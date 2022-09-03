Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Dawn Staley sets the pace at the Darlington Raceway
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dawn Staley's last trip to the Darlington Raceway was in 2017 after her first national championship. That year, Staley was on the stage for pre-race festivities but her appearance Sunday put her at the front of the field for the Cook Out Southern 500. Staley served...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Press Release for Trinity Collegiate School
Trinity Collegiate School (TCS) is proud to announce its 2022 College Board National Recognition. The College Board’s National Recognition Program recognizes students from underserved. communities who excel in the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT, and/or AP examinations. Individuals who. are members of the African American, Hispanic, and rural/small town communities are eligible.
wymt.com
Woman with Eastern Ky. ties dies in South Carolina shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/WYMT) - A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a suburb of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. Our sister station WMBF reports the coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident last Wednesday afternoon on Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest community.
dillonheraldonline.com
Habitat For Humanity Coming To Dillon County
Habitat for Humanity is coming to Dillon County. Ricky Hardy, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Marion County, was the guest speaker at Latta Rotary recently where he shared the news. Hardy has held the position of director full time since February 2011. He is also a minister at Firefall Bible Church.
Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
3 arrested after fight, stabbing in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested after a stabbing early Saturday morning in Florence, according to police. Tiffany Renee Dolford, 26, of Lamar, and Gabrielle Olivia Dolford, 24, of Darlington, were both arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Zachery Stuart Myers, 26, of Florence, was arrested […]
Weekend Dillon County nightclub shooting was deadly, deputies say
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shooting at a nightclub Sunday morning in Dillon County was deadly, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Tyshaun Ra’Sheen Bethea, 21, of Fairmont, North Carolina, was found by deputies with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. Bethea was pronounced dead at a hospital. The shooting happened […]
A Black protester voiced anger at police in South Carolina. She got 4 years in prison
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Florence Library Upcoming Events
The Florence County Library Teen Services Department will present Teen Zine Creations on Monday, September 19 from 5:30 p.m-6:30 p.m. Teens will learn about the history of zines and create their own zine and/or mini-zine. This program is free and open to all 6th through 12th graders. For questions contact Julie Vaught at 843-413-7073, or email teens@florencelibrary.org.
Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting
LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
borderbelt.org
Deaths of Native American women in Robeson County highlight domestic violence concerns
But the 20-year-old’s disappearance barely sparked widespread interest in Robeson County, a rural community with the highest violent crime rate in North Carolina. However, the Aug. 24 discovery of Jones’ body – dismembered and left in a wooded area in Maxton – shocked even this hardened community that has grown accustomed to senseless homicides.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
Car overturns in Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car overturned in a crash Tuesday in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened in the area of Palmetto Street and Old Marion Road, according to troopers. One lane is blocked. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. No other information about the […]
Labor Day means increased boat traffic in South Carolina
WATEREE, S.C. — Labor Day Weekend is the last holiday of summer. While many are using this time to relax, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is using this time for courtesy boat inspections around the state. Angie Harrelson and her family said this weekend was all...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Lake City To Hold Masquerade Ball & Silent Auction
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City will host a Masquerade Ball Oct. 8 at The R.O.B. to benefit the Lake City Y.O.U.T.H. Intervention Program. The semi-formal/formal event includes a silent auction, live music from Flavor Big Band out of Atlanta, and a buffet dinner with cash bar. Tickets are a $25 donation and available on Eventbrite. Tables are also available for $500 (seats six) and $750 (seats eight) donations. All proceeds benefit the Youth with Opportunities Unifying & Transforming Humanity Intervention Program.
He’s lovin’ it: McDonald’s crew member rises to executive
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Nimi Rama started working at McDonald’s at age 14. His career at McDonald’s has taken him throughout the East Coast and made him a director of operations. Rama said he was goal driven as a teen and that trait turned out to be a driving force for his success. As a […]
wpde.com
600 people out of jobs this week as Marlboro County plant closes earlier than announced
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Mohawk Flooring’s Oak River Mills is closing its plant in the Blenheim area of Marlboro County this Friday, according to Mohawk Senior Communications Specialist Laura Smith. Oak River announced last month that it would cease operations at the site on Oct. 6. Several...
wbtw.com
Man sues South Carolina Department of Education over claims of racial discrimination at Horry County job
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is suing the South Carolina Department of Education over claims that he was racially discriminated against while working as a school bus mechanic in Conway. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 26, claims Eric Jordan, who is Black, was subject to “repugnant, blatant, open...
Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
24-year-old woman killed in Florence crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a crash in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Timesha Annika Hough, of Florence, died in a crash at the intersection of Winston Street and West Evans Street, von Lutcken said. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. when Hough […]
