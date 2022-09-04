ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

inforney.com

Avalon Faire to host 6th annual Oktoberfest

Prepare to hoist your steins and dine on authentic German delicacies at Avalon Faire’s Oktoberfest event Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Avalon Faire hosts Kilgore’s very own Renaissance fair each year in the spring and is now in its sixth year of marking the traditional German celebration. The event will be held over two days, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The festivities will be held at the fairgrounds at 1076 FM 1252 West in Kilgore.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Country Music Awards are coming soon in November and this year’s nominees include two East Texas natives. Lindale native Miranda Lambert is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Female Artist of the Year. Trinity County native Cody Johnson is...
LINDALE, TX
ketk.com

Elvis and Beatles tribute comes to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This Sunday night at 5 p.m. BeatleMania64 and Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Brendon Chase are preforming at Liberty Hall in Tyler. Tickets are available in person at Liberty Hall, online or by phone at 817-251-1316.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Host Your Own Rodeo at this Huge Ranch for Sale in Athens, Texas

Many in East Texas are excited for the season 5 premiere of Yellowstone on Paramount Network on Sunday, November 13. While we wait for arguably the best show on television, let's take a moment and dream of owning a ranch that could give us that Yellowstone vibe every day. While this ranch in Athens isn't surrounded by mountainous peaks, it does offer A LOT of land with an arena you could host your own professional rodeo in.
ATHENS, TX
inforney.com

PHOTOS: Sharon Shrine Circus in Tyler

Sharon Shrine Circus arrived Saturday in Tyler as part of its annual tour in East Texas. Spectators gathered at The Oil Palace to enjoy two hours of entertainment with trained animals, clowns, acrobats and more. More shows are scheduled at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. today and Monday in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rains ISD ‘saddened’ by loss of 8th grade student

EMORY, Texas (KETK) – Rains ISD said they are “saddened” by the recent loss of a student. “It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On Monday, September 5, Gemini Howle, an 8th grader at Rains Junior High passed away,” said the school district. Rains ISD […]
EMORY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Brookshire’s Looking to Buy a New Piece of Land in Longview, Texas

Brookshire's is THE grocery chain in East Texas. I'm not going to get into the argument for more grocery competition for this bit of news, just that the East Texas company wants to expand. This bit of expansion is expected to occur in Longview with the possibility of a new land purchase by the company to go with an already large land ownership in the same area.
LONGVIEW, TX
ketk.com

Elementary school remembers Tyler man who died in 9/11 attacks

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School is having their annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony called Patriot Day, this Friday. The ceremony is in honor of all the victims of the attacks on 9/11 and Tyler resident Dr. Bryan C. Jack who died at the Pentagon and after whom the school is named.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Home Builder Catches Lumber Thieves In The Act

PERMISSION TO USE THESE PHOTOS AND SCREENSHOTS WERE GIVEN TO AUTHOR BY USER WHO WISHED TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THIS ARTICLE. The rising costs of everything can be attributed to a bunch of factors but one that's often overlooked is the effect of THEFT especially when it comes to a major purchase like a home.
TYLER, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/6

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please call 903.885.6688.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: Car hit after trying to beat train in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Police say a train struck a car in Tyler at the intersection of Duncan Street and Angeline Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. according to online records. Police on the scene said that the driver tried to bypass the railroad crossing arms. A Union Pacific employee on […]
