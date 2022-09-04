Several years ago, I wrote about a house for the Chestertown Spy in the area called “Gratitude,” named for the steamboat that once brought day trippers and weekenders from Baltimore to the Eastern Shore. I imagine this 15 acre property on Leadenham Creek was christened the same name by owners who were grateful for the peace and privacy it provides. The long driveway is graced by an allee of towering Sycamore trees on each side for shade. Sycamores are one of my favorite trees for their distinctive bark that peels off as the tree matures and changes colors from smooth grayish brown to inner layers of reddish brown, light yellow and white to resemble a of camouflage pattern.

CHESTERTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO