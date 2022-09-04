Read full article on original website
I am foo
3d ago
because this is an election year and she wants Democrats to keep control.. her handling of Oregon forest killed alot of people as Oregon burned two years ago
Reply
4
Related
Oregon wildfires: Hot, windy weather threatens to spread flames
Hot, dry and windy conditions are threatening to worsen wildfires burning across Oregon, which have consumed over 100,000 acres of land and prompted evacuations in southern and northeastern Oregon. Since Aug. 27, Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Sturgill, Double Creek and Rum Creek fires,...
Power could be cut in 6 Oregon counties due to extreme wildfire conditions
A power utility has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said Wednesday that it has notified about 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and...
Wind, heat expected to create critical wildfire conditions in Oregon, region
Oregon firefighters will face challenges this week as continued heat combines with windy and unstable conditions, possible thunderstorms and unwanted east winds, fire meteorologists said. Forecasters said the concern isn’t on the same level as the 2020 Labor Day fires east wind event, but there is concern about active wildfires...
kptv.com
Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PGE, Pacific Power announce possible power shutoffs in several Oregon counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — Utility companies Portland General Electric and Pacific Power announced Thursday that they could initiate public safety power shutoffs for areas of multiple counties over the next several days due to the threat of high winds and extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said that a notice went...
kptv.com
Wildfire prevention: Oregon power companies prepare to cut electricity
WELCHES Ore. (KPTV) - With winds picking up this week there could be cause for concern in mountain communities. Places that lost power just two years ago due to wildfire dangers are bracing for the possibility once more. Store owners in the area say they’ve been lucky so far, but...
Oregon wildfire roundup, September 6, 2022
The hot, dry weather is keeping wildfires burning in all areas of Oregon. Gusty easterly winds in the forecast are a concern for fire officials.
Oregonians warned of possible power shut offs ahead of expected wind event
Residents in Oregon are being alerted about the potential for power outages later this week as officials warn about expected critical fire danger on Friday and Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
focushillsboro.com
In The Dark Of Night, An Oregon Fire Detection Plane Searches For A New Start
Lightning storms and drought conditions are a recipe for wildfires, a mix Central Oregon has seen over the last few days. But what if firefighters could detect those fires before sunrise?. The Oregon Department of Forestry has a small aircraft that looks for wildfires. And what it lacks in amenities,...
KTVL
Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
klcc.org
‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert
Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal
NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
opb.org
Highway 20 closure will temporarily limit options between valley and central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers of an upcoming closure of U.S. Highway 20 between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon. A three-mile section about 27 miles east of Sweet Home and 19 miles west of Santiam Junctions will be closed to traffic from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility
A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
Firefighters battle Eastern Oregon’s Double Creek blaze
About 300 firefighters assisted by air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were building containment lines Sunday to combat a growing wildfire in remote eastern Oregon that has forced evacuations of campers, authorities said. The Double Creek fire near the community of Imnaha in Hells Canyon Recreation Area grew to about 37...
beachconnection.net
A Nuclear Power Plant at Cape Kiwanda? Uncomfortable Oregon Coast State Park Start
(Pacific City, Oregon) – Sometimes, origin stories are way stranger than fiction. Once upon a time, Cape Kiwanda was a bit of unknown attraction on the Oregon coast. Far from the popular, even buzzing landmark it is now, around 1970 or so it was considered a true hidden spot, and completely wild and untamed. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Firefighters Request Double Overtime Pay Due To Ongoing Staffing Issues. Why Is The Government Not Recruiting New Employees?
In the Oregon State, Portland firefighters are requesting an increase in overtime pay as a result of two years of regular obligatory overtime to fill gaps brought on by ongoing personnel shortages. The Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters’ union is asking for a hike in the overtime pay rate from...
oregontoday.net
Oregon Board of Forestry, Sept. 7
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Board of Forestry will hold a hybrid meeting starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The public meeting will be held in the Tillamook Room, Building C, at the Oregon Department of Forestry headquarters, located at 2600 State St. in Salem. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the department’s YouTube channel. The board’s business agenda includes: Fire season update; Emerald ash borer discovery; October board retreat discussion; Forest Trust Land Advisory Committee testimony; State forests carbon and inventory; Western Oregon State Forests HCP update; Forest carbon implementation and policy discussion; View the agenda and board meeting details. Live testimony is available for item #1 – State forester and board member comments. Items marked as consent agenda or executive session (*) on the agenda are not open for public testimony. Sign-up is required and instructions to provide live testimony are available online. Sign-up closes Friday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. Written comments can be submitted before or up to Sept. 21 to boardofforestry@odf.oregon.gov, with the appropriate agenda item included with the submission. The board will meet in executive session starting at 1 p.m. for the purpose of the purpose of reviewing the state forester’s annual performance, pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(i). The executive session will be conducted in person. Members of the news media who want to attend this portion of the meeting can email Public Affairs Director Joy Krawczyk at joy.p.krawczyk@odf.oregon.gov for information. Accommodations for people with disabilities, and special materials, services, or assistance can be arranged by calling ODF’s Public Affairs Office at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at forestryinformation@odf.oregon.gov. The Oregon Board of Forestry consists of seven citizens nominated by the Governor and confirmed by the Oregon Senate. Responsibilities include appointing the State Forester, setting management direction for state-owned forests, adopting rules governing timber harvest and other practices on private forestland, and promoting sustainable management of Oregon’s 30-million-acre forestland base. Read more information about the board.
kptv.com
Will Oregon follow California, Washington in banning gas powered car sales?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced last week that the state would join California in phasing out new gas and diesel car sales by 2035. This has many people talking and wondering if Oregon will be next. Seventeen other states, including Oregon, are now considering following California...
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNINGS FOR SOUTHERN OREGON CASCADES
A Red Flag Warning is in effect Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the southern Oregon Cascades. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms along with strong, gusty winds are expected. A trough is forecast to move through the region bringing additional gusty...
Comments / 4