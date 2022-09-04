At approximately 9:45am last Friday, Burlington Community School District Administration notified police of a threat that had been made towards staff at Burlington High School. Burlington Police responded and were able to identify the source of the threat. Burlington detectives, assisted by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, detained a suspect in Mediapolis. Following investigation and interviews, a 15 year-old has been charged with Harassment in the 1st Degree, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and has been referred to Juvenile Court authorities. Police remained on scene at Burlington High School, throughout the course of the school day, and have determined that this was an isolated incident.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO