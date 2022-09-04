ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One killed, 50-plus shots fired in Sunday shootings

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3Krf_0hhy6dUx00 Surveillance video captures three people running through a Southeast Portland neighborhood where shots were fired.

Police are investigating two early Sunday shootings in Southeast Portland, including one where a man was killed and another where over 50 shots were fired.

The name of the victim has not been released and no one has been identified.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers responded to a shooting near Southeast Woodstock Boulevard and 90th Avenue at around 5:40 a.m. Sept. 4. When officers arrived, they discovered a dead man inside the home.

Homicide detectives have responded to the scene. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Stephen Grandy at stephen.gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius at jeffery.pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov and to reference case number 22-238313.

Before that, at around 3:05 a.m., officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the area of Southeast 67th Avenue and Cooper Street, not far from Mount Scott Park. When they arrived, officers did not find any victims but recovered 53 shell casings.

Surveillance video obtained by KOIN 6 News shows at least three people running in a residential neighborhood before and after more than 50 shots were fired in rapid succession. The video was captured by a porch camera. It was provided by a resident in the neighborhood who asked not to be identified.

Investigators have a copy of the video. It can be viewed on KOIN 6 News here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group.

Comments / 8

Brian Brink
4d ago

If we had a honest media. We would know possible motive and gang affiliation. But instead we get. More gun laws and gun control. Let’s not forget about gun free zones . Because we know they work.

Reply(1)
11
Kevin Miller
4d ago

Way to keep Portland under control Ted wheeler and only 50 shots fire criminals are slipping

Reply
5
Drwils
3d ago

Communist democrats utopia. Build back broken. Great job

Reply
8
 

