ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

GBI: Hall County deputy shoots motorcyclist following pursuit, crash

By Rosana Hughes - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IItMI_0hhxy51S00

The GBI continues to investigate after a Hall County deputy shot a motorcyclist at the end of a pursuit and crash Saturday night, according to authorities.

A deputy tried to stop a man riding a motorcycle near McEver Road around 9:30 p.m. for speeding, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The motorcyclist, later identified as 37-year-old Marshall Anthony Hooper of Buford, did not stop and a short pursuit ensued, the GBI said in a news release.

The motorcycle eventually crashed, and deputies began giving Hooper commands in an attempt to detain him.

“The suspect made several furtive actions during the encounter,” Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a statement Friday, nearly a week after the incident. “He first appeared to be manipulating something near his waistband while kneeling by his motorcycle. He then turned his back on the deputy and began walking away from an area lit by the vehicle’s headlights toward a dark, unlit area.”

Couch said Hooper refused to comply with the deputy’s repeated commands to show him his hands and at one point abruptly turned to face the deputy while rapidly extending his arms.

“The suspect appeared to have a black object in his hand as he did so,” Couch said.

The deputy fired one round, striking the suspect in the chin, Couch said.

The sheriff said investigators determined the object that appeared to be in the suspect’s hand was a black motorcycle glove he was wearing. No weapon was located, according to authorities.

Hooper was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, the release states. The sheriff’s office did not release his charges.

No deputies were injured.

“Traffic stops are one of the most dangerous aspects of law enforcement,” Couch said in the statement. ”This is especially true when the traffic stop occurs at night and the suspect attempts to flee, fails to follow lawful commands, and makes an abrupt motion toward the deputy. In this incident, the deputy reasonably believed the suspect was armed and had the intent of firing a weapon.”

The deputy was placed on administrative leave with pay, per department policy, according to the sheriff’s office.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once completed, it will turn over its findings to the Hall County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Saturday’s incident was the 84th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. There had been 68 by the same time last year.

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

GBI identifies NE Ga man killed in officer-involved shooting

The GBI has released the name of the man who was shot and killed by Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies Monday in Mt Airy: Anthony Tollison was 39 years old and was from Mt Airy. His was the 87th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been called to investigate this year. The 86th happened just hours earlier on Monday, when a Walton County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man he says pointed a gun at him. Dennis McCullers was 63 years old, from Monroe. That deadly shooting happened at a home on Highway 11 just outside Monroe.
MONROE, GA
John Thompson

Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County home

Christopher Pino.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Loganville man with the murder of his mother. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said on September 10 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road after an elderly male could not wake up the female that lived in the home.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buford, GA
Crime & Safety
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buford, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi#Motorcycle
fox5atlanta.com

Body found inside car along I-20 in Covington, troopers say

COVINGTON, Ga. - Authorities have not said if the car found along Interstate 20 not far from exit 90 belongs to a missing Newton County woman. Troopers said a body was inside that vehicle. Officials say 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left her home in Covington on Sept. 2 and never returned.
COVINGTON, GA
nowhabersham.com

‘Reckless conduct’: Cornelia police release video of shooting in bank parking lot

Cornelia’s police chief is standing by his department’s decision to charge a woman with reckless conduct after she opened fire on a vehicle in a bank parking lot. Video released Monday by the Cornelia Police Department shows the woman, Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn, shooting at the pickup as it drives away from United Community Bank on Level Grove Road. Moments earlier, police say the driver, Sterling Strength, reportedly brandished a firearm when Sheriff-Welborn demanded he get out of her husband’s stolen pickup. Immediately after that confrontation, Sheriff-Welborn returned to her car, got her gun and discharged three rounds from a Taurus 9mm handgun, police say.
CORNELIA, GA
CBS 46

Man dead after being shot by Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting involving the Sheriff’s Office. According to the GBI, deputies with WCSO responded to an address on Highway 11 in Monroe shortly before noon on Monday in response to a 911 call about a resident’s neighbor.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WXIA 11 Alive

Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy