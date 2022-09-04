Read full article on original website
Lanny Howe
3d ago
There is a fact that they need to work on their run game! The talent is there. They have the horses to run the ball! Work on the blocking schemes and practice the running game is all they need to do.
Chiefs Tight End Will Miss At Least First 4 Weeks
The Kansas City Chiefs made an expected procedural move on Monday, putting tight end Blake Bell on injured reserve. Bell, an eight-year vet, suffered a hip flexor injury in KC's preseason opener last month. He's been out ever since, and will now miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
Here's why Chiefs HC Andy Reid was at a local high school football game on Friday
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid took in some high school football last Friday night. He was in attendance for the Christ Prep Patriots’ varsity football win over the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Friday, just before the Chiefs returned to work ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. Answering a question from FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz during Monday’s media availability, Reid explained why he chose to attend the game.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes dedicates poem to daughter Sterling in latest Oakley campaign
The premier eye ware brand Oakley begins its fourth season as the official on-field partner of the NFL. Their relationship with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also grows with the latest ad campaign featuring Mahomes and his daughter. Mahomes is the star of the latest commercial from Oakley, shown...
The national media is already burying the KC Chiefs
While the official record for every NFL team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, still stands at 0-0 the national media have begun their hot take carousel. With the NFL season kickoff just around the corner, the morning shows on ESPN and NFL Network are buzzing with hype. They’ll get to the talk from an exciting weekend of college football in a minute, but first let’s give the people what they want: piping hot NFL predictions!
Chiefs star, company step up for KC youth football player struggling to find helmet
Riddell Sports and Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown Jr. are teaming up to help a 12-year-old Kansas City boy get a new football helmet that fits.
Here's what USA TODAY's expert panel thinks about Chiefs' playoff, Super Bowl chances
With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, those who cover the league are sharing their predictions for the upcoming season. USA TODAY recently released a wave of predictions from their expert panel with forecasts on division winners, AFC and NFC champions, Super Bowl winners and a host of individual NFL awards. The panel of experts includes seven of their national NFL writers and reporters — Jarrett Bell, Nate Davis, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Parker Gabriel, Mike Jones and Lorenzo Reyes.
Is Sack Nation Back?
With the Kansas City Chiefs set to begin the regular season soon Next Sunday in Arizona, we preview the team’s defensive linemen outlook for 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs boast one of their deepest defensive line rotations since the Marty Schottenheimer championship contending seasons with Derrick Thomas. After finishing 2021 with the fourth-fewest sacks in the NFL with 31, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach made it clear in the offseason expressing a need for help in the defensive line unit so they can be a dominant force, and that’s exactly what the team would get when he first hired former Ravens Defensive line coach Joe Cullen.
