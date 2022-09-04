ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

I am foo
because this is an election year and she wants Democrats to keep control.. her handling of Oregon forest killed alot of people as Oregon burned two years ago

Oregon wildfires: Hot, windy weather threatens to spread flames

Hot, dry and windy conditions are threatening to worsen wildfires burning across Oregon, which have consumed over 100,000 acres of land and prompted evacuations in southern and northeastern Oregon. Since Aug. 27, Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Sturgill, Double Creek and Rum Creek fires,...
Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties

PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert

Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal

NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze

About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
A Nuclear Power Plant at Cape Kiwanda? Uncomfortable Oregon Coast State Park Start

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Sometimes, origin stories are way stranger than fiction. Once upon a time, Cape Kiwanda was a bit of unknown attraction on the Oregon coast. Far from the popular, even buzzing landmark it is now, around 1970 or so it was considered a true hidden spot, and completely wild and untamed. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Oregon Board of Forestry, Sept. 7

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a hybrid meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The public meeting will be held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. The board’s business agenda includes: Fire season update; Emerald ash borer discovery; October board retreat discussion; Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee testimony; State forests carbon and inventory; Western Oregon State Forests HCP update; Forest carbon implementation and policy discussion; View the agenda and board meeting details. Live testimony is available for item #1 – State forester and board member comments. Items marked as consent agenda or executive session (*) on the agenda are not open for public testimony. Sign-up is required and instructions to provide live testimony are available online. Sign-up closes Friday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. Written comments can be submitted before or up to Sept. 21 to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov, with the appropriate agenda item included with the submission. The board will meet in executive session starting at 1 p.m. for the purpose of the purpose of reviewing the state forester’s annual performance, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(i). The executive session will be conducted in person. Members of the news media who want to attend this portion of the meeting can email Public Affairs Director Joy Krawczyk at joy.p.krawczyk@odf.oregon.gov for information. Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov. The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30-million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.
RED FLAG WARNINGS FOR SOUTHERN OREGON CASCADES

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the southern Oregon Cascades. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms along with strong, gusty winds are expected. A trough is forecast to move through the region bringing additional gusty...
