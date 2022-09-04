Bronx residents flock to Orchard Beach for last gasp of summer

Hundreds of Bronx residents headed to Orchard Beach to mark the unofficial end of the summer this Labor Day weekend.

There’s also music and dancing on the boardwalk in the afternoons. Some say it’s the best kept secret of the Bronx.

"Everybody complains about Orchard, but they don't know that this is one of the best beaches here in the Bronx,” said beach regular Wanda Rodriguez.

Swimming is permitted only when lifeguards are on duty. For this weekend, the hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

News 12’s Cecilia Hua spoke to beachgoers this afternoon.