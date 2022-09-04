ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Lets Her Dogs Out To Play And Returns Home With A New Brother

Sara Nisevic made the decision to let her dogs out so they could enjoy themselves in the wide open space, but she never anticipated that anything unexpected would occur. The dogs were playing as normal when a puppy entered the fray and joined them as a new little brother. All that was left to do was notify mom.
Couple Adopts Stray Dog And… Her Experience Is So Enviable

Karina Higgs, from San Francisco, California, adopted Spookie the German Shepherd when she was only 8 weeks old. “I was walking home when I saw a bunch of stray dogs for adoption on the corner of the street, and I was drawn straight away to this cute all black German Shepherd,” said Karina.
A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram

Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
20-Pound ‘Guard Cat’ Saves Her Human from Home Burglars

Bandit, an adorable 20-pound cat, is being credited with preventing a robbery and possibly saving his human’s life! A retired man in Mississippi named Fred Everitt lives with his cat Bandit in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break in, the cat did everything it could to alert his owner of the intruders, Everitt told Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
Man Is Given A Free Puppy, Soon Realizes It Is Something Else

When a young man in Tuscon, Arizona saw a ”free puppy’ sign on a house, he knocked on the door, and immediately fell in love with an amber eyed puppy he found. But soon after the man took Neon the dog home, he started to get a strange feeling about the pooch – like he wasn’t what he seemed.
Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday

SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption. 
This Dog Has Been Waiting Her Whole Life For Someone To Adopt Her

Animals saved by animal organizations can sometimes find adoptive homes fast, but other times they can’t and must stay in the shelter for a long period. Like this puppy, who has been waiting for a decent person to decide to adopt her and give her a permanent home for a very long time.
Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies

Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
