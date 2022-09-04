Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Local Dunedin bar plays host to feature filmRose BurkeDunedin, FL
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
Related
thegabber.com
Gulfport Appreciation Society: Quiet Afternoons
Noise in Gulfport has been a heated topic in the past, and I’ve often been the guy walking to the neighbors’ house at 3 a.m. asking for silence. But our city is comparatively pretty quiet, a feature I’ve grown more aware of as surrounding areas attract even more new residents and tourists.
thegabber.com
Things to Do in South Pinellas Sept. 8-15
Italiano It’s time to learn Italian with the Italian American Society of St. Petersburg. Fall session starts today, and all ages and levels are welcome. Classes are beginning, intermediate, and advanced. Not sure which level you are? Here’s an online quiz to help you decide. Attend the fall session orientation to learn more. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. mygulfport.us.
Beach Beacon
Howard Alan Events, American Craft Endeavors unveil art and craft festivals
It may still feel like one of the hottest summers on record, but fall is only a few weeks away. For some, Labor Day weekend marks the shift in seasons, but most won’t officially declare the end of summer until the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22. While the seasonal...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Publix Prepping For Big Move And Other Notes
It has been almost a decade since the plans for the Publix supermarket in the Hollybrook Plaza to move a little to the east into a newly built location were first floated. But now, those plans finally are picking up steam. According to permitting records filed with Pasco County, Publix...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stpeterising.com
92-unit townhome community Terraces at 87th launches sales and breaks ground in north St. Pete
A neighborhood of 92 townhomes broke ground recently at the corner of 4th Street North and 87th Avenue in north St. Petersburg. Terraces at 87th, which was announced on St. Pete Rising in June, will be built in four phases with the first phase scheduled to be delivered to buyers in 2023.
villages-news.com
Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza is under new ownership
Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant, located in the Southern Trace Plaza, is now under new ownership as of June of this year. The new owners are John and Filiberta Criscione who relocated here from Tampa, Florida. Giovanni’s has been open for 18 years, and the new owners say they don’t plan on changing a thing.
thegabber.com
Live Music on Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Sept. 8-11
Saturday, Sept. 10: Daniel Childs, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11: Second Sunday with Dead Set Florida’s Acoustic Trio, 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9: Pinellas Podharp Orkestra, 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: Beck and Borst, 6 p.m. St. Pete Beach. The Toasted Monkey. 678 75th Ave. Friday, Sept. 9: Mixed...
Tampa Bay News Wire
The Top 5 Reasons to Get Married at the Historic Floridan Palace
Tampa Bay, FLA (September 6th, 2022) – Tampa Bay’s only historic grand hotel, the Floridan, is the next destination for a wedding in the Tampa-St.Pete-Clearwater Metropolitan Area. The Floridan Palace was created in 1926 giving the hotel its chic renaissance aesthetic. With three different ballroom ceremony options, the hotel offers a plethora of different options for new couples looking to plan their big day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tampa saw highest increase in home prices in the nation in July: CoreLogic
Home prices in Tampa rose at the highest level of any of the country's top 20 metro areas in July, according to a new report from CoreLogic.
fox13news.com
Registration underway for Bay Area Tunnel to Towers events
TAMPA, Fla. - Registration for Tunnel to Tower events in the Bay Area is now underway. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is on a mission to support military, Gold Star and first responder families. Right now they are building a community of mortgage-free homes for these families in Land O'...
thegabber.com
Gulfport May Transfer Waterfront Land to Property Owners
Gulfport officials are taking what they say are routine steps to change the status of some undeveloped land on the eastern edge of town, although some have expressed dismay. Gulfport’s Site Plan Review Committee met Aug. 5 and discussed three applications from residents on 44th Street South and Quincy Street South, to the northeast of Clam Bayou, to vacate sections of right-of-way along the southern ends of those streets on Beach Drive. The committee recommended to forward the requests to the Planning and Zoning Board for further consideration and the first of three required public hearings, possibly concluding with Council action in November.
fox13news.com
Florida's Largest Home Show helps potential home-sellers stand out in competitive market
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's Largest Home Show wrapped up Monday following a weekend in which dozens of vendors packed into the Expo Hall at the Florida State Fairgrounds. The event was also a chance for potential home-sellers to figure out how to make their properties stand out in an increasingly competitive market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8 Tampa area locations included in DeSantis toll discount proposal
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a 50% toll relief credit for Florida commuters, with multiple toll locations in Tampa Bay to benefit.
St. Pete considers smoking ban at city parks and beaches
St. Petersburg leaders are looking at new rules pertaining to banning smoking in public parks and beaches citywide.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Is the Hot Tampa Housing Market Cooling Down?
You want to ensure that you get the best possible price and terms when buying a house. Unfortunately, prospective buyers in the Tampa area have had to endure frenzied bidding wars, make cash offers, and even waive inspection just to have a shot at snagging a house in the last two years. But is the Tampa Bay housing market still hot, or is it cooling down? Read on and learn about the key indicators that are showing signs of a cooling market!
thegabber.com
Critically Eroded: Treasure Island Beaches
“Since I’ve been here, it’s the worst I’ve ever seen it,” said Stacy Boyles, Assistant Director of Public Works for the City of Treasure Island. She’s talking about Sunset Beach, the narrow strip of sand at the southern end of Treasure Island. Unlike the more...
travelawaits.com
10 Affordable Vacation Rentals In Sarasota Near The Beach
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The state of Florida spends a fair amount of money marketing itself as a heavenly destination for tourists. One must wonder why, as Florida’s appeal speaks for itself. Most everyone already knows about the warm Gulf waters, picturesque beaches, and promise of a better lifestyle. But, the money is spent anyway.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete startup brings dentistry to doorsteps
A local company offers a unique solution for anyone that dreads spending a day at the dentist, or finds traveling to medical appointments difficult. Founded in 2021, St. Petersburg-based Home Dental to You (HDTY) brings dentistry services to a patient’s home or a company’s office building. While focused on preventative care such as exams, x-rays, photos, cleanings, fluoride treatments and teeth whitening, the business also offers an innovative cavity remedy.
Tampa Bay community steps up to help family stuck in motel move into new rental home
A story that started out as a heartbreaking look at the widespread housing problem in Tampa Bay now has a happy ending.
Comments / 0