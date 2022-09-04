Read full article on original website
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
inforney.com
Avalon Faire to host 6th annual Oktoberfest
Prepare to hoist your steins and dine on authentic German delicacies at Avalon Faire’s Oktoberfest event Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Avalon Faire hosts Kilgore’s very own Renaissance fair each year in the spring and is now in its sixth year of marking the traditional German celebration. The event will be held over two days, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The festivities will be held at the fairgrounds at 1076 FM 1252 West in Kilgore.
Catch A Free Movie During ‘Movies In The Park’ In Tyler, Texas
Summer 2022 seemed to be somewhat weird and brutal in East Texas thanks to an extended stretch of days in the triple digits and then a couple of weeks of rain, but a change is on the way and we can once again get out and enjoy outdoor activities thanks to cooler temperatures.
KLTV
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Country Music Awards are coming soon in November and this year’s nominees include two East Texas natives. Lindale native Miranda Lambert is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year. Trinity County native Cody Johnson is...
ketk.com
Elvis and Beatles tribute comes to Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This Sunday night at 5 p.m. BeatleMania64 and Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Brendon Chase are preforming at Liberty Hall in Tyler. Tickets are available in person at Liberty Hall, online or by phone at 817-251-1316.
A Popular East Texas BBQ Joint Forced to Shut Down on its Anniversary
Well, you sure hate to see this. What had quickly become a popular BBQ joint in Frankston, TX, was forced to close for good on their second anniversary of opening. The reasons probably won't be that big of a surprise, unfortunately. The Windmill Cafe, which had been set up on...
Host Your Own Rodeo at this Huge Ranch for Sale in Athens, Texas
Many in East Texas are excited for the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13. While we wait for arguably the best show on television, let's take a moment and dream of owning a ranch that could give us that Yellowstone vibe every day. While this ranch in Athens isn't surrounded by mountainous peaks, it does offer A LOT of land with an arena you could host your own professional rodeo in.
inforney.com
Calvary Commission's Labor Day Bash in Lindale brings community together
LINDALE — The Calvary Commission in Lindale held its annual Labor Day Bash on Monday, bringing the community together for “a lot of laughter and a lot of good times.”. “It’s a blast,” said Kathy Womack, Labor Day Bash coordinator. The community event has been put...
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Sharon Shrine Circus in Tyler
Sharon Shrine Circus arrived Saturday in Tyler as part of its annual tour in East Texas. Spectators gathered at The Oil Palace to enjoy two hours of entertainment with trained animals, clowns, acrobats and more. More shows are scheduled at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today and Monday in Tyler.
inforney.com
Tyler alterations business celebrates 40 years, passes legacy onto new ownership
Mary’s Alterations is celebrating 40 years in business as it gains new ownership. In 1982, Mary Castillo took her passion for sewing to the public when she opened her first alterations shop on Erwin Street. Forty years later, her business thrives, seeing hundreds of customers every month. From simple...
Have You Noticed Extra ‘Gifts’ from Door Dash Drivers in Tyler, Texas?
Recently, I've noticed a trend when door dashing near Tyler, Texas lately. I've been finding extra little "presents" in my door dash orders. Have you?. In case I've not already mentioned it, ever since I developed a quarantine habit for ordering from GrubHub, UberEats, and particularly Door Dash, I've never really stopped.
This $15.5M East Texas ranch has exclusive access to a commercial jet strip
ATHENS, Texas — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. A ranch property in Athens in East Texas which has private access to a commercial jet strip is on the market for $15.5 million. Dubbed Sugaree, the property sits...
Longview family wins World Grand Championship for second year in row at Tennessee horse show
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview family won the World Grand Championship for the second year in a row at the 84th Annual Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration & World Championshiphorse show. The Cammack family entered the contest in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and eight of their horses competed 22 times. They made East Texas proud by […]
Rains ISD ‘saddened’ by loss of 8th grade student
EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD said they are “saddened” by the recent loss of a student. “It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, September 5, Gemini Howle, an 8th grader at Rains Junior High passed away,” said the school district. Rains ISD […]
Brookshire’s Looking to Buy a New Piece of Land in Longview, Texas
Brookshire's is THE grocery chain in East Texas. I'm not going to get into the argument for more grocery competition for this bit of news, just that the East Texas company wants to expand. This bit of expansion is expected to occur in Longview with the possibility of a new land purchase by the company to go with an already large land ownership in the same area.
ketk.com
Elementary school remembers Tyler man who died in 9/11 attacks
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School is having their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony called Patriot Day, this Friday. The ceremony is in honor of all the victims of the attacks on 9/11 and Tyler resident Dr. Bryan C. Jack who died at the Pentagon and after whom the school is named.
Gun Barrel City fire, police to hold Procession of Lights in honor of 9/11
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Lake Area and Cedar Creek Lake fire and police departments said they are going to hold a procession of lights in honor of the victims who lost their lives on 9/11. EMS and other East Texas first responders will join the procession, which will start on Sept. 11 […]
Tyler, TX Home Builder Catches Lumber Thieves In The Act
PERMISSION TO USE THESE PHOTOS AND SCREENSHOTS WERE GIVEN TO AUTHOR BY USER WHO WISHED TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THIS ARTICLE. The rising costs of everything can be attributed to a bunch of factors but one that's often overlooked is the effect of THEFT especially when it comes to a major purchase like a home.
Tyler, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Boulter Middle School football team will have a game with Three Lakes Middle School on September 06, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/6
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please call 903.885.6688.
Officials: Car hit after trying to beat train in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Police say a train struck a car in Tyler at the intersection of Duncan Street and Angeline Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. according to online records. Police on the scene said that the driver tried to bypass the railroad crossing arms. A Union Pacific employee on […]
