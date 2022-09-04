Even during a bear market like the one we are currently in, there is still money to be made in the cryptocurrency industry. It may seem impossible to build a good investment fund in the current market environment, but it’s not. There are still excellent coins available; you just need to choose them with extra care. We will explore Elrond (EGLD), Stellar (XLM) and Flasko (FLSK).

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO