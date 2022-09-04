ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Jabeur in NY quarterfinals for 1st time | US Open updates

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:20 a.m.

Ons Jabeur extended her career-best run at Flushing Meadows by beating Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (1), 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals.

The No. 5-seeded Jabeur was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and now is into the quarterfinals at a major tournament for the fourth time.

Jabeur will face unseeded Ajla Tomljanovic for a semifinal berth. Tomljanovic eliminated 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the third round on Friday, then beat Liudmila Samsonova on Sunday.

___

10:45 p.m.

The woman who ended Serena Williams’ stay at the U.S. Open has won again to reach the quarterfinals in New York for the first time in nine appearances.

Ajla Tomljanovic beat Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (8), 6-1 at Louis Armstrong Stadium in a matchup between unseeded players.

Tomljanovic is a 29-year-old Australian who is now into her third Grand Slam quarterfinal after making it that far at Wimbledon the past two years.

This win comes two nights after Tomljanovic defeated Williams in three sets in what is expected to be the last match of the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s career.

___

10:20 p.m.

Nick Kyrgios eliminated defending U.S. Open champion and No. 1-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.

Kyrgios beat Medvedev 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

This is the first time Kyrgios has reached the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows.

It also extends the recent run of high-level play for the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios, a 27-year-old Australian who reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July.

Kyrgios was up to some of his usual anctics but he also outplayed Medvedev with the help of 21 aces.

Next for Kyrgios is a matchup on Tuesday against Karen Khachanov.

___

6:10 p.m.

No. 12 seed Coco Gauff wagged her finger and showed the prowess that made her a U.S. Open championship contender in a 7-5, 7-5 win over Zhang Shuai.

The 18-year-old Gauff is in the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career and will play France’s Caroline Garcia. Gauff is the youngest American woman to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals since 2009.

Gauff had the New York crowd firmly on her side and fans erupted in the third set when she wagged her finger like Dikembe Mutombo’s signature move after she went up 6-5 in the second set. Zhang had smacked a ball into the net and covered her ears because of the noise.

___

3:40 p.m.

Casper Ruud continued his run at the U.S. Open and his bid to become the first No. 1-ranked player out of Norway with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over Corentin Moutet.

He reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time in his career.

The fifth-seeded Ruud, already the first Norwegian man to appear in the third and fourth rounds at the U.S. Open, must reach the final for at least the opportunity to become the top-ranked player in men’s tennis.

Moutet dropped to 0-8 lifetime against top-10 opponents but the Frenchman’s week at Flushing Meadows was already a success. He became the first lucky loser (a player who fails to make it out of qualifying but gets into the main draw when someone withdraws) to reach the fourth round at the U.S. Open.

The 23-year-old Ruud, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and current No. 1 Daniil Medvedev are the only players who can end the tournament as the world’s top-ranked player. Rudd is ranked No. 7 in the world.

Ruud, who played for the first time in Arthur Ashe Stadium, faces Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals.

___

3:05 p.m.

Matteo Berrettini of Italy advanced to the U.S. Open quarterfinals with a 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

Davidovich Fokina had little left in the fifth set when he appeared to suffer an injury with the match tied 2-2. He went down in a heap after a hard split returning a ball along the baseline. He was on his knees and pounded the ground, grimacing as he eventually made his way to the bench. A trainer rubbed ice on Davidovich Fokina’s left knee and leg during every break the rest of the way.

Berrettini, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up, reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the fifth straight time. He dropped out of Wimbledon in June because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Berrettini labored through most of the match but used 18 aces and six winning break points to advance.

___

noon

It’s time for the biggest match yet in the men’s U.S. Open draw.

Defending champion and No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev plays 23rd-seeded Nick Kyrgios in an Arthur Ashe Stadium showdown where the winner should be the heavy favorite to reach the final.

The 27-year-old Kyrgios is 3-1 overall against Medvedev. Though he has a career-high ranking of No. 13, Kyrgios is 14-11 against players currently ranked in the top 5.

Medvedev, who has made at least the semifinals in each of the last three U.S. Opens, is trying to became the first repeat champion since Roger Federer won five straight from 2004 to 2008. Kyrgios won the most recent match between the two, which came in Montreal.

Medvedev is the only player in the top half of the draw who has not lost a set. No man has won a U.S. Open title without losing a set in the Open era, which began in 1968.

The big match on the women’s side comes during the afternoon at Ashe when No. 12 seed Coco Gauff plays Shuai Zhang. Gauff, a French Open finalist this year, is trying to reach the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open for the first time in her career.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Independent

Nick Kyrgios and his US Open outburst showed he is now trapped by a fear of failure

The demolition began within moments of match point. Nick Kyrgios started with the racket in his hand, pounding it into the court four times, each smash breaking through the hush that had quickly descended among the midnight crowd. Then he found a second and wrecked it too, almost splitting it in half, its bent frame telling the story of a plan that had gone to pieces. After wanting to give New York a show in his US Open quarter-final against Karen Khachanov, this final act of destruction was the closest Kyrgios got to producing his explosive game. It was...
TENNIS
The Independent

Nick Kyrgios devastated after US Open exit after defeat to Karen Khachanov

Nick Kyrgios was left “devastated” as his quest for a first grand slam title at the US Open ended with a five-set quarter-final defeat by Russia’s Karen Khachanov.After reaching the Wimbledon final, Kyrgios arrived in New York motivated to try to go one better but he was unable to find the same tremendous level he showed in beating defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round.Instead it is Russian Khachanov who progresses to a first slam semi-final after clinching a 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7 (3) 6-4 victory just before 1am.That semifinal feeling.@karenkhachanov fights past Nick Kyrgios in five intense sets....
TENNIS
960 The Ref

Alcaraz tops Sinner, latest US Open match | US Open updates

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Carlos Alcaraz has outlasted Jannik Sinner in the latest-finishing match in U.S. Open history, advancing to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 victory. The No. 3 seed...
TENNIS
Fox News

US Open 2022: Coco Gauff loses to Caroline Garcia in straight sets

Coco Gauff’s US Open run is over as she lost to Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night. Gauff, the 18-year-old American, fell in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 as France’s Garcia didn’t allow her any breathing room in this one. In fact, Garcia has yet to lose a set so far in this tournament.
TENNIS
960 The Ref

No. 3 Alcaraz beats Cilic in 5-set match | US Open updates

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. It’s going to be a U.S. Open quarterfinals matchup of two rising stars when third-seeded Carlos Alcaraz plays No. 11-seed Jannik Sinner. The 19-year-old Alcaraz was the last to advance in...
TENNIS
International Business Times

US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Emulates Idol Rafael Nadal As He Reaches Semi-Final

Carlos Alcaraz has emulated Rafael Nadal to become the first teenager to reach the men's singles Grand Slam semi-final since his idol. In a thrilling encounter that went on to be the second-longest match in US Open history, Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 Thursday morning. The young Spanish star saved one match point in the fourth set to seal the game that lasted for five hours and 15 minutes, according to ESPN.
TENNIS
The Independent

Ons Jabeur reaches US Open semi-finals with straight-sets win

Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to reach the US Open semi-finals in the open era with victory over Ajla Tomljanovic.After making the final of Wimbledon, the Tunisian is through to the last four of a grand slam for the second time following a 6-4 7-6 (4) success against Tomljanovic.The Australian did not allow the hoopla of her third-round victory over Serena Williams to distract her from focusing on the rest of the tournament as she targeted a best grand slam performance.But fifth seed Jabeur used her all-round skills to overcome the power of Tomljanovic, fighting back from 5-3...
TENNIS
