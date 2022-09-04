Read full article on original website
Related
Power could be cut in 6 Oregon counties due to extreme wildfire conditions
A power utility has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions. Pacific Power said Wednesday that it has notified about 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and...
Oregon wildfires: Hot, windy weather threatens to spread flames
Hot, dry and windy conditions are threatening to worsen wildfires burning across Oregon, which have consumed over 100,000 acres of land and prompted evacuations in southern and northeastern Oregon. Since Aug. 27, Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Sturgill, Double Creek and Rum Creek fires,...
kptv.com
Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
Oregonians warned of possible power shut offs ahead of expected wind event
Residents in Oregon are being alerted about the potential for power outages later this week as officials warn about expected critical fire danger on Friday and Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
Red flag warning: Critical fire weather to test lines, efforts on large wildfires burning across Oregon
IMNAHA, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Critical fire weather in the forecast means no break after a busy Labor Day weekend for thousands of firefighters battling several large wildfires burning across Oregon. Here are Tuesday's updates on the Cedar Creek, Double Creek, Crockets Knob and Rum Creek fires:. Cedar Creek Fire. Cedar...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 9/7 – Woman Attacked by Bear in West Medford, Pharmacy Robbery in Grants Pass, Almeda Investigation Remains Ongoing
HEAT ADVISORY ISSUED – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 106 are expected in the valleys, and in the 90s over most mountain areas, except areas above 6000 feet elevation. * WHERE...In California, Central and Southern Siskiyou County. This includes the Shasta Valley and the cities of Yreka, Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud. In Oregon, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County, and Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades. This includes the Rogue, Applegate, and Illinois Valleys and the cities of Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass, Cave Junction, Ruch, and Applegate. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr.
Klamath Falls News
Van Meter Fire currently burning on Stukel Mountain [UPDATED]
“[At this time] the fire looks like it is moving toward the Dodds Hollow area,” said KCFD1 Fire Chief Greg Davis. “We are going to continue to have structure protection here until the threat is gone. It could last a few days, the weather is going to have a lot to do with that.”
opb.org
Highway 20 closure will temporarily limit options between valley and central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers of an upcoming closure of U.S. Highway 20 between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon. A three-mile section about 27 miles east of Sweet Home and 19 miles west of Santiam Junctions will be closed to traffic from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Updated ‘Go Now’ evacuations include long stretch of Cascade Lakes Highway
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office has issued updated evacuation levels due to the 18,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire. The new evacuations include a long stretch of the Cascade Lakes Highway. Here is the latest list as of 4:05 p.m. Wednesday as well as an interactive map below. Level 3 means...
Wind, heat expected to create critical wildfire conditions in Oregon, region
Oregon firefighters will face challenges this week as continued heat combines with windy and unstable conditions, possible thunderstorms and unwanted east winds, fire meteorologists said. Forecasters said the concern isn’t on the same level as the 2020 Labor Day fires east wind event, but there is concern about active wildfires...
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNINGS FOR SOUTHERN OREGON CASCADES
A Red Flag Warning is in effect Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the southern Oregon Cascades. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms along with strong, gusty winds are expected. A trough is forecast to move through the region bringing additional gusty...
klcc.org
‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert
Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
kbnd.com
Cultus Lake Resort Evacuated For Cedar Creek Fire
BEND, OR -- Cultus Lake Resort says it's under a Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuation order due to the Cedar Creek Fire. The Lane County Sheriff's Office increased evacuation levels Tuesday night. Click HERE for a full map of the evacuation area. Wednesday morning, resort managers sent this letter to guests:
Oregon Wildfire Burns Over 43,000 Acres, With Crews Working To Contain
Oregon’s Double Creek wildfire began from a lightning strike on August 30 and has now burned a total of 43,668 acres since then. The fire is located in northeast Oregon, in Wallowa County. Currently, 11 fires burn in Oregon, including the Rum Creek Fire, which burned almost 20,000 acres in the southwest and sits at 34% containment.
KATU.com
Upcoming weather conditions are a 'worst case scenario' for fires in Western Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for fire danger under the current weather forecast as we go into the second weekend of September. Forecasters are saying that by Friday, hot temperatures and high winds could allow for rapid fire growth if one were to get going on the west side of the Cascades.
beachconnection.net
A Nuclear Power Plant at Cape Kiwanda? Uncomfortable Oregon Coast State Park Start
(Pacific City, Oregon) – Sometimes, origin stories are way stranger than fiction. Once upon a time, Cape Kiwanda was a bit of unknown attraction on the Oregon coast. Far from the popular, even buzzing landmark it is now, around 1970 or so it was considered a true hidden spot, and completely wild and untamed. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
klamathcounty.org
ROAD CLOSURE DUE TO FIRE ACTIVITY
Webber Road and South Poe Valley Road will be closed until further notice due to recent fire activity. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid delays. For additional questions or concerns, please contact Jeremy Morris, Klamath County Public Works Director at 541-883-4696.
focushillsboro.com
In The Dark Of Night, An Oregon Fire Detection Plane Searches For A New Start
Lightning storms and drought conditions are a recipe for wildfires, a mix Central Oregon has seen over the last few days. But what if firefighters could detect those fires before sunrise?. The Oregon Department of Forestry has a small aircraft that looks for wildfires. And what it lacks in amenities,...
Klamath Falls News
Fire in Worden destroys home
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Friday, September 2, 2022, Keno Fire responded to a structure fire in the Worden area 15 miles south of Klamath Falls. By the time 911 dispatched the call, personnel from Keno Fire had already arrived on the scene. An engine from Keno Fire’s Worden station...
KATU.com
Oregon council finally approves Measure 110 funding in all counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — After plodding through what has been described as a slow process by Oregon health officials, the Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council has approved the 36th and final Oregon county for drug treatment and recovery services funding. Measure 110, the landmark drug decriminalization measure approved by...
Comments / 2