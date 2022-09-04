Read full article on original website
Greg Minier
3d ago
Wonder how many politicians in Dallas will go to jail , for hiring personnel favorite contractors .
A 'next level park' is being built in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco is already home to the Dallas Cowboys training center, FC Dallas and the PGA headquarters. City leaders have announced plans to build something they believe could compete with all of those in boosting the Frisco image. "A next level park," said Executive Director of the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation, Scott Stewart. "What they are doing to really promote arts and culture as a destination as its own economy, that's what this area of North Texas is really missing."The promise of a park he could design is what led him to leave his job overseeing Chicago's Millenium Park. "From a...
dallasexpress.com
Owner Seeks City’s Help Restoring Landmark Venue
The new owner of a historic Dallas landmark is hoping to bring the venue back to its former glory, with some help from the city of Dallas. Edwin Cabaniss and his business partners are asking the City of Dallas to ante up $4 million in economic incentives to help restore and expand the Longhorn Ballroom, one of the city’s most threatened historic properties, according to the non-profit organization Preservation Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
New York Investor Purchases New DFW Business Park
A New York investor is just the latest to eye the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s growing industrial business park sector. A unit of Morgan Stanley Real Estate Advisors purchased the Urban District 183 industrial campus, located on Industrial Boulevard in Euless, southwest of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Urban District 183 includes a three-building industrial development with 366,777 square feet of space.
Shorthorn
Rolling Hills Country Club closed to make way for housing development
Rolling Hills Country Club was nestled in North Arlington for over 60 years. But now, the history club has closed amid a proposal to repurpose it into a housing and mixed-use development. The majority of the land is proposed to be redeveloped into single-family homes with lots ranging from 6,000...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Tries to Solve Building Permit Problems With Software
At the beginning of August, Dallas launched new permitting software to help reduce the immense backlog of building permits plaguing the city. City building permits are issued by the Department of Development Services (DDS), which grants authorization to proceed with a construction or remodeling project on one’s own property. Building permits ensure that project plans comply with local land use, zoning, and construction standards.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Welcomes Teqball to its Parks
Teqball (pronounced “tek-ball”) is a sport that has been skyrocketing in popularity since its creation in Hungary in 2012. The sport is something like a cross between soccer and ping pong. Competitors play on what looks like a curved ping pong table using a Teqball (very similar to...
dallasexpress.com
City Begins Water and Sewer Line Project
The City of Dallas has broken ground on an infrastructure project near the University of North Texas – Dallas that could lead to more opportunities for economic growth in the area. City officials say the site from West University Boulevard to the north of Camp Wisdom needs improvements to...
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
New name and supporting foundation announced for incoming Frisco park
An overhead design rendering of Kaleidoscope Park is shown. (Rendering courtesy Kaleidoscope Park Foundation) An upcoming 5.7-acre park located near the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway has a new name and a park foundation, according to a Communities Foundation of Texas news release. Kaleidoscope Park, located...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Zoo Reopens Following Thunder Storms
The Dallas Zoo reopened on Tuesday after it sustained “significant” storm damage over the weekend. “Due to a strong storm this afternoon, we sustained significant tree damage, have debris in the Zoo and have a zoo-wide power outage,” zoo officials stated on Sunday, per NBC 5. “Thankfully, teams have confirmed habitats are intact, animals are safe and no guest or staff injuries have been reported.”
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
Overturned cement truck causes traffic headaches on I-30 in Dallas
DALLAS — An overturned cement truck caused major traffic issues on Interstate 30 in Dallas this afternoon. The accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Hampton Road. Traffic could be seen backed up as far as the Margaret McDermott Bridge around 3 p.m. The cause of the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Storm Leaves Damage Behind in Dallas M-Streets Area
The sounds of laboring echoed through the M-Streets area in Dallas on Labor Day, as homeowners and contractors cleaned up after Sunday's storm. "I have never seen anything like this," homeowner Zachary Stone said looking at part of a towering 100-year pecan tree that crashed onto his garage. "There were lots of storm noises because the wind was so insane, so it was hard to see at first, but I realized it was bad pretty quickly."
Looking at North Texas forecast for end of work week, weekend & early next week
Can you believe it's already hump day? The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared a look at the forecast for not only the end of the week but the weekend and early next week.
H-E-B announces opening date for first Dallas-area location
H-E-B, already a powerhouse throughout Texas, will open its first supermarket in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex later this month.
dallasexpress.com
Local Construction Causes Congestion
As construction drags on at a popular DFW hotspot, citizens and businesses have voiced concerns about congestion, traffic, and accessibility. West 7th Street in Fort Worth is described as “a multi-block urban village, [a] pedestrian-friendly area [that] offers high-concept dining, local specialty fashion retailers, and unique entertainment venues.”. However,...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Announces Local Store’s Launch Date
H-E-B has announced the official launch date of its newest Frisco store. The popular Texas grocery chain has had local residents fervently anticipating the launch of the flagship store in Frisco, which H-E-B said will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Located at 4800 Main St., Frisco’s...
Dallas Observer
Rooftop Cinema Club Is Setting Up a New Outdoor Screen in Fort Worth
The summer may be over, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to catch a movie in an outdoor theater. The Rooftop Cinema Club announced on Wednesday that it plans to return to DFW in October — just in time for Halloween — with a new outdoor movie theater venue in downtown Fort Worth.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Program Is Meant to Help with Home Improvements, but It's Far Behind Schedule
The population of Dallas is growing, and home prices are still at historic highs. But what happens when houses are occupied and still not up to code, or need repairs that the owners simply can’t afford? Dallas has a plan for that called the Home Improvement and Preservation Program (HIPP).
fox4news.com
Nationwide parts shortage leaves Frisco man with new, undrivable car
An industry-wide shortage of car parts is leaving some drivers defenseless when they need repairs. One North Texas man says he's out thousands of dollars because his only choice was to sell back his brand-new car after a wreck.
