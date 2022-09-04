Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Moment Dog Is Reunited With Mom After Her Tragic Car Accident Is So Emotional
TikTok user @chiruss_ enjoyed her month-long trip to Michigan visiting family. But on her way back to Atlanta, tragedy struck and she was in a terrible car accident. She was rushed to the hospital where has since spent time. Luckily, she's already making a recovery no one was expecting. But the time in the hospital meant that everything at home would have to wait, even her dog.
PETS・
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Woman is horrified when boyfriend asks why she came back home after she left for work, showered, but didn't talk to him
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Living in a small town, it doesn’t take long for everyone to become comfortable with everyone else. However, sometimes, some people become too comfortable. For example, my friend was living in a duplex in a small town, and sometimes her boyfriend would stay the night.
White mother whose partner is half-Jamaican is left shocked after having twins with completely different skin tones - and reveals people question if they are both really her children
A mum was left gobsmacked after giving birth to million-to-one twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, claimed she regularly gets asked if her babies Ayon and Azirah are both hers after she gave birth to them in April. After her son Ayon was delivered at Nottingham City...
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100K
This wasn't his first time attempting to purchase a child. Screenshot from Port Orange Police Department/Facebook. A young girl's mother is creeped out and shocked after an elderly man made her an indecent proposal.
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
12tomatoes.com
Mom Gives Birth To Baby The Size Of A Toddler
Mothers love to complain to their children about all of the pain that they went through to bring them into this world. While most mothers are making good-natured jokes, there are some mothers who can legitimately complain a bit. Take the mother in this story, for instance. She took to TikTok to open up about her past experiences and you won’t be able to believe what she has to say.
Narcity
A Missing 9-Year-Old Boy Has Been Found Dead After A Family Camping Trip On Georgian Bay
A 9-year-old Parry Sound boy has been found dead after he was reported missing during a family camping trip in Totem Pole Bay on Huckleberry Island this past weekend. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) sent out the West...
Toddler's Wild Reaction to Being Bitten By Cousin Has People in Stitches
One viewer felt the toddler, named Aiden, "took all he could" with another concluding: "he's been watching too much WWE."
KIDS・
Horrifying video shows the moment girl, 15, tries to rip a mum's handbag away as her two kids sit screaming in the pram
Horrifying footage shows the moment a teenager riding a scooter attacks a mother taking her two children for a stroll. The 37-year-old mum was walking with her two children down a Perth laneway in Smallman Place, Ashfield, at about 12.40pm on Monday when the 15-year-old girl approached from behind. CCTV...
Mother Kicked 23-Year-Old Son Out For Stealing--He's Begging to Come Home
*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a family member. Some people feel that no matter what they do, they'll always have people in their corner, especially their parents. However, that isn't always the case. Sometimes even your own parents can get fed up with your actions.
Complex
2-Year-Old Kills Snake by Biting Back After It Bit Her Lip
A 2-year-old bit a snake to death in Turkey last week after she was struck first. Newsweek reports the toddler was in her backyard on Aug. 10 when neighbors heard her screaming. They found the child with a 20-inch snake clenched between her teeth. After a bite mark was found on the girl’s lip, she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and observation.
She tattooed half her face and you'd never know it. Her skills are just that good.
This incredible medical tattoo technology is giving renewed hope to burn victims.
Adorable moment firefighters rush to save a toddler who found himself stuck in his potty when his exhausted mum fell asleep
Firefighters have come to the aid of a toddler who got his head stuck in a potty lid while his exhausted mum was taking a nap. Wyatt Taylor, 1, was supposed to be sleeping next to mum Courtney Taylor on Thursday in a north Adelaide home. But he pulled down...
‘Amazing’ girl, 16, collapses and dies after inhaling laughing gas at house party
The family of a 16-year-old girl who died after inhaling laughing gas at a party is calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the drug.Kayleigh Burns collapsed at a house in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, just moments after she was filmed inhaling nitrous oxide.The asthmatic teenager, who was just weeks away from turning 17, was taken to hospital by ambulance but later died.Kayleigh’s family first learned of what happened when her sister Clare Baker, 31, received a message from one of her friends informing her the youngster had been taken to hospital.Have you been affected by this story? If so...
A man who had been rejected by his parents because of his facial appearance
Jonathan Lancaster said he's embracing life's opportunities and connections.Photo taken from Insider.com. Jonathan Lancaster, who was born with a very rare medical condition called Treacher Collins syndrome, occurs in 1 out of 50,000. After 36 hours of his birth, his parents signed adoption papers due to his facial appearance.
Boy, 12, who went missing from hospital where he was being treated for head injury has been found
Police have now found a 12-year-old boy who went missing from a hospital after being admitted with a head injury. Officers from Lancashire Police had been 'very concerned' for the safety of Joseph Steeley, who was last seen at Royal Lancaster Infirmary on Wednesday night. Police said he was receiving...
Upworthy
Toddler chasing bubbles finds elderly woman who had been missing for four days
A toddler in Coweta County, Georgia, unwittingly helped find an elderly woman who had been missing for four days. Nina Lipscomb, 82, has Alzheimer's and her family became worried after she went missing for a few days. Then 1 1/2-year-old Ethan found her. Brittany Moore and her toddler, Ethan, were playing with bubbles in their backyard. As the bubbles flew toward the fence line of the property, Ethan excitedly chased them, along with the family dogs. The boy spotted something in the woods and stopped. Moore knew something had caught his eye and was a little concerned. She decided to walk over to check with him, reported WDSU.
The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road
This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
