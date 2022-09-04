Read full article on original website
Cynthia Linn Parish
Cynthia (Cindy) Linn Parish, 68, of Orange County, Texas, passed away at her home on 2022/09/01. A Memorial Nature Walk will be announced soon in her memory. Cindy was born in Sweetwater, Texas to parents Eddie Thomas and Shirley (Massey) Thomas on 1954/08/24. She moved with her grandparents from Abilene TX to Port Neches as a child, and moved again with them to Spurger, TX, where she completed high school as Salutatorian. She was Tyler County Rodeo Queen in high school and enjoyed barrel racing and pole bending. Cindy graduated from Lamar University and worked at Georgetown Steel before becoming a mom. She returned to Lamar University, accumulating Masters of Science and Doctorate degrees, and thoroughly enjoyed teaching sciences at Beaumont ISD’s Ozen Campus, where she was awarded Science Teacher of the Year for Texas in 2009. She then became a professor of Geology at Lamar University. After her retirement from Lamar, she took great delight in photographing nature and wildlife, traveling to photograph everything from whales to whooping cranes. She enjoyed bee keeping, painting and gardening, but took greatest delight in her grandchildren.
Lorie Ann Meistrell
Lorie Ann Meistrell, 57, of Hemphill, Texas, passed away on September 5, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. Born in Orange, Texas, on September 13, 1964, she was the daughter of Herman Joseph Pachuca and Marion Ann (Guillory) Pachuca. Lorie was a free spirit with a loving heart. She loved her family more than anything. Lorie was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She adored her nieces and nephews and loved being their “Aunt Lolo.” She found joy in the small things in life, including listening to music, wearing tie-dye, and watching the Dallas Cowboys. Lorie was also a collector of many different kinds of items over the years. Her loved ones will always remember her as a jokester and being able to bring a smile to anyone’s face. Lorie will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Restaurant Reports for August
The latest rounds of inspection reports are in and we’re proud to announce to all of the parents, grandparents and guardians, your kids are eating lunch at school in clean kitchens. Inspector James Scales gave scores of 100 to Mauriceville School, Vidor Oak Forest and Pineforest Elementary, Vidor Junnior...
Sheriff Looking For Diesel Thieves
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating a theft that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022 about 7:20am, in the 3100 block of S Terry in the South Vidor area. The suspects removed a large quantity of diesel out of heavy equipment that was staged on a property. A trail camera captured images of the two possible suspects. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the two male subjects. If you know the identities of the two males, please contact us at 409-883-2612.
