Woman Lets Her Dogs Out To Play And Returns Home With A New Brother
Sara Nisevic made the decision to let her dogs out so they could enjoy themselves in the wide open space, but she never anticipated that anything unexpected would occur. The dogs were playing as normal when a puppy entered the fray and joined them as a new little brother. All that was left to do was notify mom.
Pet of the week: Meet Tony, the dancing dog who never misses a beat
Get on your dancing shoes and prepare to wag your tail with Tony the dancing dog. This adorable pooch has gone viral for her unique dance moves, accompanied by her owner, who is a musician and she is always excited to show fans and followers some joyful moments.This...
Woman Visited A Dog For A Year Until She Was Able To Rescue Her And Bring Her Home
Throughout the entire process of rescuing the dog named Takia, Laura Seymour had to overcome many challenges, but she never gave up and provided the dog the life she had always deserved. It all began when Laura came upon a puppy tied to a tree in a callous person’s home...
Couple Adopts Stray Dog And… Her Experience Is So Enviable
Karina Higgs, from San Francisco, California, adopted Spookie the German Shepherd when she was only 8 weeks old. “I was walking home when I saw a bunch of stray dogs for adoption on the corner of the street, and I was drawn straight away to this cute all black German Shepherd,” said Karina.
Hilarious little girl gives too much information when postman asks where mum is
It's no secret that kids have no filter, as this mum discovered when her daughter gave the postman too much information about where she was. Lauren Chloe Edney, 24, saw the hilarious incident unfold thanks to her door cam, which captured the moment her three-year-old daughter Emily answered the postman.
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
Woman gets two hundred dollar dinner for free when waitress harasses a child at table
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I am one of the most non-confrontational people you will ever meet in your life, and my good friend Thea is the exact opposite. Thea is a bulldog when it comes to getting what she wants and making sure she is being treated how she believes she deserves to be treated.
A Bat-Dog With Special Needs Is Taking Over The Instagram
Say hello to Tucker, a rescue pup with a smile that makes him look more like a bat than a pooch! This 3-year-old albino Chihuahua-miniature Pinscher suffers from a disease known as MPS VI (mucopolysaccharidoses). The illness causes deformities and a host of medical problems. This means the doggie is...
They Abandon Their Older Dog At The Shelter Saying They Don’t Have Time For Her
Cutie, a dog that is 15 years old, was left behind by her owners because “they no longer had time for her.” Her darling had no idea why she was at the Carson Animal Care Center in Gardenia, California, where she had been transported. Cutie had been sitting...
20-Pound ‘Guard Cat’ Saves Her Human from Home Burglars
Bandit, an adorable 20-pound cat, is being credited with preventing a robbery and possibly saving his human’s life! A retired man in Mississippi named Fred Everitt lives with his cat Bandit in the Tupelo suburb of Belden. When at least two people tried to break in, the cat did everything it could to alert his owner of the intruders, Everitt told Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
Most 'Dramatic Dog' Throws a Tantrum As Vet Puts Him on Diet in Funny Video
"He is literally the most dramatic dog I've ever met and it's hilarious," said the now-viral dog's owner.
Man Is Given A Free Puppy, Soon Realizes It Is Something Else
When a young man in Tuscon, Arizona saw a ”free puppy’ sign on a house, he knocked on the door, and immediately fell in love with an amber eyed puppy he found. But soon after the man took Neon the dog home, he started to get a strange feeling about the pooch – like he wasn’t what he seemed.
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday
SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption.
Heartbroken Dog Abandoned Because Of His ‘Ugly’ Face Gets Adopted, And The Difference It Makes Is Unbelievable
Meet Beaux Tox, a Labrador Retriever who was born with a facial deformity and experienced a life of constant rejection and neglect, until he found Jamie Hulit, his soul mate and a true best friend. Beaux was born with his unique features, a result of being squashed in his mothers...
This Dog Has Been Waiting Her Whole Life For Someone To Adopt Her
Animals saved by animal organizations can sometimes find adoptive homes fast, but other times they can’t and must stay in the shelter for a long period. Like this puppy, who has been waiting for a decent person to decide to adopt her and give her a permanent home for a very long time.
No One Wanted This Puppy Because It Was Different, So Hilary Duff Decided To Adopt It
Mojito and his fellow siblings were born to a dog who got pregnant after running away. When the mother came back and her humans found out about her new puppies, they didn’t want anything to do with them so they immediately surrendered the gang to Love Leo Rescue in Los Angeles.
Dog Breaks Out Of Kennel To Comfort Abandoned Crying Puppies
Maggie, the Australian shepherd, had her little puppies taken away before being put up for adoption at an animal shelter herself. When she was finally adopted, Maggie’s owners decided to kennel her for the night at Barker’s Dog Hotel in Alberta. What they never expected was for Maggie to escape and come to the aid of a litter of puppies that had also lost their mom!
