muddyriversports.com
Dominant run on Hoing’s serve sends QND volleyball team to 10th straight victory
QUINCY — As each Emma Hoing topspin serve befuddled the Rushville-Industry volleyball players, the Quincy Notre Dame advantage grew more insurmountable. “It’s kind of fun,” said Hoing, the junior outside hitter who enjoyed a nine-point run on her serve during the second set of Wednesday night’s match at The Pit. “I just want to keep going and going.”
muddyriversports.com
QND’s Schreacke verbally commits to play basketball at Mizzou
QUINCY — Abbey Schreacke figured Wednesday’s trip to Columbia, Mo., for an official visit with the University of Missouri women’s basketball program might end with giving Tigers coach Robin Pingeton a verbal commitment. “I was thinking about it a lot and just waiting for the right moment,”...
muddyriversports.com
Schuckman: Dennis Guthrie appreciated being a golf dad, but his real gift came as a fun-loving family man
QUINCY — I laughed. Dennis Guthrie didn’t. My mind immediately began thinking, “What’s wrong?”. Seated together on a bench near the 18th green at Quincy Country Club as the Quincy High School and Quincy Notre Dame boys golf teams neared the end of their Ryder Cup match early in the 2007 season, Guthrie and I chatted about golf, his sons and of course the St. Louis Cardinals.
muddyriversports.com
First ‘Recreation for All: Disabled Athletes in Action’ event set for Sept. 25 at WIU
MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University will host the inaugural “Recreation for All: Disabled Athletes in Action” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 in the Donald S. Spencer Student Recreation Center. The WIU Department of Recreation, Park and Tourism Administration is partnering with Campus Recreation and the...
muddyrivernews.com
Tar spot of corn confirmed in Lewis County, Mo.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri’s Plant Diagnostic Clinic confirmed tar spot in three corn samples collected in the Missouri counties of Lewis and Holt on Aug. 30, according to Peng Tian, the clinic’s lab director. Tar spot of corn is an emerging disease threat. In 2018,...
KBUR
Iowa man arrested following officer involved shooting in Missouri
Paris, Mo.- An Iowa man has been arrested following an officer-involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports the shooting was reported at about 12:45 AM Saturday, September 3rd, on Highway 15 south of Paris, Missouri. Following an investigation by members of the Missouri Highway Patrol’s Division of...
Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on its first voyage down the Mississippi, leaving St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday with a scheduled arrival Sept. 10 in St. Louis. The ship is 450 feet long with five decks and can host 386 guests in 193 rooms. It has a crew of 148 people.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
977wmoi.com
Teen Charged After Threat Made Towards Staff at Burlington High School
At approximately 9:45am last Friday, Burlington Community School District Administration notified police of a threat that had been made towards staff at Burlington High School. Burlington Police responded and were able to identify the source of the threat. Burlington detectives, assisted by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, detained a suspect in Mediapolis. Following investigation and interviews, a 15 year-old has been charged with Harassment in the 1st Degree, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and has been referred to Juvenile Court authorities. Police remained on scene at Burlington High School, throughout the course of the school day, and have determined that this was an isolated incident.
muddyrivernews.com
Monroe City woman armed with AR-15 rifle, bag of ammunition arrested after Tuesday incident
MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman is in custody after law enforcement quelled an active shooter incident Tuesday, one block away from Monroe City Junior High School. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was transported to the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville, Mo., where she is held on a no bond warrant. Kevin Bross, prosecuting attorney for Monroe County, charged O’Connor with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.
rallshe.com
Local School Bus Involved in Accident
At approximately 3:50pm on September 6, 2022, a local school bus from Madison C-3 School District headed eastbound was involved in a multi-car accident on US 24 two miles west of Madison. At the time of the accident there were five students on the bus along with the driver. All students and the driver reported that they were uninjured according to Madison C-3 School.
kttn.com
Human remains discovered by authorities near Youngstown Trail could be those of Jesse Rongey
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports human remains were located in a targeted search area off Youngstown Trail on Tuesday morning, September 6th that could be those of a Kirksville man wanted for murder. The sheriff’s office notes evidence at the scene strongly suggests the remains were those of 38-year-old Jesse Darrell Rongey.
tspr.org
Memorial Hospital closing labor and delivery unit due to nursing shortage
Small-town hospitals are feeling the effects of a national nursing shortage, including Memorial Hospital in Carthage. Its labor and delivery unit, called the Stork Stopp, will close Dec. 1. After that, birthing services will be moved to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, unless patients choose to deliver elsewhere. Out-patient prenatal, post-partum,...
977wmoi.com
Two Vehicle Accident in McDonough County
VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2020 White Nissan Sedan. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Lethan W. Sapp, 19-year-old male from Edinburg, IL – Transported to an area hospital with injuries. Unit 2 – Marissa L. Atteberry, 22-year-old female from Bloomington, IL-Transported to area hospital with injuries. PRELIMINARY: A...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 5, 2022
Stacy Davis,40, Quincy, for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident at 18th and Oak. NTA 160. Ricky Dean,23, Quincy, for FTA Poss of Hypo Syringe/Needle. Lodged 121. Alicis Peterson, 34, 1528 Park Place, for failure to yield right of way at 36th and Broadway. PTC – 106.
muddyrivernews.com
Request to increase Jason Priest’s bond to $100,000 denied, but judge places him on electronic surveillance
QUINCY — An Adams County judge denied a request from the Adams County State’s Attorney’s office to modify Jason Priest’s bond, but she ordered Priest to be placed on GPS electronic surveillance monitoring. Priest, 50, now has 12 separate cases pending against him, and the state’s...
krcgtv.com
Incomplete details emerge about officer-involved shooting near Paris
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Court documents in the case of a Saturday morning officer-involved shooting are providing some details about the incident that hospitalized a Paris man, but nothing about how he was shot. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the weekend shooting of 41-year-old Austin Tyler Leigh which...
