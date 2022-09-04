Two people are dead after a plane crash in Galt 00:33

GALT -- Two people are dead after a small plane crash in Galt.

A small plane crashed into an orchard Sunday morning in the area of Christensen and Twin Cities roads near Galt.

Two people were on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The call came in just after 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Both Cosumnes Fire units and Sacramento County sheriff deputies are on scene. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been called, as well, according to firefighters.

There are reports that the downed plane is partially submerged in a slough.

There is no additional information at this time.