Subaru Gains Momentum - Sales Are Up Thanks To One Hot Model
Subaru of America reported sales are its best this year. Check out the results and one small SUV that's the hottest model in America. Subaru of America (SOA) is thrilled with the sales results for August. It's the second time this year that sales are up, and they recorded their best monthly sales for 2022. The Camden, N.J. automaker reports 50,126 vehicle sales, a 1.5 percent increase in August, compared with August 2021 (49,373).
2 New Subaru Models Outpace The Best But Customer Loyalty Still Declines
A new report says Subaru customer loyalty declines even though they have two of the top-selling models. See why new car shoppers are switching car brands faster now. A new S&P Global Mobility top 10 industry trend report says car brand loyalty drops to an eight-year low for any month and year. The report reveals that for two months in a row, more households have been defecting than remain loyal to their car brand, including Subaru.
Subaru Outback Hasn’t Lost Its Appeal, It’s Ready For An American Revival
Sales of the 2022 Subaru Outback dropped again in August. Has the Outback lost its appeal with customers? Here is what new car shoppers should know about the Outback. According to a new report from Subaru of America, the 2022 Subaru Outback sales are down again in August. But it doesn't mean the Outback has lost its appeal with new midsize SUV shoppers. Many customers are waiting for the newly-updated 2023 Outback midsize SUV to arrive.
Which Subaru Vehicle Is The Most Reliable? One Model Lasts The Longest. How reliable are Subaru vehicles over the last ten years? There is new data that says one Subaru SUV lasts the longest. Which model is the lowest performing?. If you are shopping for an all-wheel-drive Subaru, which is...
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
Here's How Long A Tesla Model Y Battery Will Actually Last
Tesla has made quite a mark on the electric vehicle industry since the sale of its first all-electric vehicle in 2008. The automaker has come a long way since the introduction of its Roadster that year, and as of the second quarter of 2022, Tesla accounted for more than 66% of EV registrations in the U.S., according to data compiled by Experian. This is quite a feat, considering the competition stemming from manufacturers that have a long standing in the automotive world like BMW, Volvo, and Audi, all of which have notable electric models in production. Adding to this accomplishment is the idea that many U.S. consumers aren't ready to leap to an all-electric vehicle, preferring to stay with more moderately-priced hybrids instead.
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
BMW Flies Off Bridge, Lands On Corvette
Is this not the most appropriate news story you could find on Motorious? The only thing that would make it better is if a stolen Hellcat somehow ended up in the mix, but we’re talking one in a billion odds on that one, so here’s the one in a million incident of the week. As shared on social media by Franklin Fire - Rescue from Franklin County, NC, this was one of their weirder calls they’ve gotten in a while.
2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz First Drive Review: The New New Beetle
It takes about 30 seconds of silently gliding along the streets and past the cyclists of Copenhagen, Denmark in the Volkswagen ID. Buzz to realize this car is something special. Passersby whip out their phones, kids point and smile, and for a second I'm not driving any old van. I'm driving an icon.
The 12 Most Reliable SUVs Of All Time, Ranked
SUVs are the most popular vehicles on the auto market -- and these models ensure you'll get your money's worth from your investment.
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
Harley-Davidson Low Rider El Diablo Looks Like It’s Straight Out Of Stranger Things
After introducing the striking Apex Custom liveries, Harley-Davidson has now amped up its lineup with the special Low Rider El Diablo. Based on the Low Rider ST, the motorcycle pays homage to the iconic 1983 FXRT and is part of Harley’s limited edition Icon collection, which already comprises the Electra Glide Revival. Accordingly, only 1,500 Low Rider El Diablos will go on sale, making this a special affair.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Toyota says there’s no EV demand – maybe try selling one the wheels stay on?
Toyota is at it again, claiming that there’s not enough demand in the United States for electric vehicles – most of which are currently suffering from months of backlog in the United States due to high demand. Even their own bZ4X has a waiting list because, well, the wheels keep falling off.
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls
The current generation of Ford F-150 is seeing a high number of recalls. But, are those just teething issues for the new-for-2021 truck? The post Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
