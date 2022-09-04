ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmont, CA

Noozhawk

Westmont Women’s Soccer Draws With Saint Katherine

Westmont outshot visiting Saint Katherine 30-4 but cashed in just once and ended up playing to a 1-1 draw in a women's soccer match on a humid Wedmesday afternoon at Thorrington Field. "Soccer is a game that even if you out-possess and outshoot a team, it doesn't always get you...
Westmont, CA
Noozhawk

Westmont Shows Scoring Punch, Beats Whittier for First Win of Season, 5-1

The offense clicked for the Westmont men's soccer team on Wednesday as four players scored goals in a 5-1 win over Whittier College at Thorrington Field. Martin Anguiano tallied two goals and Landon Amaral, Graeme Jorden and J.J. Wolf each scored one as the Warriors won their first game in coach Dave Wolf's 32nd and final season at the helm.
Westmont, CA

