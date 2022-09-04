Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
US News and World Report
Britain Goes Big to Ease Energy Shock, EU Meets on Friday
LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Britain will cap consumer energy bills for two years and funnel billions to prop up power companies, its new leader Liz Truss said on Thursday in a bid to tackle an energy crisis that has Europe and Russia squaring off in a deepening economic war. European governments are...
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan Says West's 'Provocative' Policies Towards Russia Not Correct
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong
President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Forces Advance Deep Into Russian Lines in Kharkiv Region - General
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 700 square km (270 square miles) of territory in the south and in the eastern Kharkiv region, where they advanced up to 50 km (31 miles) into Russian lines and retaken more than 20 villages, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday.
US News and World Report
Putin Approves New Foreign Policy Doctrine Based on 'Russian World'
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based around the concept of a "Russian World", a notion that conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers. The 31-page "humanitarian policy", published more than six months into the war in...
US News and World Report
Shelling Damages Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant's Backup Power Line -IAEA
VIENNA (Reuters) -Shelling on Tuesday damaged a backup power line at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, which has already lost all four of its regular power lines, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said there was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Has 'Serious Concern' About North Korea
ZURICH (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog has "serious concern" about North Korea's atomic programme, it said in an annual report to members on Wednesday, urging the country to comply with Security Council resolutions. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi had sounded the alarm in June, noting that...
US News and World Report
Property Developer Sunac China Will Oppose Winding-Up Petition in Hong Kong
(Reuters) - Cash-strapped property developer Sunac China said on Thursday it will oppose the winding-up petition it received at the Hong Kong High Court over the non-payment of certain senior notes worth $22 million and interest. Sunac China is among a number of Chinese developers in Hong King, including China...
US News and World Report
NATO Allies Condemn Cyberattack on Albania
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies on Thursday condemned a recent cyberattack against Albania that the governments in Washington and Tirana have blamed on Iran. Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Edi Rama accused the Islamic Republic of committing the July attack and gave its diplomats 24 hours to close the embassy and leave the country.
Airbus confirms cancellation of remaining Qatar A350 orders
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) on Thursday confirmed it had revoked all remaining A350 orders from Qatar Airways, raising the stakes in a safety and contractual dispute with the Gulf carrier.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It Downs Russian Missiles, UN Pushes for Nuclear Plant's Safety
KYIV/VIENNA (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces shot down five Russian cruise missiles on Tuesday, most of them in the south, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, but he made no mention of a new military success in the east hinted at by officials earlier. "This morning alone, five of six Russian X-101 missiles were...
US News and World Report
Mercedes-Benz and Rivian Plan JV to Make Electric Vans in Europe
BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz Vans and Rivian are planning a joint venture to produce electric vans in a factory in Poland, Hungary or Romania within the next few years, Mercedes-Benz Vans said on Thursday, sending Rivian shares up 9%. The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding and are planning how...
US News and World Report
Major Central Banks Put Inflation Fight First as Growth Slows
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank on Thursday lifted its key interest rate by an unprecedented 75 basis points and signalled further hikes, the latest major central bank to prioritise taming inflation before a weakening economy. Canada and Australia also lifted rates this week. Japan, which is yet to...
US News and World Report
Greece Complains to NATO and United Nations Over Turkey's Remarks
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has sent letters to NATO and the United Nations, complaining over what it called "inflammatory" statements by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and asking them to condemn Ankara's behaviour, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday. The two countries - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes...
Comments / 0