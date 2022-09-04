DANBURY, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- BlueCrest, and global strategic partner HP Inc., are pleased to announce the launch of the IntelliJet Advantage 2200 with HP Brilliant Ink Printing System. Based on the HP PageWide Advantage with HP Brilliant Ink, the IntelliJet Advantage 2200 provides a combination of greater productivity, consistent, high-quality output and ease of operation to deliver savings and growth opportunities for our clients. As a strategic partner with HP since 2009, BlueCrest provides high quality color, production inkjet printing solutions to many of the highest volume transactional clients across the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005164/en/ BlueCrest, and global strategic partner HP Inc., are pleased to announce the launch of the IntelliJet Advantage 2200 with HP Brilliant Ink Printing System (Photo: Business Wire)

SOFTWARE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO