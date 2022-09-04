ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

tigerdroppings.com

LSU Announces Men's Basketball Schedule; 18 Games At PMAC

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference and LSU combined Wednesday to announce the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule that will feature 18 home games in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets for the season are on sale now at LSUTix.net starting at $100 and more information can be obtained...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Brian Kelly Comments On Joe Foucha's Suspension

During the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday, Brian Kelly was asked about LSU safety Joe Foucha who is reportedly serving a four-game academic suspension due to his transfer from Arkansas. On Tuesday, Kelly quickly talked about Foucha and said he would be back. Kelly had more to say about the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Watch: Ed Orgeron Jokes About His Buyout & Exit From LSU During Recent Appearance

Coach O is a legend at LSU. Call it whatever you want (lightning in a bottle, etc.), but the disrespect shown for O on TD is an absolute recency bias. He gave us the greatest team we’ve ever seen. I’m not talking down on BK. I’m just saying O is gone and still O (who is hilarious), and we can simply say ‘thank you!” GEAUX TIGERS!
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Lsu#American Football#College Football
tigerdroppings.com

Brian Kelly Comments On The Quarterback Plan Moving Forward

During Tuesday's press conference, head coach Brian Kelly was asked if they considered switching to Garrett Nussmeier during the Florida State game after LSU's passing game struggled under Jayden Daniels. Kelly made it clear the plan was to stick with Daniels and he didn't have a conversation with offensive coordinator...
BATON ROUGE, LA

