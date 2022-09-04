ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MO

muddyriversports.com

Dominant run on Hoing’s serve sends QND volleyball team to 10th straight victory

QUINCY — As each Emma Hoing topspin serve befuddled the Rushville-Industry volleyball players, the Quincy Notre Dame advantage grew more insurmountable. “It’s kind of fun,” said Hoing, the junior outside hitter who enjoyed a nine-point run on her serve during the second set of Wednesday night’s match at The Pit. “I just want to keep going and going.”
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

QND’s Schreacke verbally commits to play basketball at Mizzou

QUINCY — Abbey Schreacke figured Wednesday’s trip to Columbia, Mo., for an official visit with the University of Missouri women’s basketball program might end with giving Tigers coach Robin Pingeton a verbal commitment. “I was thinking about it a lot and just waiting for the right moment,”...
COLUMBIA, MO
muddyriversports.com

Schuckman: Dennis Guthrie appreciated being a golf dad, but his real gift came as a fun-loving family man

QUINCY — I laughed. Dennis Guthrie didn’t. My mind immediately began thinking, “What’s wrong?”. Seated together on a bench near the 18th green at Quincy Country Club as the Quincy High School and Quincy Notre Dame boys golf teams neared the end of their Ryder Cup match early in the 2007 season, Guthrie and I chatted about golf, his sons and of course the St. Louis Cardinals.
QUINCY, IL
Canton, MO
Sports
City
Canton, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Missouri Football
muddyrivernews.com

Tar spot of corn confirmed in Lewis County, Mo.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30, according to Peng Tian, the clinic’s lab director. Tar spot of corn is an emerging disease threat. In 2018,...
LEWIS COUNTY, MO
KBUR

Iowa man arrested following officer involved shooting in Missouri

Paris, Mo.- An Iowa man has been arrested following an officer-involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports the shooting was reported at about 12:45 AM Saturday, September 3rd, on Highway 15 south of Paris, Missouri. Following an investigation by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Division of...
PARIS, MO
Western Iowa Today

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on its first voyage down the Mississippi, leaving St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday with a scheduled arrival Sept. 10 in St. Louis. The ship is 450 feet long with five decks and can host 386 guests in 193 rooms. It has a crew of 148 people.
DUBUQUE, IA
106.9 KROC

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
977wmoi.com

Teen Charged After Threat Made Towards Staff at Burlington High School

At approximately 9:45am last Friday, Burlington Community School District Administration notified police of a threat that had been made towards staff at Burlington High School. Burlington Police responded and were able to identify the source of the threat. Burlington detectives, assisted by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, detained a suspect in Mediapolis. Following investigation and interviews, a 15 year-old has been charged with Harassment in the 1st Degree, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and has been referred to Juvenile Court authorities. Police remained on scene at Burlington High School, throughout the course of the school day, and have determined that this was an isolated incident.
BURLINGTON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Monroe City woman armed with AR-15 rifle, bag of ammunition arrested after Tuesday incident

MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman is in custody after law enforcement quelled an active shooter incident Tuesday, one block away from Monroe City Junior High School. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was transported to the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville, Mo., where she is held on a no bond warrant. Kevin Bross, prosecuting attorney for Monroe County, charged O’Connor with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.
MONROE CITY, MO
rallshe.com

Local School Bus Involved in Accident

At approximately 3:50pm on September 6, 2022, a local school bus from Madison C-3 School District headed eastbound was involved in a multi-car accident on US 24 two miles west of Madison. At the time of the accident there were five students on the bus along with the driver. All students and the driver reported that they were uninjured according to Madison C-3 School.
MADISON, MO
tspr.org

Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage

Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
CARTHAGE, IL
977wmoi.com

Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 5, 2022

Stacy Davis,40, Quincy, for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident at 18th and Oak. NTA 160. Ricky Dean,23, Quincy, for FTA Poss of Hypo Syringe/Needle. Lodged 121. Alicis Peterson, 34, 1528 Park Place, for failure to yield right of way at 36th and Broadway. PTC – 106.
QUINCY, IL
krcgtv.com

Incomplete details emerge about officer-involved shooting near Paris

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Court documents in the case of a Saturday morning officer-involved shooting are providing some details about the incident that hospitalized a Paris man, but nothing about how he was shot. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the weekend shooting of 41-year-old Austin Tyler Leigh which...
PARIS, MO

