Energy Industry

US News and World Report

Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
US News and World Report

Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
US News and World Report

Britain Goes Big to Ease Energy Shock, EU Meets on Friday

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Britain will cap consumer energy bills for two years and funnel billions to prop up power companies, its new leader Liz Truss said on Thursday in a bid to tackle an energy crisis that has Europe and Russia squaring off in a deepening economic war. European governments are...
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
US News and World Report

Turkey's Erdogan Says West's 'Provocative' Policies Towards Russia Not Correct

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas. President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the...
US News and World Report

Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong

President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
US News and World Report

Ukrainian Forces Advance Deep Into Russian Lines in Kharkiv Region - General

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 700 square km (270 square miles) of territory in the south and in the eastern Kharkiv region, where they advanced up to 50 km (31 miles) into Russian lines and retaken more than 20 villages, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday.
US News and World Report

Putin Approves New Foreign Policy Doctrine Based on 'Russian World'

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Monday approved a new foreign policy doctrine based around the concept of a "Russian World", a notion that conservative ideologues have used to justify intervention abroad in support of Russian-speakers. The 31-page "humanitarian policy", published more than six months into the war in...
US News and World Report

Shelling Damages Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant's Backup Power Line -IAEA

VIENNA (Reuters) -Shelling on Tuesday damaged a backup power line at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, which has already lost all four of its regular power lines, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a statement on Wednesday. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said there was...
US News and World Report

U.N. Nuclear Watchdog Has 'Serious Concern' About North Korea

ZURICH (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog has "serious concern" about North Korea's atomic programme, it said in an annual report to members on Wednesday, urging the country to comply with Security Council resolutions. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi had sounded the alarm in June, noting that...
US News and World Report

Property Developer Sunac China Will Oppose Winding-Up Petition in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Cash-strapped property developer Sunac China said on Thursday it will oppose the winding-up petition it received at the Hong Kong High Court over the non-payment of certain senior notes worth $22 million and interest. Sunac China is among a number of Chinese developers in Hong King, including China...
US News and World Report

NATO Allies Condemn Cyberattack on Albania

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies on Thursday condemned a recent cyberattack against Albania that the governments in Washington and Tirana have blamed on Iran. Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday, when Prime Minister Edi Rama accused the Islamic Republic of committing the July attack and gave its diplomats 24 hours to close the embassy and leave the country.
US News and World Report

Ukraine Says It Downs Russian Missiles, UN Pushes for Nuclear Plant's Safety

KYIV/VIENNA (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces shot down five Russian cruise missiles on Tuesday, most of them in the south, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, but he made no mention of a new military success in the east hinted at by officials earlier. "This morning alone, five of six Russian X-101 missiles were...
US News and World Report

Mercedes-Benz and Rivian Plan JV to Make Electric Vans in Europe

BERLIN (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz Vans and Rivian are planning a joint venture to produce electric vans in a factory in Poland, Hungary or Romania within the next few years, Mercedes-Benz Vans said on Thursday, sending Rivian shares up 9%. The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding and are planning how...
US News and World Report

Major Central Banks Put Inflation Fight First as Growth Slows

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank on Thursday lifted its key interest rate by an unprecedented 75 basis points and signalled further hikes, the latest major central bank to prioritise taming inflation before a weakening economy. Canada and Australia also lifted rates this week. Japan, which is yet to...
US News and World Report

Greece Complains to NATO and United Nations Over Turkey's Remarks

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has sent letters to NATO and the United Nations, complaining over what it called "inflammatory" statements by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and asking them to condemn Ankara's behaviour, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday. The two countries - North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies but historic foes...
