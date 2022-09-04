ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

WRAL News

One person taken to hospital from Cary motel shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Suspect barricaded in Moore County Friday fired at officers during standoff

Carthage, N.C. — The Southern Pines Police Department said a suspect in custody that had barricaded himself in a mobile home park fired at officers during the standoff. On Friday, just before 4:30 p.m., police said officers responded to a residence in the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park located off Camp Easter Road for a welfare check on a subject who was threatening to harm himself.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man hit, killed at busy Fayetteville intersection

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man was hit and killed by a car while trying to cross a busy Fayetteville road on Monday night. The Fayetteville Police Department said the man was struck while he was attempting to cross the intersection of Raeford and Cliffdale roads. He was transported to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Hoke County man wins $508,513 through NC lottery

Hoke County, N.C. — Jeremy Sowells of Raeford took a $20 Fast Play ticket and turned it into a huge victory. Sowells won a $308,513 jackpot plus $200,000 cash for a prize of $508,513. Sowells bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket at Muncheez Express on Fayetteville Road in Raeford on Saturday.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

UNC defensive back charged with assault in Chatham County

North Carolina defensive back Don Chapman has been charged with domestic criminal trespassing, assault on a female, and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed to WRAL News on Thursday afternoon. Chapman, a senior from San Diego, was listed as a second-team safety on...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

