ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galt, CA

Two people are dead after a small plane crash in Galt

By Jennifer Bonnett
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YuWZX_0hhyRe6800

Two people are dead after a plane crash in Galt 00:33

GALT -- Two people are dead after a small plane crash in Galt.

A small plane crashed into an orchard Sunday morning in the area of Christensen and Twin Cities roads near Galt.

Two people were on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The call came in just after 9:15 a.m. Sunday.

Both Cosumnes Fire units and Sacramento County sheriff deputies are on scene. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been called, as well, according to firefighters.

There are reports that the downed plane is partially submerged in a slough.

There is no additional information at this time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire doubles in size, conditions cause issues for firefighters

PLACER COUNTY — Fire agencies across Northern California are battling the Mosquito fire near Foresthill, facing challenging conditions.The Mosquito Fire doubled in size Wednesday as fire crews faced harsh conditions."Obviously, wind is the main contributor to fire growth and spread. That's the number one factor," said CAL FIRE spokesperson Robert Foxworthy.Crews stood inches away from wildfire flames, using hoses to stop the spread, but the unprecedented heat wave made things unbearable for firefighters."Extremely high temperatures can be taxing on the body, especially for firefighters when they're out working in these conditions," said Foxworthy, but crews continue to battle the blaze as evacuees wait to return home."We are from Foresthill. We woke up this morning, and you couldn't see 10 ft in front of you," says Derek Jones, who was evacuated from his Foresthill home Wednesday morning. Jones is now waiting at an evacuation center in Auburn with a clear view of the fire that forced him to leave.Evacuation centers are open on Bell Road in Auburn for families and animals.
FORESTHILL, CA
ABC10

Raley's CFO, Chief Pilot killed in plane crash near Galt

GALT, Calif. — Two men, both longtime members of the Raley's Supermarkets team, were killed in a plane crash near Galt Sunday. The county coroner's office identified the two men as Chief Financial Officer Ken Mueller, 56, of El Dorado Hills; and 68-year-old Chief Pilot Richard Conte, of Orangevale.
GALT, CA
cfodive.com

Grocer Raley’s CFO killed in plane crash

Raley’s chief financial officer, Ken Mueller, along with the West Sacramento, California-based company’s chief pilot, Richard Conte, were killed early Sunday when their plane crashed near Galt, California, according to local reports. The two were the only passengers aboard the twin-engine plane that had taken off at 8:23...
GALT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Galt, CA
Galt, CA
Crime & Safety
Galt, CA
Accidents
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

2 killed as plane crashes near Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A twin-engine plane crashed in an orchard in Sacramento County on Sunday, killing two men on board, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard near Galt, south of Sacramento, authorities said. Firefighters had...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver and dog die, passenger injured after car crashes off Highway 50 into Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA – A driver and a dog have died and another man is in critical condition after a car crashed off Highway 50 on Monday morning in Rancho Cordova.The CHP says drugs and/or alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash.Metro Fire of Sacramento says that just before 7 a.m., a car crashed off the freeway. It then struck several trees before it finally stopped up against a vacant building along the 10900 block of Sun Center Drive.Investigators say the vehicle was traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. First responders took two people, who were both in the car at the time, to the hospital. The driver, a 39-year-old Roseville man, later died. A 47-year-old Oxnard man is still at the hospital with major injuries. The dog was also found dead by medics, Metro Fire says.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Twin Cities#Cosumnes Fire
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire smoke drifts across region, sinking air quality

PLACER COUNTY – Smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in rural Placer County is drifting into the valley on Thursday. The National Weather Service says wildfire smoke is expected to continue to impact the region, including the Sacramento area, for the next several days. It comes as another round of record-high temperatures is expected on Thursday across the valley. New numbers also show that the Mosquito Fire grew by more than 1,000 acres overnight, now totaling 6,870 acres. Still no containment has been reported as of Thursday morning. Fire agencies from across Northern California are battling the wildfire, which is burning near Foresthill. Air support was attacking the blaze from the sky, but the unprecedented heat wave is making conditions unbearable for fire crews.An evacuation center is open in Placer County at the Bell Road Baptist Church in Auburn.People can also take their animals to the Placer County Animal Services Center in Auburn, or the Nevada County Fairgrounds in Grass Valley.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Boarded-up Sacramento church already damaged in fire burns down in 2nd fire

SACRAMENTO – A boarded-up church on the grid in Sacramento was damaged again in another fire on Tuesday morning. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene near 15th and T streets just before 10 a.m.Firefighters say the single-story church was already boarded up from a previous fire that had damaged the building.Crews quickly searched the building, found no one inside, then went on the defensive to keep the flames from spreading. A second alarm was also called. The fire was kept away from an apartment complex right next door. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Sacramento

Body cam video released of Sacramento County hostage situation and fire where boy, 2, was rescued

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office has released body camera video of the hostage situation and fire along Madison Avenue from back in June. Deputies say the incident, which started early in the morning on June 25, began after a woman and her estranged boyfriend got into a fight. At some point during the argument, the suspect allegedly went back into a bedroom – taking their two-year-old son with him. It was at this point that the sheriff's office alleges that the suspect held a large knife to the toddler's throat. As seen in the body camera video released...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Car crashes off Highway 50 into Rancho Cordova business park; dog dies, 2 people hurt

RANCHO CORDOVA – A dog has died and two people are in critical condition after a car crashed off Highway 50 on Monday morning in Rancho Cordova. Metro Fire of Sacramento says, just before 7 a.m., a car crashed off the freeway. It then struck several trees before it finally stopped up against a vacant building along the 10900 block of Sun Center Drive.First responders took two people who were in the car to the hospital. Both are said to be in critical condition. The dog was also found dead by medics, Metro Fire says. Exactly what led up to the car crashing off Highway 50 is under investigation. 
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday

DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Davis Major Injury Accident Involves Rollover

Rollover Collision on Russell Boulevard Causes Major Injury. A major injury accident occurred in Davis on September 5 when a vehicle experienced a rollover. The accident happened along Russell Boulevard between Road 95A and Pierce Ranch Road around 12:48 p.m. involving one vehicle. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Yolo County Fire Department responded to discover a small 4-door on its hood with major damage and an injured person inside.
DAVIS, CA
mymotherlode.com

Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada

Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

1 dead after 2-vehicle accident in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Stockton Sunday morning. It's not clear what led up to the crash, but Stockton Police Department said the crash happened at Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive around 10 a.m. The driver of one of those vehicles was...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Fire that started in carport damages duplex in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters worked quickly to try and stop a fire at a south Sacramento duplex from spreading Tuesday morning. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 6600 block of Woodbine Avenue just after 9 a.m.It appears the fire started in a carport at the duplex and quickly extended into the home. Crews say a neighboring home on the right side of the home was also impacted. No injuries have been reported. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
84K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy