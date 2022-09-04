ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

pethelpful.com

Moment Dog Is Reunited With Mom After Her Tragic Car Accident Is So Emotional

TikTok user @chiruss_ enjoyed her month-long trip to Michigan visiting family. But on her way back to Atlanta, tragedy struck and she was in a terrible car accident. She was rushed to the hospital where has since spent time. Luckily, she's already making a recovery no one was expecting. But the time in the hospital meant that everything at home would have to wait, even her dog.
PETS
Lefty Graves

Woman is horrified when boyfriend asks why she came back home after she left for work, showered, but didn't talk to him

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Living in a small town, it doesn’t take long for everyone to become comfortable with everyone else. However, sometimes, some people become too comfortable. For example, my friend was living in a duplex in a small town, and sometimes her boyfriend would stay the night.
Daily Mail

White mother whose partner is half-Jamaican is left shocked after having twins with completely different skin tones - and reveals people question if they are both really her children

A mum was left gobsmacked after giving birth to million-to-one twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, claimed she regularly gets asked if her babies Ayon and Azirah are both hers after she gave birth to them in April. After her son Ayon was delivered at Nottingham City...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
12tomatoes.com

Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler

Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Briana Belcher

Mother Kicked 23-Year-Old Son Out For Stealing--He's Begging to Come Home

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a family member. Some people feel that no matter what they do, they'll always have people in their corner, especially their parents. However, that isn't always the case. Sometimes even your own parents can get fed up with your actions.
Complex

2-Year-Old Kills Snake by Biting Back After It Bit Her Lip

A 2-year-old bit a snake to death in Turkey last week after she was struck first. Newsweek reports the toddler was in her backyard on Aug. 10 when neighbors heard her screaming. They found the child with a 20-inch snake clenched between her teeth. After a bite mark was found on the girl’s lip, she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and observation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party

The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Upworthy

Toddler chasing bubbles finds elderly woman who had been missing for four days

A toddler in Coweta County, Georgia, unwittingly helped find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days. Nina Lipscomb, 82, has Alzheimer's and her family became worried after she went missing for a few days. Then 1 1/2-year-old Ethan found her. Brittany Moore and her toddler, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard. As the bubbles flew toward the fence line of the property, Ethan excitedly chased them, along with the family dogs. The boy spotted something in the woods and stopped. Moore knew something had caught his eye and was a little concerned. She decided to walk over to check with him, reported WDSU.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Daily Mail

The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road

This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
PUBLIC SAFETY

