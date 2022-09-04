The offense clicked for the Westmont men's soccer team on Wednesday as four players scored goals in a 5-1 win over Whittier College at Thorrington Field. Martin Anguiano tallied two goals and Landon Amaral, Graeme Jorden and J.J. Wolf each scored one as the Warriors won their first game in coach Dave Wolf's 32nd and final season at the helm.

