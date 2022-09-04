Read full article on original website
One person taken to hospital from Cary motel shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
Cary mother charged with murdering 2 children had multiple previous reports of neglect
Records obtained by WRAL Investigates reveal Wake County Child Protective Services responded to reports of neglect involving a Cary mom accused of killing her young daughters. Launice Battle, 29, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of 2-year-old Trinity and 3-year-old Amora Milbourne. Battle lived...
Suspect barricaded in Moore County Friday fired at officers during standoff
Carthage, N.C. — The Southern Pines Police Department said a suspect in custody that had barricaded himself in a mobile home park fired at officers during the standoff. On Friday, just before 4:30 p.m., police said officers responded to a residence in the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park located off Camp Easter Road for a welfare check on a subject who was threatening to harm himself.
Wake Co. woman said she called 911 four times after partner suffered stroke, ambulance never arrived
Wake County, N.C. — Wake EMS says it is routinely understaffed, forcing them to reserve ambulances for higher priority calls. That was the case on Wednesday, Aug. 31, when Candice Phillips said her request for an ambulance was denied. She later discovered she was having a stroke. After the...
'He came straight at me': Witness says driver in Six Forks head-on crash was in control before it happened
Raleigh, N.C. — Scuff marks and debris are still left from Monday's crash near the intersection of Six Forks and Sawmill Road where witnesses said it looked like the driver was trying to hit people, head on, in the middle of the afternoon. Multiple witnesses told WRAL News Tuesday...
Fayetteville police: Woman shot in fight that started on road, another woman arrested
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was shot in the hip during a fight that broke out between two drivers Monday night in Fayetteville, police said. The Fayetteville Police Department said they arrived to Bugle Call Drive and Deertrot Road and learned two women were driving their cars and got into an argument.
64-year-old woman killed, several injured in fiery 3-car crash in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — One person was killed and several others were injured in a fiery three-car crash in Fayetteville Sunday night. Two motorcyclists happened to be on S Reilly Road near Northumberland Street and saw the crash around 8 p.m. Videos they shot at the scene showed one car...
More than $2.5M worth of fentanyl seized in huge Forsyth County drug bust
Forsyth County, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force seized more than $2.5 million worth of fentanyl last week. The amount is the largest seizure in the county's history. Investigators found that Lakeith Lindsay was distributing narcotics within Forsyth County, according to a WXII report. On Friday, detectives...
Man hit, killed at busy Fayetteville intersection
Fayetteville, N.C. — A man was hit and killed by a car while trying to cross a busy Fayetteville road on Monday night. The Fayetteville Police Department said the man was struck while he was attempting to cross the intersection of Raeford and Cliffdale roads. He was transported to...
Police: Driver trying to pass stopped traffic in Raleigh dies after hitting car head-on
Raleigh, N.C. — One driver was killed in a crash on Monday at around 1 p.m. in Raleigh. Authorities say Gabriel James Jacobs, 41, was traveling on Six Forks Road when he tried to pass traffic stopped at the red light at Newton Road. He was driving in the southbound lane, but went into the northbound lane to pass traffic, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
One person dies in wrong-way collision on Six Forks Road in north Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — One person died in a wrong-way collision on Monday at Six Forks Road near Newton Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department. The Raleigh Watch Commander said a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lane of Six Forks Road before hitting the other vehicle head on.
Fayetteville group demands mental health reform for city's police force
Fayetteville, N.C. — Wednesday night in Fayetteville, advocates were pushing for mental health reform within the city's police department. The event comes just days after Fayetteville police shot and killed 40-year-old Justin Livesay during a mental health crisis. Police said Livesay was armed with two knives and made advances...
Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery
Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
UNC defensive back charged with assault in Chatham County
North Carolina defensive back Don Chapman has been charged with domestic criminal trespassing, assault on a female, and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to WRAL News on Thursday afternoon. Chapman, a senior from San Diego, was listed as a second-team safety on...
Major crash closes US-701 in Johnston County, 4 injuries reported
Four Oaks, N.C. — A major crash has closed U.S. Route 701 in both directions in Johnston County near Keen Road. Traffic is expected to be backed up in the area until around 8 a.m. According to officials, four people were injured in the crash. Two tractor-trailers caught on...
Johnston County teacher accused of statutory rape given $1 million bond
Benson, N.C. — A West Johnston High School teacher, who was once nominated for "Teacher of the Year," faced a judge on Tuesday for a statutory rape charge. Amanda Doll, 37, of Clayton is charged with statutory rape for a student younger than the age of 15. She is also charged with sexual act with a student and indecent liberties with a student.
Fort Bragg soldier kicked out after FBI says he enlisted to become better at killing Black people
CNN — A former Fort Bragg soldier who prosecutors say claimed he enlisted to become better at killing Black people was kicked out of the Army following an FBI investigation that uncovered ties to White supremacist organizations and Nazi ideology. Federal court documents obtained by WRAL News show Killian...
'It greeted our war dead:' Thousands push to preserve Raleigh's 80-year-old Seaboard Station
Over 2,500 people are pushing to save Raleigh's historic Seaboard Station. At a meeting on Tuesday, concerned locals spoke directly to City Council – hoping to explain the importance of the station's history and present ideas for how to incorporate the structure into the new development. An online petition...
More than 100 students baptized without permission at Christian school
Fayetteville, N.C. — A baptism is normally a family affair – but parents of more than 100 students at a Fayetteville Christian school said the event happened at school without them or their permission. WRAL News spoke with Northwood Temple Academy headmaster Renee McLamb to ask how it...
Rare case of West Nile virus identified in Cumberland County resident
Fayetteville, N.C. — The Cumberland County Health Department announced it identified its first 2022 case of the West Nile virus disease, which is carried to humans through mosquitos. "The public should not be alarmed but should be vigilant in protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing their proliferation around...
