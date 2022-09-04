Read full article on original website
Gunston’s Oct. 1 Heron Hustle 5K/1M: Fun Run Registration Now Open
The Gunston School’s third annual Heron Hustle 5K/1M Fun Run will be held on Saturday, October 1 on the school’s 35-acre waterfront campus, offering participants beautiful views of the Corsica River and surrounding area. Partnering with Tricycle and Run, the race will begin at 8 a.m. and prizes will be awarded for those who choose to compete in the following categories: Male/Open – Top 3 ages 18+ and Top 3 under 18; Female/Open – Top 3 ages 18+ and Top 3 under 18 for both the 5K and the 1 Mile Fun Run. Additional recognition will be given for fastest 9th grader, 10th grader, 11th grader, and 12th grader. All who sign up, whether competing in-person or from afar will receive a limited edition Heron Hustle t-shirt with original design by Gunston alumna Alison Hansford ’96.
Academy Art Museum Announces the 25th Annual Craft Show
This year’s 25th annual Academy Art Museum Craft Show, will be held on October 22 & 23 with a Preview Event on October 21. The show will feature 60 juried exhibitors, including established artists, returning favorites from years past and more than 28 artists new to the show. Participating artists create work in all media including Basketry, Ceramics, Fiber – Decorative, Fiber – Wearable, Furniture, Glass, Jewelry, Metal, Mixed Media, Sculpture and Wood.
Officials warn new Bay Crossing is still Years Away
For beach-goers who struggle to get across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the need for a new, wider span might seem like a no-brainer. Westbound traffic leading to the bridge on Labor Day, the unofficial end to the summer vacation season, stretched 14 miles at its peak. In June many transportation...
Celebrating Women & Girls Fund’s Two Decades of Action: Haven Ministries
The genesis of Haven Ministries was really God’s work, according to the founder and former executive director Krista Pettit. As a practicing Christian, it was Pettit’s listening to God’s words that set into motion one of the most successful homeless shelter programs on the Eastern Shore. Dedicated...
House of the Week: “Gratitude”
Several years ago, I wrote about a house for the Chestertown Spy in the area called “Gratitude,” named for the steamboat that once brought day trippers and weekenders from Baltimore to the Eastern Shore. I imagine this 15 acre property on Leadenham Creek was christened the same name by owners who were grateful for the peace and privacy it provides. The long driveway is graced by an allee of towering Sycamore trees on each side for shade. Sycamores are one of my favorite trees for their distinctive bark that peels off as the tree matures and changes colors from smooth grayish brown to inner layers of reddish brown, light yellow and white to resemble a of camouflage pattern.
Kathi Dulin Duvall, Clerk of Circuit Court for Talbot County to Seek Re-election
Kathi Dulin Duvall has announced that she will seek re-election as Clerk of Circuit Court for Talbot County. Duvall was elected in 2018 after long standing Clerk, Mary Ann Shortall retired, and she has worked in the Clerk’s Office for 11 years. “I am truly blessed to be serving...
Remembering Reverend Carol Callaghan by Al Sikes
Ashokan Farewell was composed by Jay Unger, who noted, “I sometimes introduce it as, “a Scottish lament written by a Jewish guy from the Bronx.” You know the song; it was said to be the theme song of Ken Burn’s Civil War Series. It is so deeply embedded in my psyche that if I could play the violin, I wouldn’t need sheet music.
Law Enforcement, Mass Shootings, and Failures in Our Legal System: Al Sikes talks to Sheriff Joe Gamble
Several weeks ago, still thinking about the tragic and chaotic Uvalde school shooting, I sat down with Sheriff Joe Gamble to talk about mass shooting risk, guns and policing. The Sheriff with studied confidence and humility answered our questions. Sheriff Gamble quickly concluded that the response to the Uvalde shooting...
