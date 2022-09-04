Read full article on original website
iowapublicradio.org
A gun rights constitutional amendment is on the ballot in Iowa this fall. Here's what that means
This fall, Iowans will have a chance to vote on adding gun rights protections to the Iowa Constitution after Republican lawmakers and gun rights activists worked for years to get the proposal on the ballot. It could hinder future attempts to pass gun control laws in the state. The proposed...
bleedingheartland.com
Six Iowa creeks have new names, replacing derogatory term
The U.S. Department of Interior announced on September 8 that its Board on Geographic Names voted to approve new names "for nearly 650 geographic features" formerly containing the word "squaw," including six creek segments in Iowa. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve in that role, created...
KCCI.com
Lawsuit filed against Iowa state auditor dismissed
DES MOINES, Iowa — A lawsuit against state Auditor Rob Sand,which alleged that he violated open records laws, has been dismissed. The Kirkwood Institute filed the lawsuit claiming Sand refused to hand over documents about the office's communications with a reporter and liberal blogger after Sand accused Gov. Kim Reynolds of improperly appearing in a COVID-19 public service announcement.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa police chief responds to Oath Keepers name leak
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials, and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center...
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $36,500 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Landowners Are Being Sued By Carbon Pipeline Companies
Debates continue to heat up as three companies are trying to obtain hundreds of miles of land to install carbon pipelines. Much of the debate is over how the pipelines are gaining access to all this land, and whether or not using eminent domain is the best way to get this land procured. However, one company, Navigator CO2 Ventures, is turning to the courts.
cbs2iowa.com
Six law enforcement officers in Iowa listed as members of Oath Keepers
An Iowa corrections officer and five other law enforcement officers in Iowa are among 330 people in the state listed as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a role in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riots. Data was published by the Anti-Defamation...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Iowa
If you clicked this article you most likely already have a college in mind. Over the years, Iowa has become known for its party schools. Different Iowa colleges have even ranked in the top 10 party colleges in all of America. So... which Iowa college is number one for the...
KCRG.com
Oath Keepers membership list report includes 330 Iowans
City, airport officials to work together after Dubuque loses last commercial flights. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall explains how city and business leaders are banding together to figure out what's next. Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, tuned to Omicron variants, arrive in eastern Iowa. Updated: 5 hours ago. Updated COVID-19 boosters are now available...
KCCI.com
Iowa finishes 30-day study on high-speed internet
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is making plans to update its access to high-speed internet. The state just wrapped up a 30-day initiative to map out areas in need of broadband. The governor's office asked homeowners and businesses to report whether or not the current map was accurate and where updates were needed.
KCRG.com
Drought expands in Iowa after another dry month
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (Iowa DNR) have confirmed that statewide average precipitation has been below the mark for the 5th month in a row. Iowa’s August precipitation was 3.53 inches which was 0.6 inches below normal for the month. Drought...
Courthouse News Service
Indiana abortion law challenged on religious grounds
INDIANAPOLIS (CN) — The ACLU of Indiana filed a class action lawsuit Thursday that challenges Indiana’s new abortion law by claiming the restrictions violate religious freedoms. The lawsuit was filed in Marion County and argues that the law known as SEA 1 violates Hoosiers' rights under the Indiana...
KCRG.com
Iowa plastic surgeon agrees to pay $800,000 to resolve allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A plastic surgeon out of Des Moines has agreed to pay the United States and the State of Iowa in order to resolve allegations he wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services rendered by others. The government states that from 2013 to 2022 Dr. Ronald...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa
Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
Iowa DNR seeks comments on ‘bottle bill’
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources seeks informal comment on proposed rule revisions to the Beverage Container Control Rules in Iowa’s Administrative Code, a news release says.
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa teachers earn less than college-educated peers
Reproduced from EPI; Map: Axios VisualsIowa public school teachers earn 16.3% less than their college-educated counterparts in other fields.That's according to a report from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning group, which advocates for fair pay for low- and middle-income workers.Why it matters: Teacher shortages are hitting schools in the Des Moines metro and across the country, and this pay gap can discourage college students from entering the profession, the report says.The big picture: The national pay gap between teachers and similarly educated non-teachers grew to a record 23.5% in 2021.Inflation-adjusted weekly wages for teachers have remained essentially flat over the decades, increasing just $29 from 1996 to 2021, the institute found.College graduates in other professions saw wages increase $445 in the same period.Zoom in: First-year teacher salaries for those with only a bachelor's degree start at $44,830 annually in the Des Moines school district.Yes, but: The Iowa teacher pay gap is not the worst — Colorado's is 35.9%.
iowapublicradio.org
Central Iowa labor unions embrace new poll showing more support for unions nationwide
Labor unions in central Iowa gathered Monday morning in Des Moines for a Labor Day parade that began at the state capitol and finished at the state fairgrounds. Some union reps say they’re happy with the support unions are receiving on the heels of a new poll spotlighting higher approval for labor unions.
Courthouse News Service
Wisconsin judge bars election clerks from fixing absentee ballot witness certificates
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CN) — A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that guidance the state elections commission gave to clerks allowing them to fix errors on an absentee ballot envelope's witness certificate was unlawful and preliminarily gave it one week to take the guidance back. Saying that “the state has...
Courthouse News Service
California’s under-21 semiautomatic gun law tossed back to lower court for review
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — The Ninth Circuit has sent a lawsuit challenging California’s regulation of types of firearms that can be sold to young adults back to the lower court for review in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent bolstering of gun rights. In a 4-page order...
