Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Frank J. Scheckton, Jr., Divisional President, Fidelity / Crime, will retire on September 16, after a distinguished career with Great American Insurance Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005846/en/ Frank J. Scheckton, Jr. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO