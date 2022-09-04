With the Kansas City Chiefs set to begin the regular season soon Next Sunday in Arizona, we preview the team’s defensive linemen outlook for 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs boast one of their deepest defensive line rotations since the Marty Schottenheimer championship contending seasons with Derrick Thomas. After finishing 2021 with the fourth-fewest sacks in the NFL with 31, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach made it clear in the offseason expressing a need for help in the defensive line unit so they can be a dominant force, and that’s exactly what the team would get when he first hired former Ravens Defensive line coach Joe Cullen.

