ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

Dawn Staley sets the pace at the Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dawn Staley's last trip to the Darlington Raceway was in 2017 after her first national championship. That year, Staley was on the stage for pre-race festivities but her appearance Sunday put her at the front of the field for the Cook Out Southern 500. Staley served...
DARLINGTON, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Press Release for Trinity Collegiate School

Trinity Collegiate School (TCS) is proud to announce its 2022 College Board National Recognition. The College Board’s National Recognition Program recognizes students from underserved. communities who excel in the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT, and/or AP examinations. Individuals who. are members of the African American, Hispanic, and rural/small town communities are eligible.
DARLINGTON, SC
wymt.com

Woman with Eastern Ky. ties dies in South Carolina shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/WYMT) - A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a suburb of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. Our sister station WMBF reports the coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident last Wednesday afternoon on Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest community.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
dillonheraldonline.com

Habitat For Humanity Coming To Dillon County

Habitat for Humanity is coming to Dillon County. Ricky Hardy, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Marion County, was the guest speaker at Latta Rotary recently where he shared the news. Hardy has held the position of director full time since February 2011. He is also a minister at Firefall Bible Church.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Sports
City
Florence, SC
City
Aiken, SC
WFAE

Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

3 arrested after fight, stabbing in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested after a stabbing early Saturday morning in Florence, according to police. Tiffany Renee Dolford, 26, of Lamar, and Gabrielle Olivia Dolford, 24, of Darlington, were both arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Zachery Stuart Myers, 26, of Florence, was arrested […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Weekend Dillon County nightclub shooting was deadly, deputies say

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shooting at a nightclub Sunday morning in Dillon County was deadly, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Tyshaun Ra’Sheen Bethea, 21, of Fairmont, North Carolina, was found by deputies with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. Bethea was pronounced dead at a hospital. The shooting happened […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Lucas
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Florence Library Upcoming Events

The Florence County Library Teen Services Department will present Teen Zine Creations on Monday, September 19 from 5:30 p.m-6:30 p.m. Teens will learn about the history of zines and create their own zine and/or mini-zine. This program is free and open to all 6th through 12th graders. For questions contact Julie Vaught at 843-413-7073, or email teens@florencelibrary.org.
FLORENCE, SC
The Richmond Observer

Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting

LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies motorcycle victim in Kershaw County incident

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County coroner has identified 57-years-old Ronny Layton Jr as the victim of a Kershaw County motorcycle incident. The incident occurred at the intersection of US 601 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff around 7:00 p.m. According to officials, Layton was traveling south on Highway...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Pacers Outlast Patriots#Usc Aiken#Fmu#Carson Newman University#Usca
WBTW News13

Car overturns in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car overturned in a crash Tuesday in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened in the area of Palmetto Street and Old Marion Road, according to troopers. One lane is blocked. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. No other information about the […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Lake City To Hold Masquerade Ball & Silent Auction

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City will host a Masquerade Ball Oct. 8 at The R.O.B. to benefit the Lake City Y.O.U.T.H. Intervention Program. The semi-formal/formal event includes a silent auction, live music from Flavor Big Band out of Atlanta, and a buffet dinner with cash bar. Tickets are a $25 donation and available on Eventbrite. Tables are also available for $500 (seats six) and $750 (seats eight) donations. All proceeds benefit the Youth with Opportunities Unifying & Transforming Humanity Intervention Program.
LAKE CITY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News19 WLTX

Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
LUGOFF, SC
WBTW News13

24-year-old woman killed in Florence crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old woman was killed Sunday evening in a crash in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Timesha Annika Hough, of Florence, died in a crash at the intersection of Winston Street and West Evans Street, von Lutcken said. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. when Hough […]
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy