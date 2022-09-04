ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa firefighters struggle against elements during heat wave

By Betty Yu
 4 days ago

Contra Costa firefighters struggle against elements during heat wave 02:18

ANTIOCH -- Firefighters in the East Bay are bracing themselves for having to answer calls amid the intense temperatures of the current wave.

Firefighters have to wear and carry heavy gear. On extremely hot days, suiting up for a call can be extra challenging.

"If we were going to a fire, I'd also put my breather on, with my gloves," said Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighter Spencer Dicks, who went on to describe the toughest part of the job.

"I'd say once the adrenaline wears off, once we actually get the fire out and it's time to put out hot spots and do salvage and overhaul and do the secondary search -- by then the adrenaline's worn off and the exhaustion is kicking in," he said.

Con Fire captains pay special attention to the safety of their crews on weekends like this one, hoping to prevent heat-related injuries and illnesses.

Captain Brandon Burruss said the gear can weigh north of 90 pounds. Rehab units can also respond with water and shade to working incidents.

"We have a pretty robust physical fitness program here. That's a big part of it. But it's hard to account for 104 degree temperatures," said Burrus. "But we encourage hydration the night before, during the work day. Rest cycles when appropriate. We're kind of depleted on resources a lot of times, just like most agencies in the state of California."

Cal Fire put out an internal advisory going into this weekend reminding staff of more active fire behavior. Officials are keeping a close eye on the health of its firefighters

"We so far we have been I would say cautiously we've been fairly successful at doing that, but we still have the hottest days ahead of us," said Cal Fire chief deputy director Chris Anthony.

To get a sense of the weight firefighters carry, reporter Betty Yu stepped into their boots, the pants and threw on the jacket before slowly her way to the fire engine to get the rest of the gear.

Shortly after showing Yu the ropes, Dicks and Burrus had to respond to a call.

"You're dealing with a group of people who will put themselves before anybody, so they're going to go to work on whatever's out of control, to get it back into control," said Burruss.

Comments / 3

CBS San Francisco

PG&E, power grid operator again urge energy conservation amid continued heat

SAN FRANCISCO -- With a prolonged heat wave still affecting most of the Bay Area, PG&E and the state's power grid operator on Wednesday encouraged people to continue reducing their energy use to avoid the possibility of rotating power outages.That encouragement comes as California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, announced another Energy Emergency Alert 1 late Wednesday morning. That was upgraded to an EEA 2 less than two hours later.Cal ISO narrowly avoided having to institute the rolling blackouts Tuesday when the state saw an all-time record high power grid peak demand of 52,061...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Marin County couple saving hundreds a month since going solar

MARIN COUNTY (KPIX) - Rolling blackouts and constant Flex Alerts this week are making the switch to solar energy more tempting for Bay Area residents. For the Barr family in Marin County, their decision to change power sources in April has been paying off in more ways than one during the heat wave this week. "The Flex Alerts are just going to continue. The outages are going to continue. And we'd like a little protection from that too," Lynn Barr told KPIX 5 on Wednesday. "It's just great to be off the grid essentially and being able to control what our energy...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mother Nature delivers final sweltering blast before heat dome breaks down

SAN FRANCISCO -- After seven days, a heat dome draped over California was finally losing its grip Thursday, but not before delivering one more day of excessive triple digit temperatures away from the coast. Livermore has been the poster child of the historic heat wave.  Twice during the week-long onslaught temperatures have climbed to 116 -- the hottest ever recorded in the East Bay community. Among those left to sweat out the heat without power were Carly Mueller and her husband Justin.   "It's awful," Carly told KPIX as the couple took a late night walk. "We definitely can't go to sleep...
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Extreme heat takes a toll on Bay Area infrastructure

San Jose, CA - The heat can also take its toll on some of our regional infrastructure that you probably never even think about – at least when everything is operating normally. Things like power transformers, roads, even airport runways can be impacted by extreme temperatures. We don’t often stress the system with this kind of heat this many days in a row – so things can, and do, happen.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Hospital Loses Power Amid Heat Wave

Patients, doctors and nurses at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center ended up in the dark and without air conditioning for hours Tuesday. First, the power went out and then, the hospital's emergency generator failed. Three hospital buildings lost power, forcing the hospital to cancel elective surgeries and move patients. “It’s...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

PG&E warns 290k customers of possible rolling blackouts

(KRON) — For the second straight day, the Pacific Gas and Electric company warned customers about potential rolling blackouts due to high heat straining the power grid. PG&E has notified approximately 297,417 customers about the possible outages, it said in a press release. The rotating outages would impact each customer for 1-2 hours. The outages would […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
