Fort Worth police investigate fatal shooting
A man has been found shot to death in a parking lot in far west Fort Worth. Last night, police were called to the Kroger on Camp Bowie near Loop 820 where they found the victim dead.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth delivery driver's murder still unsolved a year later
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still searching for the person who murdered a 24-year-old man last year while he was delivering food. The deadly shooting happened on Sept. 11, 2021 as Hamzah Faraj and his wife, Ivalia Cerna, were driving near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Dead After Fort Worth Shooting: Police
A man died outside a West Fort Worth Kroger Wednesday evening after he was apparently wounded in a shooting nearby, police say. In a statement to NBC 5, Fort Worth police said officers were called at 6:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting victim outside the Kroger located on the 9100 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard.
Family mourning death of 20-year-old killed in Deep Ellum; police release surveillance photos of suspect
DALLAS — As the Dallas Police Department (DPD) announces a new emphasis on patrols in Deep Ellum, a grieving family mourns that it comes too late for them. "I'm numb. I'm really angry. I'm really angry, "Angelaka Johnson-Fisher said after the early Saturday morning shooting death of her 20-year-old son Aareon Johnson, also known as "AJ".
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Burglar cuts into safe, crawls to avoid detection at White Settlement Family Dollar
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - Police in White Settlement are trying to find an apparent serial burglar caught on camera cutting a hole in the wall of a Family Dollar before drilling into in the safe. White Settlement police say the break-in happened in the early morning hours of March 27.
dallasexpress.com
Camera System Helping Local PD Catch Criminals
A growing network of surveillance cameras is helping Fort Worth police stop crime by scanning license plates and sending information about possible criminals to police in real time. The Flock camera system started as a company providing private video security in neighborhoods, but now police nationwide are using the cameras...
fox4news.com
2 arrested in Fort Worth deadly drive-by shooting 5-year-old and 17-year-old, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth Police announced the arrests of two people accused of murdering a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old late last month. Over Labor Day Weekend, Fort Worth Police along with the United States Marshal Service arrested a 16-year-old male juvenile and 21-year-old Anthony Ray Bell-Johnson in connection with the double homicide. Both were arrested on capital murder charges.
Man killed in Labor Day assault in Fort Worth identified
A man killed in Fort Worth on Labor Day has now been identified as Apolonia Aguilar Mata who died in the emergency room at Huguley hospital Monday morning
Fort Worth police calling for answers for unsolved 2021 murder case
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for any new information leading to an arrest in connection to a man's death almost one year ago. Hamzah Faraj was shot and killed on Sept. 11, 2021, and no suspects have been identified since then. Police said he was driving near the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and Kingswood Drive at about 8 p.m. that night.
Police Body Cam video released in Central Texas chase that ended in Ft. Worth
TROY / FORT WORTH, Texas (FOX 44) – Ft. Worth Police Department released officer bodycam video connected to a chase that started in Troy ended with two people dead. We want to warn you — the video is disturbing. Investigators say 38-year-old J’Quinnton Hopson shot 31-year-old Shaelan Hill and then officers shot Hopson, fearing he […]
Arlington police arrest teen accused of bringing gun to a middle school
Arlington police arrest a teen accused of bringing a gun to a middle school. Police say Tuesday a student told staff members at Gunn Junior High another student had a gun with him at school on Friday.
Intoxication manslaughter suspect arrested after early morning crash in Irving
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) - An intoxication manslaughter investigation has begun into a fatality crash the morning of Sept. 7. It happened on SH 183 East near Carl Road.The driver of a broken down car was struck while standing outside by another vehicle. Police said the suspected drunk driver is in custody.The state highway was shut down at O'Connor prompting law enforcement to advise drivers to take an alternate route.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Video Shows Confrontation Before Shots Fired at Irving Mall
A new video obtained by NBC 5 shows the chaotic moments at a North Texas mall when a man opened fire Sunday afternoon. The surveillance video appears to show a couple walking toward an exit at the Irving Mall. At the same time, a man in a light-colored shirt enters the mall and immediately confronts a man carrying a bag and a child in a car carrier.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Euless Crash Sends 10 to Hospitals, Including 6 Children Who Weren't in Seat Belts: Police
Six children weren't wearing seat belts before they were injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Euless, police say. Ten people in total were sent to hospitals following the two-vehicle collision shortly after 5 p.m. on the 2100 block of West Euless Boulevard at West Pipeline Road, police said. According...
dallasexpress.com
Local Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Murder Suspect
Police in Arlington apprehended and arrested a fugitive on Saturday for allegedly committing homicide last week. Arlington police arrested Darius Brown, 32, for the August 26 fatal shooting of Donald Hunt, 40, at an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive. Police said the two men...
fwtx.com
Road Rage Not All the Rage in Fort Worth, Survey Finds
A study by HiRoad indicates that Fort Worth drivers are chill. Our navigators were seventh in a survey ranking the least stressed-out drivers in the country, according to a study of short forms of texts, such as tweets. The study, whose findings are from May 2022, filtered more than 1.3...
fox4news.com
'Game Changer': The technology helping Fort Worth police track down criminals
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are giving credit to a new camera system for helping tip them off to potential criminals. The Flock camera system started out as a company providing private video security in neighborhoods, but police nationwide now use the cameras for a specific purpose: scanning license plates.
DPS: Elderly Woman Riding on a Couch in an RV Killed in Bizarre Crash
ABILENE – An 80-year-old woman riding on a couch in an RV was killed in a crash when the vehicle had a blowout and crashed east of Abilene Saturday. According to the Texas Department of Safety, Sharon Barry Smith of Lake Kiowa, TX was a passenger in a recreational vehicle eastbound on I-20 just east of Abilene when the crash occurred. The RV was towing a 2020 GMC pickup and was being driven by 52-year-old Richard B. Smith of Allen, TX. The left front tire of the RV blew out causing the rig to crash. The elderly Mrs. Smith was seated on the build-in couch behind the driver and was not…
Passenger on couch killed after RV has tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A passenger who was on a couch was killed after an RV had a tire blowout on I-20 in Callahan County Sunday afternoon. Sharon Berry Smith, 80, of Lake Kiowa, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker […]
dallasexpress.com
Local Student Allegedly Brings Gun to School
Gunn Junior High Principal Matt Varnell issued a statement to parents on Tuesday, advising that a student had brought a gun on campus the previous week. Arlington ISD and Arlington police confirmed the gun-related incident, stating that a student came forward Tuesday to report that another student carried and displayed a gun at the school last Friday. It is unknown if the gun was loaded or if the student had ammunition, according to ABC News.
