Bronx, NY

Bronx residents flock to Orchard Beach for last gasp of summer

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Hundreds of Bronx residents headed to Orchard Beach to mark the unofficial end of the summer this Labor Day weekend.

There’s also music and dancing on the boardwalk in the afternoons. Some say it’s the best kept secret of the Bronx.

"Everybody complains about Orchard, but they don't know that this is one of the best beaches here in the Bronx,” said beach regular Wanda Rodriguez.

Swimming is permitted only when lifeguards are on duty. For this weekend, the hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

News 12’s Cecilia Hua spoke to beachgoers this afternoon.

Johnny Petriella
3d ago

you can go to orchard Beach but I would never go in the water. people go to the bathroom number one and two in that water diapers floating all over the place is just a reflection of the people that go there. no decent human being would that step foot into the Waters of orchard Beach it is just nasty and disgusting

