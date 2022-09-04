Cynthia (Cindy) Linn Parish, 68, of Orange County, Texas, passed away at her home on 2022/09/01. A Memorial Nature Walk will be announced soon in her memory. Cindy was born in Sweetwater, Texas to parents Eddie Thomas and Shirley (Massey) Thomas on 1954/08/24. She moved with her grandparents from Abilene TX to Port Neches as a child, and moved again with them to Spurger, TX, where she completed high school as Salutatorian. She was Tyler County Rodeo Queen in high school and enjoyed barrel racing and pole bending. Cindy graduated from Lamar University and worked at Georgetown Steel before becoming a mom. She returned to Lamar University, accumulating Masters of Science and Doctorate degrees, and thoroughly enjoyed teaching sciences at Beaumont ISD’s Ozen Campus, where she was awarded Science Teacher of the Year for Texas in 2009. She then became a professor of Geology at Lamar University. After her retirement from Lamar, she took great delight in photographing nature and wildlife, traveling to photograph everything from whales to whooping cranes. She enjoyed bee keeping, painting and gardening, but took greatest delight in her grandchildren.

