Athens, GA

247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Final Feelings: Georgia Bulldogs Ready for Rain, 2022 Home Opener

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready for the 2022 home opener. We’ve got you covered with this week’s final feelings. Matt’s Final Feelings: We’re back at it again. Week Two of Final Feelings. Let’s jump right into it. I had...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Offer New 2023 Wide Receiver Target

ATHENS - It’s week two coming up for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, but of course, recruiting never stops. The Bulldogs extended some offers this week, and one of them went out to three-star receiver, Demitrius Bell. A dynamic receiver with explosiveness and impressive ball skills, the 6-foot-1...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Peter Burns, Chris Doering take their turns singing Georgia's praises

There were a lot of noteworthy results in the college football world Saturday, but the game that most analysts continue talking about is Georgia’s 49-3 thrashing off Oregon. That the Bulldogs won the game certainly wasn’t a surprise, but the dominance they showed on both sides of the ball in winning was unexpected for many.
ATHENS, GA
960 The Ref

Watch: Oregon coach Dan Lanning shares Kirby Smart message, breaks down loss to Georgia

ATHENS — Kirby Smart offered Dan Lanning some much-needed wisdom after Georgia plucked the Oregon Ducks by a 49-3 count last Saturday. “Talking to Coach Smart after the game he reminded me of his first season, when he was down 31-0 at halftime to Ole Miss at an away game,” said Lanning, who didn’t join the UGA staff until 2018. “That’s a part of it.”
ATLANTA, GA
Kirby Smart
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia names top performers in Week 1 win over Oregon

There were plenty of standouts in Georgia’s 49-3 victory over Oregon on Saturday. On Monday, the Bulldogs took the time to single out some of the top players from the game. Not surprisingly, senior quarterback Stetson Bennett got the nod on the offensive side of the ball. Bennett passed...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech

One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the […] The post Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game

College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
CLEMSON, SC
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville

This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
WATKINSVILLE, GA
WGAU

Echols: “My race won’t be on the ballot”

Tim Echols, the Jackson County Republican who represents Athens on the Georgia Public Service Commission, says his seat and that of fellow PSC member Fitz Johnson will not be on the November election ballot as had been scheduled: the US Supreme Court has ruled that Georgia’s method of electing Public Service Commissioners at-large serves to dilute the strength of minority voters in the state.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

At least 3 people shot, 2 killed overnight at Hartwell, Georgia, nightclub, GBI says

HARTWELL, Ga. — Two men are dead after a shooting at a Hartwell, Georgia, bar and grill, according to the coroner. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that two shooting victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and another person went on their own to the hospital and has since been treated and released. Several cars were also hit by gunfire.
HARTWELL, GA
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Lakefront Home Provides Unobstructed Lake Views in Greensboro Hits Market for $2.495M

The Estate in Greensboro is a luxurious home featuring a complete interior and exterior improvement now available for sale. This home located at 1330 Dogwood Dr, Greensboro, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 7,242 square feet of living spaces. Call Riezl Baker – Luxury Lake Oconee (Phone: 706 347-2625) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery moved to one of the largest state prisons in Georgia

JACKSON, Ga. — The 3 men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 as he jogged on a Brunswick street were transported to a state prison in Butts County. According to records from the Georgia Department of Corrections, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan were transported to the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison on August 23. The prison houses offenders who are listed as “Under Death Sentence,” also known as offenders on death row.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA

