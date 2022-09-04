ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Peasley rebounds in Cowboys' win over Tulsa

By Matt Atencio WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 4 days ago
Wyoming’s Andrew Peasley, right, runs past Tulsa defender Justin Wright during second half action on Saturday, in Laramie. Wyoming defeated Tulsa 40-37. Michael Smith/WyoSports Michael S Smith

LARAMIE – University of Wyoming junior quarterback Andrew Peasley completed just 25% of his passes during the Cowboys’ season-opening loss at Illinois, and while his receivers did not give him much help, he still missed quite a few open throws.

Peasley’s performance against Tulsa was a complete 180. He completed eight of his first 10 passes to start the game, including a 48-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter. This let him get into a rhythm. In the fourth quarter, he completed 10 of his 16 passes, including a game-tying 51-yard touchdown pass.

