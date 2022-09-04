ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Taste of Colorado kicks off: Food festival brings thousands to Denver's Civic Center Park

By Alex Edwards, alex.edwards@gazette.com
 4 days ago
The annual Taste of Colorado kicked off Saturday, drawing thousands of visitors as the three-day event opened.

Music, anchored by Blink 303, played, whisk(e)y flowed and the classic turkey legs were consumed in droves. Even less than 30 minutes after the gates opened, Civic Center Park was packed with families, foodies and tourists all sampling the best Colorado has to offer.

The festival has live music at five venues, an amalgamation of local distilleries, food galore, a marketplace and lots of shade. The shade became an important part of the festival, as temperatures rose to near 90 degrees. Tomorrow and Monday are predicted to be even hotter, so bring sunscreen and water.

The festival was well received by parents, children and businesses alike.

"This is great, there's an air of normalcy which is nice," Eryn Balding said. "St. Patrick's day didn't feel normal yet since we were coming off the December and March [COVID-19] peaks. It was always in the back of our heads."

Eryn attended the festival with her husband Kris and two kids. They rested in a large shaded area, covered from the intense sun and clear sky.

The shade provided by trees in Civic Center park provided a welcome relief for the Baldings, who said they may have left within an hour if Taste of Colorado were held elsewhere.

"It's super in the shade, and it makes a huge difference," Kris said.

Both parents agreed the kids zone was a huge hit. The lack of ticket buying for the bouncy castles and slides meant there was only one line to wait in.

"With kids, tickets are another currency that they don't really understand," Eryn said. "It's really nice to not have to buy the tickets, and the kids zone is a big plus."

Their young daughter, Hadlee certainly enjoyed herself, simply saying "I like it" with a big smile on her face.

But a Taste of Colorado isn't just for kids. A group of local distilleries took over the Greek Theatre and offered their wares, ranging from gin to bourbon to vodka. And the best part? They're all local.

There are two ways to try the local distillers: A $10 pass that gets you five tickets to spend as you see fit, or a $40 pass that lets you try all 30. Many showed up with stickers, business cards and other merchandise items so if there was one you wanted to try but couldn't get to, you won't forget about them.

The Denver Distillery takes the "local" aspect to another level, as they market a "grain to bottle" approach of making their spirits. Rather than getting grain from elsewhere in the country, Denver Distillery gets theirs from Loveland, less than an hour away.

"We like to keep it super local," Melissa Williams, one of the women running the stand said. "We really think that sets us apart: The fact that we're all local, we use open fermentation, and our distilleries are not in a warehouse, but an old historical building."

The Denver Distillery tasting room is at Broadway and Alameda, and operations started in 2018.

While the Front Range Urban Corridor is known for the craft brewery scene, Austin Adamson of the Ballmer Peak Distillery said that industry paved the way for the craft distilling scene.

"We're blessed to be in a beer area," he said. "There are over 114 craft distilleries here and it's a collaborative effort. We have a 'lift all boats' mentality.

Adamson encouraged residents to seek out their local distillers if they start to get tired of the mass produced brands. He joked that the craft gin Ballmer Peak Distellers makes serves to rescue people from traumatizing "gincidents" they may have had in the past.

Food wise, attendees are spoiled for choice. There's the classic turkey leg, fried chicken and French fries, and gyros among many, many other options. Gyro Corner, which only attends special events, has a long history in the area. Nicci Cary has been involved since she was small enough to hid under counters. That is to say 40+ years.

"My father owned Greek Dome and the Athenian," she said. "Gyros Corner just does special events, but Berries Kebabs right next-door does all the Rockies games."

As for the most popular item at Taste of Colorado so far? Apparently the corn. Josh Schnieder of the Downtown Denver Partnership attributes that success to a viral video of a child eating corn, which has spawned a huge social media response and a song.

"The Blink 182 cover band has attracted the largest crowd yet. People really like not having to buy tickets" he said. "Corn has been hot, partially thanks to the viral video."

Festivals really can be made great by "All the Small Things."

With temperatures rising throughout the day, Schnieder reminded people to bring or purchase water, as there are no fill stations within the park. Water costs $3 per bottle throughout the festival.

Taste of Colorado is set to run through Labor Day Weekend. The event opens at 11 a.m. and closes down by 9 p.m. The event is family friendly and offers a lot of natural shade.

There is no entry fee and the event is mostly cashless, so bring a card to enjoy the best food and drink Colorado has to offer. For a full list of food options, businesses and bands attending, head to the Taste of Colorado website.

