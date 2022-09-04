ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

The Independent

Liz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest

Liz Truss appeared to snub Rishi Sunak as she walked onto the stage to give a speech after being announced as the new Conservative leader.The two rivals sat one seat apart as Sir Graham Brady announced the results of the ballot, which confirmed Ms Truss’s win with 57 per cent of the vote.As she got up to speak, Ms Truss did not acknowledge Mr Sunak when she walked past.Three years ago, when the result of Boris Johnson’s leadership battle against Jeremy Hunt was announced, the pair shook hands before Mr Johnson took to the stage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime ministerLiz Truss delivers first speech after winning race for prime ministerMoment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister
Daily Mail

Liz Truss' left-wing maths professor father was 'so saddened' about her metamorphosis from anti-monarchist Lib Dem to Tory that he 'could barely bring himself to speak about it'

Liz Truss' left-wing academic father was apparently 'so saddened' at her metamorphosis from an anti-monarchist Lib Dem to a Tory that he finds it difficult to talk about it, according to reports. A former neighbour of maths professor John Truss claims he was 'sometimes furious' and could 'barely bring himself...
Daily Mail

Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go

A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
BBC

NI Protocol: White House warns again against unilateral action

The White House has warned again that dismantling the Northern Ireland Protocol would "not create a conducive environment" for US-UK trade talks. President Joe Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said such actions could harm the Good Friday Agreement. The warning comes as the new Northern Ireland secretary said he wanted...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE Pictured: Wife of millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, who he dumped for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee after she was welcomed into their family home following Russian invasion

A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee who moved in with them at their family home. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after she moved into the couple's Surrey estate following the Russian invasion.
BBC

South Wales Police apology 70 years after hanging injustice

The family of a father who was wrongly convicted of murder have been given a police apology 70 years after he was executed in a British prison. Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.
The Independent

Good Morning Britain presenter ‘mugged, racially assaulted and spat on’ in London

Good Morning Britain presenter Noel Phillips has revealed he was “mugged, racially assaulted and spat on” in central London. The North America correspondent, who has previously worked with The Independent and the BBC, said he was left “shaken” by the attack.He wrote on Twitter: “I was mugged, racially assaulted, and spat on yesterday on a busy street in central London. I'm ok. Just shaken. Thanks to Sgt Clark and PC Busson from Met Police.”Mr Phillips said he chased the suspect before police officers passing the scene stopped to help him. He added: “I’m really grateful though to the officers who happened to be driving along and came to my rescue. London is a beautiful city. Hate will never win.”The Metropolitan Police confirmed police on patrol in New Oxford Street were alerted to a robbery in New Oxford Street early on Saturday morning. The force said: “At approximately 2.15am on Saturday, officers on patrol in New Oxford Street were alerted to the incident. “A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and for a racially aggravated public order offence after comments were made. He remains in custody.“The man who was robbed was not injured. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”
BBC

Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said. All the Queen's children have gathered at her Scottish estate near Aberdeen. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain...
BBC

EU clubs together on energy and invites UK

"Gasmageddon" is bearing down on Europe this winter. It may sound like the stuff of nightmares. But this is no science fiction. The number of households facing energy poverty has doubled across the EU, according to financial services provider Allianz. Gas shortages could drive up retail prices by 200%. Three-quarters...
BBC

NI Protocol: Lakeland Dairies boss slams government plan

A major food processor has warned that the government's plan to change the Northern Ireland Protocol will be a "disaster" for NI dairy exports. Michael Hanley, chief executive of Lakeland Dairies, was giving evidence to a House of Lords committee. The committee also heard from the boss of haulage firm...
