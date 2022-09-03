LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City will host a Masquerade Ball Oct. 8 at The R.O.B. to benefit the Lake City Y.O.U.T.H. Intervention Program. The semi-formal/formal event includes a silent auction, live music from Flavor Big Band out of Atlanta, and a buffet dinner with cash bar. Tickets are a $25 donation and available on Eventbrite. Tables are also available for $500 (seats six) and $750 (seats eight) donations. All proceeds benefit the Youth with Opportunities Unifying & Transforming Humanity Intervention Program.

LAKE CITY, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO