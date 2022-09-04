ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump suggests the Mar-a-Lago documents were bound for his library. But advisers say he's rarely talked about it.

By Peter Nicholas, Jonathan Allen, Marc Caputo
AOL Corp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’

Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
POTUS
Law & Crime

Judge Refuses to Allow Anti-Trump Former GOP Administration Officials to Weigh in on Special Master, But ‘Appreciates’ Their ‘Willingness to Participate’

The federal judge who issued an unusual Labor Day ruling appointing a special master to review thousands of files seized from the 45th president’s Mar-a-Lago estate issued a brief order on Tuesday refusing to allow several onetime GOP officials from filing an amicus brief in opposition to the special master appointment.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
AOL Corp

Poll: Biden now leads Trump by widest margin in 6 months

As President Biden’s approval rating continues to bounce back from its summertime lows, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll now shows him leading former President Donald Trump in a 2024 rematch by the widest margin since March. The survey of 1,634 U.S. adults was conducted from Sept. 2 to Sept....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Richard Nixon
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Criminal hackers targeting K-12 schools, U.S. government warns

Criminal hackers have recently targeted U.S. school districts and will likely continue to escalate their attacks this school year, federal agencies warned Tuesday. The alert — issued by the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and MS-ISAC, a nonprofit organization that shares cyber threats — warned that “attacks may increase as the 2022/2023 school year begins and criminal ransomware groups perceive opportunities for successful attacks.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

As Trump departed the White House, aides rushed to pack documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's departure from the White House was as chaotic as his presidency, former aides said, and his final hours in power were marked by a last-minute rush to pack up piles of paper and memorabilia he wanted. Trump, who preferred to look at things on paper,...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fbi#Presidential Library#The White House#The Justice Department#Trumpworld
AOL Corp

Queen Elizabeth dead: Biden, Trump, Obama, others mourn her passing

President Biden and his five living predecessors joined world leaders in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died peacefully Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands, where she was surrounded by her family, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. She was 96.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AOL Corp

Photos: Queen Elizabeth’s meetings with U.S. presidents, from Eisenhower to Biden

During her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II met in person with nearly every sitting U.S. president, from Dwight Eisenhower to Joe Biden. Those meetings — which took place both in the United Kingdom and in the United States — are being remembered by many Americans following the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Steve Bannon surrenders in NY court in wall donor case

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face fresh charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal prosecution that ended abruptly,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

U.S. to make it easier for low-income immigrants to get green cards

The Biden administration will make it easier for low-income immigrants to become permanent U.S. residents through a new regulation in December that will mark a dramatic shift from strict Trump-era immigration requirements, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. A DHS regulation set to take effect Dec. 23 will...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy