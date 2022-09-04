Read full article on original website
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Man found shot to death in midtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police confirmed that the fatal Midtown shooting that occurred Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 900 block of East Parkway South near Cooper-Young and Liberty Park was related to a mobile mass shooting. Suspect Ezekiel Kelly went on a shooting rampage Wednesday, killing four people and...
fox40jackson.com
Memphis moms on edge after Eliza Fletcher and Target abductions: ‘People are re-evaluating’
Memphis moms are on edge after two mothers were abducted last week, including deceased kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher and an unidentified mother who was kidnaped from a Target in broad daylight and released just a day before Fletcher disappeared. And their fears are not unique to Memphis; these stories have...
Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple shootings and carjackings across Memphis left four people dead and three injured in a violent rampage that lasted for hours, officials said. The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, has been charged with first-degree murder. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had […]
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Footage shows Eliza Fletcher’s accused abductor cleaning car after her disappearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A day after MPD identified Eliza Fletcher’s body, police are continuing to investigate leads in the case — including new surveillance video obtained from the apartment complex where murder suspect Cleotha Henderson’s brother lived. From the Longview Gardens apartment complex, surveillance video shows...
actionnews5.com
One man arrested in Whisper Valley Drive shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man was arrested in the Whisper Valley Drive shooting, leading to one person being dead and one injured. On Aug 19, 2022, police responded to shots being fired on Whisper Valley Drive near a keystone Automotive. When police arrived at the scene, they were informed...
actionnews5.com
New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher
actionnews5.com
Court records detail discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body
VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleaning car hours after abduction
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– WREG has obtained surveillance video that shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning out his car hours after the abduction of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. The video shows Abston arriving at the Longview Garden apartments where his brother lives around 7:57 a.m. Friday morning, more than three hours after Fletcher was forced into […]
Thief puts $1,000 of items in his pants: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $1,000 worth of items from City Gear on Third Street Monday afternoon. Police said the man put multiple items in his pants, carried them to his vehicle, and went back into the store to steal more merchandise. The total value of […]
Fender bender leads to $40 robbery, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bump between two cars led to one man pulling out a gun and robbing the people in the other car for $40, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4 in the 1500 block of Cherry, MPD said.
fox40jackson.com
Eliza Fletcher murder suspect Cleotha Abston’s violent history of rape, assault and kidnapping explained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the 38-year-old Memphis, Tennessee, man accused in the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher, a teacher and mother of two, was only 16 when he began a 20-year prison term for kidnapping another victim at gunpoint. Abston-Henderson’s criminal past began when he was even...
Suspect in jogger's kidnapping just released from 20 years for same crime
Authorities announced Tuesday that new charges have been brought against 38-year-old Cleotha Abston regarding the death of Eliza “Liza” Fletcher, a kindergarten teacher and granddaughter of a wealthy philanthropist.
Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
Woman injured after shooting near I-240 ramp
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is injured after a shooting on Norris Road near the I-240 southbound ramp Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at 4:36 p.m. The victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. They are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate. One minute before this shooting, […]
Man shot to death at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after gunfire rang out at a Memphis gas station around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police. Police said a man was shot to death at a B.P gas station on East Parkway South. The man was already dead by the...
Man charged after woman, baby kidnapped outside Target
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars after a woman and her 1-year-old son were kidnapped outside Target on US Highway 64. Memphis Police said on August 31, a woman was putting groceries into her vehicle while her child was sitting in the shopping cart when two armed men approached. The victims were forced into […]
actionnews5.com
Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on East Parkway South near Walker Avenue. At 4:25 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, later pronounced dead. There is no suspect information at this time. With any...
Kait 8
Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
$800K of Nike shoes, clothes stolen in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves ran off with $800,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing after ransacking 20 trailers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The break-in happened near Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, September 6, according to a police report. Twenty trailers that...
actionnews5.com
Body found amid Eliza Fletcher abduction leaves public speculating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday night’s police presence in South Memphis was without a doubt the largest scene observed since Eliza Fletcher was abducted Friday morning. Memphis police say they have found a body but have not given a positive I.D. However, the area of Monday night’s scene was...
