Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
speedsport.com
Gustin, Marlar & Wilson Get Eldora Wins
ROSSBURG, Ohio — Before the conclusion of The Dream, drivers who hadn’t won a race at Eldora Speedway had their chance to reach the iconic victory lane stage for the first time. Ryan Gustin, Mike Marlar, and Daulton Wilson each scored $5,000 Chasing the Dream victories, giving them...
speedsport.com
Overton Claims $128,000 Dream
ROSSBURG, Ohio — Brandon Overton thought he was destined to finish second Wednesday night during the 28th Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora Speedway after waiting more than two months to finish the postponed race. As lap 90 clicked off the scoreboard, he was running out of time to...
speedsport.com
Aaron Martin Races To Bucket List Qualifying Win
BOONE, Iowa — Aaron Martin made the tow to Boone Speedway looking to check the 40th annual IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s off his bucket list. Next, he’ll be going dancing on Saturday night at Boone Speedway. Martin led the last 23 of 25...
speedsport.com
IMCA Notes: Contenders At The Super Nationals
BOONE, Iowa – Brandon Nielsen scored a major triumph on his IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s qualifying night. The Spencer, Iowa, driver is no stranger to dancing at Boone Speedway but has never won the main event. Could this year be a different story?. “We’ve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
speedsport.com
Thompson & Thornton Are Boone Mod Winners
BOONE, Iowa — Cody Thompson and Dylan Thornton won modified qualifying features on night three of the 40th annual IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals at Boone Speedway. Thompson started fifth in the opening 25-lap event and took the checkered flag ahead of Cory Sauerman, Jacob Hobscheidt and Ricky Alvarado.
speedsport.com
Dumpert Is Super Nationals LM Ace
BOONE, Iowa — Cory Dumpert raced from 11th starting position to win the IMCA late model feature on the opening night of the 40th annual Speedway Motors IMCA Super Nationals at Boone Speedway. Jeff Aikey led the opening 39 laps, but Dean Abbey took the point on lap 40...
speedsport.com
Benischek Is Boone Sport Compact Ace
BOONE, Iowa — After getting held up most of the race, Jake Benischek held up an IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s championship trophy. Benischek completed his run to the front on the top side of the Boone Speedway oval, catching Kimberly Abbott with two laps to go to win his first Sport Compact crown and $1,000 Tuesday night.
blackheartgoldpants.com
KIRK SPEAKS: Iowa State
Hello again. It’s Week 2 of the college football season. Iowa is 1-0 (though based on their play, maybe they shouldn’t be), the offense is awful, and everyone is very happy about the direction of the season after one week, right?. Let’s see what the man in charge,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Iowa Orchard opens for the season
GRANGER, Iowa — People stopped by Iowa Orchard in Granger on Monday for the first day of their season. Iowa Orchard has about 20,000 trees and 29 different kinds of apples. Lisa DeWaard said apple picking is the perfect fall activity for families. "The funnest part is seeing the...
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers
After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
Iowa Football Notebook: Hearing the Boo Birds
Hawkeyes Aware of Fan Frustration with Offensive Struggles
RVTV shopping spree takes a turn
ALTOONA — John Sears and Mark Freund took some time to get a little shopping done before RVTV in Altoona. They found something unexpected along the way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
Where to Get the Best Authentic BBQ in Iowa [PHOTOS]
When it comes to BBQ, there's at least one place in Iowa that does it RIGHT! According to a new list from the site Eat This, Not That, Smokey D's BBQ in Des Moines has the best authentic BBQ in the state!. If the name Smokey D's sounds familiar to...
One injured in southside Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on the southside of Des Moines left one person injured Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound […]
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
KCCI.com
Iowa DCI searches Granger home
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
KCRG.com
Train derails in northern Iowa
HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:30 am, 44 cars on a Union Pacific train derailed on a bridge just north of Hampton in the area of 190th St. and 4th St NE. The train was carrying mixed commodities and as a result of the derailment, some asphalt spilled into the Otter Creek below the bridge.
KCCI.com
Heidi Anfinson finishes parole
DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
Comments / 0