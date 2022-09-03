Read full article on original website
investing.com
GameStop Corp Earnings beat, Revenue misses In Q2
Investing.com - GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. GameStop Corp announced earnings per share of $-0.35 on revenue of $1.14B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.415 on revenue of $1.27B. GameStop Corp shares are...
investing.com
Casey's General Stores Repots Q1 Beat, While Revenues Miss, Reiterates Outlook
Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) reported its Q1 results, with EPS of $4.09 coming in better than the consensus estimate of $3.43, while revenue of $4.45 billion missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Inside same-store sales grew 6.3% year-over-year. Fuel gallons decreased 2.3% year-over-year on a same-store basis. “Casey's delivered...
investing.com
Stock Surges 6%; ‘Ready to Explode’ Amid Triangle Breakout!
From the last many sessions, the benchmark Nifty 50 index is more or less trading in a range. However, there is no dearth of interesting breakouts in the small and midcap spaces. Investors are becoming stock-specific in an attempt to rake up some decent gains amid a flat market. Today,...
investing.com
Dow Futures Steady As Indices Snap Losing Streak, Gamestop Reports
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures remained little changed during Wednesday’s evening deals, after major benchmark averages staged a comeback rally during regular trading hours and snapping seven sessions of consecutive decline. By 7:15pm ET (11:15pm GMT) Dow Jones Futures and S&P 500 Futures were little changed while Nasdaq 100...
investing.com
Reversals In Gold, Silver Indicate Brief Rally Is Likely Already Over
In yesterday’s analysis, I explained how extremely likely it was for gold to decline after U.S. Labor Day, and that’s exactly what happened—gold declined. Not only that – it actually reversed its early gains before moving lower, and we saw the same thing in silver and mining stocks. The reversal is more bearish than a small decline, indicating that the brief rally is likely already over.
investing.com
Momentum Play: Stock Soars to 3-Month High But ‘Just Getting Started’!
While the broader markets are trading more or less in a range, some stocks are making a killing for investors while others are decently raking up good gains. The cement space has been on investors’ radar for the last many sessions with stocks such as India Cements (NS: ICMN ) having delivered a return of over 22% in the last one month.
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Stumbles as Stronger Data Stoke Larger Rate-Hike Fears
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses as tech struggled to fight off a jump in Treasury yields following stronger-than-expected economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.55%, or 173 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.74%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%. Tech...
investing.com
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.40%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Utilities, Consumer Services and Basic Materials sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.40%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.83%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 2.14%.
investing.com
Oil Inventories in Surprise 3.6M Barrel Rise Last Week: API
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles increased last week, the API reported Wednesday, confounding economists' forecasts for a decline and adding to worries that slowing global growth is chipping away at energy demand. The API data also showed that gasoline inventories fell by 836,000 barrels last week, and distillate stocks decreased...
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Racks Up Gains as Tech Shines on Cooling Yields
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Wednesday as cooling Treasury yields persuaded investors to pile back into growth stocks including tech despite ongoing hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.4%, or 435 points, the Nasdaq was up 2.1% and the S&P 500 climbed...
investing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens
Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
investing.com
'We Have Not Hit Bottom Yet', Says Big Short Investor Michael Burry
In new tweets, The Big Short investor Michael Burry said that he believes the market crash is in full swing and we have not hit the bottom yet. Burry, in a now-deleted tweet, said late early Wednesday: "No, we have not hit bottom yet." "Watch for failures, then look for...
investing.com
Stocks Rebound As Yields Drop; U.S. Dollar Domination Trade
US stocks are rebounding as the global bond market selloff takes a break. Economic momentum remains for the US economy and that could only improve if inflation continues to soften. Investors seem poised to enter a holding pattern until the September 13th inflation report. FX. US dollar domination...
investing.com
U.S. Stocks Edge Higher as Investors Look to Aggressive Fed
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks edged higher as investors braced for continued aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. At 10:16 ET (14:16 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.2% and the NASDAQ Composite rose 0.3%. The Fed remains committed...
investing.com
EOS Climbs 13% In Rally
Investing.com - EOS was trading at $1.6209 by 13:48 (17:48 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 12.88% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 7. The move upwards pushed EOS's market cap up to $1.6192B, or 0.17% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
investing.com
Will the Ethereum Merge crash or revive the crypto market? | Find out now on The Market Report
Will the Ethereum Merge crash or revive the crypto market? | Find out now on The Market Report. On this week’s “The Market Report” show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the Ethereum Merge and how it might impact the crypto market. To kick things off, we broke...
investing.com
Hut 8 surpasses 8,000 BTC mark as it continues to HODL
Canadian mining firm Hut 8 saw its Bitcoin holdings surpass the 8,000 Bitcoin (BTC) mark as it continues to accumulate self-mined holdings through depressed cryptocurrency market conditions. VCs pour $14.2B into crypto in H1 2022, but investments now slowing By Cointelegraph - Sep 06, 2022. Venture capital firms poured $14.2...
investing.com
Paras Defence Defies Market Mood on Wednesday, Surges Almost 5%
Investing.com -- Shares of the defence engineering company Paras Defence and Space Technologies (NS: PRAF ) surged almost 5% on Wednesday and ended the session 2.8% higher at Rs 716.25 apiece as it tied up with ELDIS Pardubice s.r.o., Czech Republic. The company announced that it entered into an exclusive...
investing.com
Sterling plunges to weakest vs the dollar since 1985
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's battered pound fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 1985 on Wednesday, lurching lower as investors dumped British assets in the face of a bleak economic outlook and the soaring dollar. Sterling has been hit hard by surging inflation, a looming recession and concerns...
