Chiliz Price Analysis: Will CHZ Coin Remain in the Recovery Phase, What’s about this Consolidation?

Evmos Price Analysis: EVMOS Crypto Trading Bullishly, What about this Positive Deflection?
Evmos price is trading with uptrend momentum and is recovering back over the hourly price chart. EVMOS crypto is currently trading at 20 EMA and has recovered above 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of EVMOS/BTC is at 0.0001278 BTC with an intraday drop of 0.17%. EVMOS...
GATE Price Analysis: GATE Crypto Trying to Sustain inside the Parallel Channel, What’s Next?
GATE price has been falling through a descending parallel channel over the daily price chart. GATE crypto has dramatically fallen below the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of GATE/BTC is at 0.0000003564 BTC with an intraday drop of 1.06%. The GATE price has been falling...
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH Finally trying for a Rebound amid the Bloodbath or is it a Mirage?
Bitcoin Cash price is trying to reverse the momentum at the lower trendline of the consolidation phase. BCH crypto is currently trading below 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving averages. The pair of BCH/BTC is at 0.006006 BTC with an intraday drop of 4.12%. The whole Cryptocurrency market is...
EOS Price Analysis: EOS Recorded $140 Rally with the Help of Round Bottom Formation
EOS price is drawing a rounding bottom formation near the 2022 lows on the weekly round level. The weekly RSI indicator approaches the halfway mark, which could create slight volatility in the price. The market cap increased by 16% to $1.64 billion in the last 24 hours. EOS Coin has...
Litecoin Price Analysis: Is it a Bullish Signal for LTC Cryptocurrency After the Dump?
Litecoin’s price has fallen near the lower price range of the consolidation phase and is trying to sustain itself at the current level. LTC crypto has fallen below the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of LTC/BTC is at 0.002897 BTC with an intraday drop...
BINANCE COIN PRICE ANALYSIS: BNB coin price is transacting at the demand zone, as it forms a bullish chart pattern, will it give a breakout?
The BNB coin price is trading at the demand zone on a daily time frame after it fell from the supply zone. The BNB coin price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of BNB/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.014429 with...
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC Declined Near Bearish Trendline but Weekly Candle is Green
Ethereum Classic Coin (ETC) got rejected on the downsloping trendline last night. ETC’s market cap is down 16.6% to $4.69 billion in the last 24 hours. The MACD is still moving towards the higher zone on the weekly time frame. Since last week, Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been climbing....
Kusama Price Analysis: Long Way to Go for the Recovery of KSM Crypto!
Kusama price is consolidating inside the descending triangle pattern over the daily price chart. KSM crypto has fallen below the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of KSM/BTC is at 0.002485 BTC with an intraday drop of 2.62%. On the daily chart, the Kusama price is...
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC Back on Bullish Track With Traditional Bullish Structure
Ethereum Classic (ETC) gained over 27% in the last 24 hours, thus registering a market cap of $5.58 billion. On the weekly time frame, ETC reached a huge downsloping trendline. The weekly MACD is about to move above the neutral zone after a bullish crossover. Ethereum Classic (ETC) has started...
Fed's Evans says inflation read could inform Sept rate meeting
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Thursday said that next week's inflation report could be "informative" on how much the Fed should raise interest rates next week, with his attention on how broad inflation pressures remain.
