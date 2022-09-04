Read full article on original website
AG Week
Landowners facing lawsuits over surveyor access for Summit Carbon pipeline in North Dakota, South Dakota
Howard Malloy says he was asked politely on several occasions to allow a survey crew onto his land in North Dakota to look at a possible route for a carbon capture pipeline. He says after talking with some neighbors about the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, he told that pipeline company, 'no' to voluntary access easement.
A closer look at South Dakota’s Move Over law
Over the weekend a Huron police officer narrowly escaped injury when his patrol car was rear-ended on the side of the road.
hubcityradio.com
2023 Farmer’s Almanac look ahead to the winter months in South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- The 2023 Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a cold and snowy winter for much of the Northern Plains. Associate Editor Tim Goodwin says South Dakota is right in the heart of it. He says the cold and snow should be here by Thanksgiving this year. Goodwin says the...
hubcityradio.com
Brian Bengs address issues at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron
HURON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota democratic Senate Candidate Brian Bengs is homing in on campaign themes for his race against republican incumbent Senator John Thune. Bengs says he is hearing some of the same issues across the state. Bengs, from Aberdeen, is making his first run for elective office. Thune is...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic has passed 3,000 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 3,002 people have died during the pandemic, up nine from 2,993 the previous week. The new reported deaths include six men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (8). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clark, Hutchinson, Lawrence (2), Lincoln, Meade, Miner, Minnehaha and Pennington.
KELOLAND TV
READ: 5 years of South Dakota state plane travel logs
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a formal open records request submitted to the South Dakota DOT on August 31, 2022, KELOLAND News has received state flight logs and passenger manifests for flights on state planes from January 2018 to August 2022. You can view the entirety of the...
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre 6-year-old among the 81 wishes granted in by Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana in FY2022
As Make-A-Wish South Dakota & Montana kicks off a new fiscal year, the organization is celebrating that it granted 81 life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses from September 1, 2021 – August 31, 2022. . “When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota, Lakota tribes settle voting rights lawsuit
PIERRE, S.D. — On Tuesday, the Federal District Court for South Dakota approved a settlement between the State of South Dakota and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, resolving a lawsuit challenging the State’s numerous violations of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), also known as the “Motor-Voter Law.”
These South Dakota Fall Foliage Destinations Deserve a Weekend Road Trip
Ask several people in South Dakota what their favorite season is and Fall will usually be the most popular response. The chill in the air, the carnival of colors, the brilliant crimsons and oranges splashing the canvas of the Rushmore State makes for a perfect getaway with the camera. Where...
KEVN
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota voters passed recreational marijuana with roughly 54% of the vote in 2020. But that doesn’t mean it is a lock to pass again in 2022 in the form of Initiated Measure (IM) 27. “Protecting South Dakota Kids,” led by Jim Kinyon of Rapid City,...
KELOLAND TV
Author of story on Noem’s plane use in 2019 following AG complaint
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 18 months after publishing a story documenting South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s use of the state plane in 2019, Daniel Newhauser is glad to see some of his unanswered questions are still being asked. Newhauser, a freelance reporter, wrote a story...
Drive The Autumn Open Roads Of South Dakota
Yeah, those fella's up there, that's what most people think makes South Dakota unique. That is, of course, if they know those rock stars are even in South Dakota. But you and I, the folks that live in South Dakota? Oh, we know there are a lot more things and places that make South Dakota the greatest place to live in the United States. One of those things is what I call the 'open roads'.
5 Totally Awesome South Dakota Pumpkin Patches to Try This Fall
Now that September is here, we have officially arrived at the doorstep of Fall. The warm fall days and cool-crisp fall nights will be here in a flash, and will more than likely inspire most people to shift into their annual Fall mode which includes things like; watching football, hunting, going for a hike, taking a fall-colors tour, getting lost in a corn maze, checking out an apple orchard, and celebrating all things pumpkin.
KELOLAND TV
More than a dozen killings in South Dakota in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been more than a dozen violent killings in South Dakota in 2022, so far. These deaths have come primarily as the result of gun violence, although stabbings have taken the lives of at least two in the state. Note: The fatalities listed...
740thefan.com
Fall Turkey Deadline
North Dakota’s fall turkey application deadline is Sept. 7. Fall turkey hunters, including gratis applicants, interested in applying can submit an online application through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov. Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply in the first lottery. Nonresidents can apply...
KELOLAND TV
Counties with the most seniors in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census...
sdpb.org
Potential polling from the governor's race, plus a tour of Sisseton
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. We look at the current South Dakota COVID numbers and get more information about the newly approved vaccinations for the fall. We meet the candidates for state house...
farmforum.net
Plan emerges to attract Ukrainians to South Dakota; refugees could help businesses
A statewide humanitarian effort to welcome Ukrainian war refugees into South Dakota is underway as businesses cast a net everywhere for future employees. Spearheaded by Lake Area Technical College President Mike Cartney and others from Sioux Falls and Rapid City, the aim is to bring 5,000 to 10,000 Ukrainian refugees to the state.
South Dakota DCI investigating death of toddler found in vehicle
The Attorney General's office says authorities were called to a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark on Tuesday, September 6 around 5 p.m.
Smokey Bear Dances at South Dakota State Fair [VIDEO]
Smokey Bear decided to get in a few sweet dance moves before he nestles in for a winter hibernation. The great Smokey Bear made an appearance at the Rosebud Fair and Wacipi over the Labor Day weekend. The national wildlife preservation mascot was roaming the grounds when challenged to a dance-off.
