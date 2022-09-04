ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
themarketperiodical.com

BCH Price Analysis: Bitcoin Cash struggling to grab a foothold in the market

•BCH/USD is currently priced at $117.96 and has increased by 0.85% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 9.93% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a period of consolidation for the near term. Short-Term View: Will the BCH bulls be able to break out of...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Price Analysis#Rounding#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ada
themarketperiodical.com

Elrond (EGLD) and Stellar (XLM) will be overtaken by crypto star Flasko (FLSK) which is predicted to be top gainer in 2022

Even during a bear market like the one we are currently in, there is still money to be made in the cryptocurrency industry. It may seem impossible to build a good investment fund in the current market environment, but it’s not. There are still excellent coins available; you just need to choose them with extra care. We will explore Elrond (EGLD), Stellar (XLM) and Flasko (FLSK).
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy