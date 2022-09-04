ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Brit woman, 35, plunges to death from sixth floor window of Majorca hotel while on holiday as police launch probe

By Henry Holloway
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A BRIT woman has died after plunging from the sixth floor of a hotel while on holiday in Majorca.

Police are probing the 35-year-old tourist's death after the horror incident early on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJizT_0hhzD3Dh00
The woman died after the fall from the Hotel Bellver in Palma Credit: Melia Hotels

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the alarm was raised at around 9.30am.

Paramedics raced to the Hotel Bellver in the Majorcan capital Palma - but sadly could do nothing to save the unnamed woman.

Local reports said the tourist had plunged from a sixth-floor window at the four-star hotel on the seafront promenade.

It was not immediately clear if she was staying at the hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdTLq_0hhzD3Dh00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPRzO_0hhzD3Dh00

Last month, a 48-year-old British woman died after plunging from another hotel in Palma.

The August 17 drama occurred at the four-star Hotel Melia Palma Marina.

Reports at the time said she had plunged from an eighth floor.

And in May, a 34-year-old British tourist plunged to his death from the seventh-floor of the four-star Melia South Beach Hotel in the Majorcan party resort of Magaluf.

Police sources confirmed at the time he had been drinking before the 8.30am plunge on May 12 and local reports said tests were taking place to see if he had taken drugs.

Shocked onlookers filmed him pacing up and down at speed on a narrow ledge on the outside of his balcony before falling to his death after appearing to try to clamber down onto the balcony below.

The same day he died a Dutch tourist lost his life after hurling himself off a cliff in a tombstoning stunt in front of his partner and two children.

He was later named as former footballer Mourad Lambrabatte.

His widow filmed him jumping more than 70 feet to his death on an islet opposite the Majorcan holiday resort of Santa Ponsa near Magaluf.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Eight-year-old grandson of British woman, 58, who was killed after plunging 65ft off a steep hillside while riding an e-scooter in Benidorm horror crash is in intensive care

The eight-year-old grandson of a British woman who died in a hillside crash in Benidorm is in intensive care, it has emerged. The 58-year-old woman was killed in the crash when the e-scooter she was riding plummeted 65ft over the steep terrain. It was initially reported that a young boy,...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Boy, 12, who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover was celebrating his birthday on the first day of a family holiday, inquest hears

A boy who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover had been celebrating his 12th birthday on the first day of a family holiday, an inquest has heard. Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays, and their first day coincided with his birthday on April 4 2022.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pacing#Accident#Majorcan#British#Hotel Melia#Dutch#Chil
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys

A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California

A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Subway surfer, 15, has his arm ripped off after staying on NYC car when it went through a tunnel: Severed limb was shorn off below the elbow when teen fell on to the tracks in Queens

A teenager's left arm has been ripped off as he slipped and fell on the tracks between subway cars while attempting to subway surf in Queens. The teenager was said to have been trying to climb to the top of the train and fell after losing his balance, landing on the tracks on a northbound R train with a group of friends at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station.
QUEENS, NY
Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Daily Mail

Twist in the death of an Ernst & Young worker, 33, who plunged to her death off a terrace at her Sydney office after work drinks as investigators make a major change to the timeline

The mystery of what happened before an EY employee plunged to her death from the balcony of the accounting giant's Sydney office has deepened - as investigators receive more information about when she left work and returned to the building. Initial reports indicated the 33-year-old worker attended a function at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain

A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off

A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
723K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy