ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Weeknd Apologized To Fans For Canceling A Concert After Only A Few Songs

By Ellie Hall
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L18IM_0hhyPYgE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1mZq_0hhyPYgE00

The Weeknd performs onstage during his After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Aug. 11, 2022.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The Weeknd stopped his Saturday-night concert after only a few songs and canceled the show at Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium, telling the audience that he'd lost his voice and was unable to continue.

As first reported by the Los Angeles Times, the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was in the middle of "Can't Feel My Face" — his third song of the set — when he walked offstage. After a few minutes, he returned and addressed the sold-out crowd.

“This is killing me. I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now,” he said, according to videos posted on Twitter.

“I’m going to make sure everybody’s good, get your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it. I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry. I love you guys so much.”

.@TheWeeknd just lost his voice in the middle of a sold out show at SoFi Stadium. Came out and apologized and announced everyone would get their money back and left.

@KHOLMESlive 04:39 AM - 04 Sep 2022

After making his personal apology to the audience, the Weeknd then posted a statement on his social media pages.

@theweeknd 05:15 AM - 04 Sep 2022

A video recorded earlier in the concert appears to capture the moment his voice began to show strain.

.⁦@theweeknd⁩ the voice crack that ended the night

@aandy562 05:13 AM - 04 Sep 2022

A number of fans in the audience posted their disappointment (and memes) on Twitter.

Im bout to jump off the roof of SoFi after all the money I spent on drinks and for The Weeknd to walk off……………

@Big_Mike2721 04:47 AM - 04 Sep 2022

Everybody leaving the sofi stadium after The Weeknd came out and canceled the concert

@aswanepoell 05:14 AM - 04 Sep 2022

Others applauded the singer for making a difficult decision, noting that he's been on tour since early July.

The Weeknd has been singing non stop for the past month or so and y’all wanna talk down on him for “losing his voice” we lose our voices by singing 3 songs, don’t talk down on my bae fr

@alvabbyy 04:55 AM - 04 Sep 2022

@meli_angel_ @theweeknd Dude legit looks upset. His music and fans mean the world to him. Can't imagine what he's going through.

@ZeroExcuse 06:01 AM - 04 Sep 2022

I got you @theweeknd

@IsThatBDot 05:13 AM - 04 Sep 2022

More on this

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

The 2022 MTV VMAs Were a Nightmare Packed with Johnny Depp, Nicki Minaj, and Bored Apes

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards show was long and terribly short on thrills—save Taylor Swift, who tried her best to save the night. The annual nightmare known at the MTV Video Music Awards have come and gone, but the repercussions are still being felt the world over. What we all just endured was darker than any of us could’ve imagined. But fearless, intrepid journalism is all about wading through that darkness to uncover whatever small spots of light may be enshrouded therein. That’s why The Daily Beast took on the daunting task of watching all 50—sorry, all three—hours of the 2022 VMAs: to hopefully find something worth raving about.
MUSIC
MTV

The 2022 VMAs Was A Night Of A Thousand Lizzos

It was a night of a thousand Lizzos at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The “About Damn Time” singer took the stage at the Prudential Center to perform a medley of two hits off her latest record, Special, and it certainly lived up to the album’s title. Decked in head-to-toe bubblegum pink, Lizzo commanded the stage solo, putting her powerhouse vocals (and the stunning black-and-white animation on the venue’s floor-to-ceiling LED screen) on full display.
NEWARK, NJ
TMZ.com

The Weeknd Says Doctors Say His Voice Will Recover After Losing it at L.A. Show

The Weeknd abruptly canceled his Los Angeles show last week after losing his voice -- but his road to recovery is going great -- so says the singer's medical team. Abel made the happy announcement Tuesday, just days after Saturday night's show at SoFi Stadium, writing, "doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i'll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for. LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that's come my way. i love you all so much ... XO"
LOS ANGELES, CA
hiphop-n-more.com

The Weeknd Loses Voice in Middle of SoFi Stadium Show, Cancels & Apologizes to Fans: Watch

The Weeknd performed his second sold out show at the SoFi stadium on Saturday night but had some problems. In the middle of the show, The Weeknd took a break and then announced to fans that he lost his voice and is unable to continue performing. The 32-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is on his stadium tour in support of two albums: 2020’s successful After Hours and his 2022’s Dawn FM.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Variety

The Weeknd Cuts Short Los Angeles Concert: ‘I Lost My Voice… I’m Sorry’

The Weeknd’s Saturday night concert at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles came to an abrupt end just after 9:30 p.m. The singer, who was wrapping up a two-night run at the stadium, said he had lost his voice and didn’t feel he could provide the show that people paid for. “I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice,” he told the crowd from the stage. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abel Tesfaye
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#After A Few#Weeknd#Concert#Mercedes Benz Stadium#The Los Angeles Times
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

The Weeknd Cancels L.A. Show 3 Songs In & Says He ‘Can’t Give You The Concert I Want To Give You’: Watch

The Weeknd, 32, just started his second sold out show on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday night, when he had to cancel it because he lost his voice. The singer was on the edge of tears when he walked out on stage to tell the roaring crowd he couldn’t go on because he couldn’t “give” them “the concert” he wanted to give them. He apologized and explained he wanted to come out and tell the audience directly instead of leaving and taking it to social media.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards as “Moon Person”

Johnny Depp made an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night as the famous “Moon Person,” with his face digitally superimposed inside the helmet of the floating figure during the show’s opening moments. “And you know what? I needed the work,” said the 59-year-old actor, who appeared again following a commercial break. More from The Hollywood ReporterMTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift Wins Video of the Year; Full Winners ListKane Brown Becomes First Male Country Artist to Perform at MTV VMAsBilly Eichner Calls Out Supreme Court "Homophobes" at VMAs: "We Are Not Letting Them Drag Us Back...
MUSIC
Deadline

Fergie Makes ‘Glamorous’ Surprise Appearance At VMAs Joining Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ Performance

Fergie made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer joined Jack Harlow at the Prudential Center stage during the big night of music. Harlow opened up the celebration by performing “First Class” and followed to present Fergie who came out to sing “Glamorous.” Music listeners know that Harlow’s song samples Fergie’s “Glamorous” and seeing them together perform their respective songs was a full circle moment. MTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet Photos Gallery Watch the full performance down below. The MTV VMAs also had performances by Lizzo, J Balvin, Ryan Castro and many more. Kendrick Lamar, Harlow and Lil Nas...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

The Weeknd loses his voice, cancels LA show

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Pop music star The Weeknd was forced to cancel Saturday's show in Los Angeles after losing his voice. "My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated," he tweeted. "Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy