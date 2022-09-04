ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, FL

thegabber.com

Gulfport Appreciation Society: Quiet Afternoons

Noise in Gulfport has been a heated topic in the past, and I’ve often been the guy walking to the neighbors’ house at 3 a.m. asking for silence. But our city is comparatively pretty quiet, a feature I’ve grown more aware of as surrounding areas attract even more new residents and tourists.
GULFPORT, FL
thegabber.com

Things to Do in South Pinellas Sept. 8-15

Italiano It’s time to learn Italian with the Italian American Society of St. Petersburg. Fall session starts today, and all ages and levels are welcome. Classes are beginning, intermediate, and advanced. Not sure which level you are? Here’s an online quiz to help you decide. Attend the fall session orientation to learn more. Gulfport Senior Center, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. 6 p.m. mygulfport.us.
GULFPORT, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Publix Prepping For Big Move And Other Notes

It has been almost a decade since the plans for the Publix supermarket in the Hollybrook Plaza to move a little to the east into a newly built location were first floated. But now, those plans finally are picking up steam. According to permitting records filed with Pasco County, Publix...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
thegabber.com

Live Music on Gulf Beaches, Gulfport Sept. 8-11

Saturday, Sept. 10: Daniel Childs, 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11: Second Sunday with Dead Set Florida’s Acoustic Trio, 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9: Pinellas Podharp Orkestra, 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: Beck and Borst, 6 p.m. St. Pete Beach. The Toasted Monkey. 678 75th Ave. Friday, Sept. 9: Mixed...
GULFPORT, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Top 5 Reasons to Get Married at the Historic Floridan Palace

Tampa Bay, FLA (September 6th, 2022) – Tampa Bay’s only historic grand hotel, the Floridan, is the next destination for a wedding in the Tampa-St.Pete-Clearwater Metropolitan Area. The Floridan Palace was created in 1926 giving the hotel its chic renaissance aesthetic. With three different ballroom ceremony options, the hotel offers a plethora of different options for new couples looking to plan their big day.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Registration underway for Bay Area Tunnel to Towers events

TAMPA, Fla. - Registration for Tunnel to Tower events in the Bay Area is now underway. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is on a mission to support military, Gold Star and first responder families. Right now they are building a community of mortgage-free homes for these families in Land O'...
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport May Transfer Waterfront Land to Property Owners

Gulfport officials are taking what they say are routine steps to change the status of some undeveloped land on the eastern edge of town, although some have expressed dismay. Gulfport’s Site Plan Review Committee met Aug. 5 and discussed three applications from residents on 44th Street South and Quincy Street South, to the northeast of Clam Bayou, to vacate sections of right-of-way along the southern ends of those streets on Beach Drive. The committee recommended to forward the requests to the Planning and Zoning Board for further consideration and the first of three required public hearings, possibly concluding with Council action in November.
GULFPORT, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Is the Hot Tampa Housing Market Cooling Down?

You want to ensure that you get the best possible price and terms when buying a house. Unfortunately, prospective buyers in the Tampa area have had to endure frenzied bidding wars, make cash offers, and even waive inspection just to have a shot at snagging a house in the last two years. But is the Tampa Bay housing market still hot, or is it cooling down? Read on and learn about the key indicators that are showing signs of a cooling market!
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Critically Eroded: Treasure Island Beaches

“Since I’ve been here, it’s the worst I’ve ever seen it,” said Stacy Boyles, Assistant Director of Public Works for the City of Treasure Island. She’s talking about Sunset Beach, the narrow strip of sand at the southern end of Treasure Island. Unlike the more...
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
travelawaits.com

10 Affordable Vacation Rentals In Sarasota Near The Beach

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The state of Florida spends a fair amount of money marketing itself as a heavenly destination for tourists. One must wonder why, as Florida’s appeal speaks for itself. Most everyone already knows about the warm Gulf waters, picturesque beaches, and promise of a better lifestyle. But, the money is spent anyway.
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete startup brings dentistry to doorsteps

A local company offers a unique solution for anyone that dreads spending a day at the dentist, or finds traveling to medical appointments difficult. Founded in 2021, St. Petersburg-based Home Dental to You (HDTY) brings dentistry services to a patient’s home or a company’s office building. While focused on preventative care such as exams, x-rays, photos, cleanings, fluoride treatments and teeth whitening, the business also offers an innovative cavity remedy.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

