dietitian-approved options.
What goes into a Mediterranean diet, and how to get started
If you know anything about healthy eating, you've probably heard that the benefits of Mediterranean-style eating are as clear as the crystal sea at a Greek island getaway. But for someone just testing the waters of heart-healthy eating, the specifics of such a diet can get a little murky. That's because its definition can vary.
Is Yogurt Good For Diabetes?
Paying attention to portion size is vital when eating yogurt. Excessive consumption of yogurt will add more fat and calories to your diet.
Is Fried Rice Healthy? Calories and Other Nutrition Info
There are about 238 calories in fried rice per one cup serving, and if you add meat like chicken, shrimp or beef, you're adding calories, fat and protein, too.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK schools forced to choose between hot meals and heated classrooms, facing 'turbulent times ahead'
As reported byCNBC, with the autumn school term beginning in the UK, the road ahead looks daunting as schools are left facing some serious consequences of the cost-of-living crisis. Food charities have spoken up about how schools could soon be forced to choose between keeping classrooms heated though the winter or ensuring that young students are provided nutritious hot meals.
How to Lose Weight on a Pescatarian Keto Diet
If you’re looking to lose weight on the keto diet, it can be especially tough if you don’t consume animal products. After all, many protein-rich foods that help people lose weight rely on eggs and lean meats like chicken or turkey as the primary ingredients. To ensure that you stay keto while also sticking to your vegetarian diet, try one of these keto pescatarian recipes that are high in fiber and protein but low in carbs and saturated fats. Check out some of our favorite pescatarian keto meals on PlanKetogenic.pro's article.
MedicalXpress
People with eating disorders hold rules around 'good' and 'bad' foods, but eating is never that simple
We usually think of eating as simple—a biological response to how hungry or full we feel. But eating and enjoyment is a very complex process. Our upbringing, the influence of others such as family and friends, our emotions, media, education and our health status are all strong influences on how, what and when we eat. Then there is how food is cooked and prepared, our religious beliefs and values, and our access to food.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here’s how much it costs to cook with an oven vs. stove
With the costs of energy bills rising upward in the UK, households have had to become more prudent in not only cutting down unnecessary energy usage but also finding greener alternatives when it comes to electric appliances. As reported by Thisis Money, supermarket Iceland and energy firm Utilita have teamed up together to lay out the details of how exactly much your kitchen cooking methods are costing you in terms of energy bills.
Food Network
Is Skim Milk Healthy?
Wondering what to pour in your bowl of cereal? Skim milk is certainly one healthy option. Here’s a look at the nutrients found in nonfat milk and the science that says it can be part of a healthy diet. Skim Milk Nutrition Facts. All milk, including skim milk, is...
