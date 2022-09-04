ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Man found shot to death in midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police confirmed that the fatal Midtown shooting that occurred Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 900 block of East Parkway South near Cooper-Young and Liberty Park was related to a mobile mass shooting. Suspect Ezekiel Kelly went on a shooting rampage Wednesday, killing four people and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple shootings and carjackings across Memphis left four people dead and three injured in a violent rampage that lasted for hours, officials said. The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, has been charged with first-degree murder. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Kelly had […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

One man arrested in Whisper Valley Drive shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man was arrested in the Whisper Valley Drive shooting, leading to one person being dead and one injured. On Aug 19, 2022, police responded to shots being fired on Whisper Valley Drive near a keystone Automotive. When police arrived at the scene, they were informed...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New documents detail the death and disappearance of Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details were released in the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body, just hours after charging Cleotha Abston with her murder. According to court documents, multiple police agencies performed a search for Fletcher on Monday around 5 p.m. During the search, the affidavit states the search...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Court records detail discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details were released in the discovery of Eliza Fletcher’s body, just hours after charging Cleotho Abston with her murder. According to court documents, multiple police agencies performed a search for Eliza Fletcher on Monday around 5 p.m. During the search, the affidavit states the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Suspect in Eliza Fletcher’s murder cleaning car hours after abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– WREG has obtained surveillance video that shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning out his car hours after the abduction of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher. The video shows Abston arriving at the Longview Garden apartments where his brother lives around 7:57 a.m. Friday morning, more than three hours after Fletcher was forced into […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Eliza Fletcher
St. Mary
WREG

Thief puts $1,000 of items in his pants: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than $1,000 worth of items from City Gear on Third Street Monday afternoon. Police said the man put multiple items in his pants, carried them to his vehicle, and went back into the store to steal more merchandise. The total value of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman injured after shooting near I-240 ramp

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is injured after a shooting on Norris Road near the I-240 southbound ramp Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at 4:36 p.m. The victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. They are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate. One minute before this shooting, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man charged after woman, baby kidnapped outside Target

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars after a woman and her 1-year-old son were kidnapped outside Target on US Highway 64. Memphis Police said on August 31, a woman was putting groceries into her vehicle while her child was sitting in the shopping cart when two armed men approached. The victims were forced into […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting on East Parkway South leaves one man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on East Parkway South near Walker Avenue. At 4:25 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, later pronounced dead. There is no suspect information at this time. With any...
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Body confirmed found at crime scene in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A large police presence has emerged at Chestnut Avenue and Victor Street where police confirmed a body has been found. Multiple agencies are at the scene where the area has been blocked off by police tape. A police helicopter was also seen circling the area. There’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

$800K of Nike shoes, clothes stolen in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves ran off with $800,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing after ransacking 20 trailers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The break-in happened near Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, September 6, according to a police report. Twenty trailers that...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Body found amid Eliza Fletcher abduction leaves public speculating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday night’s police presence in South Memphis was without a doubt the largest scene observed since Eliza Fletcher was abducted Friday morning. Memphis police say they have found a body but have not given a positive I.D. However, the area of Monday night’s scene was...
MEMPHIS, TN

