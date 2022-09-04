Trump suggests the Mar-a-Lago documents were bound for his library. But advisers say he's rarely talked about it.

Read full article on original website
Related
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Michelle Obama has a dig at Donald Trump in White House portrait remarks: ‘Once our time is up, we move on’
Former first lady Michelle Obama had a thinly-veiled dig at Donald Trump during powerful remarks at the unveiling of her official White House portrait on Wednesday.Speaking about the significance of the moment and the importance of “participating in and watching our democracy” she referred to the “peaceful transition of power” in a clear reference to the final months of the Trump presidency.She further said, that those in power work and serve “for as long as we can, as long as the people choose to keep us here,” adding: “once our time is up, we move on”.After the unveiling of...
Judge Refuses to Allow Anti-Trump Former GOP Administration Officials to Weigh in on Special Master, But ‘Appreciates’ Their ‘Willingness to Participate’
The federal judge who issued an unusual Labor Day ruling appointing a special master to review thousands of files seized from the 45th president’s Mar-a-Lago estate issued a brief order on Tuesday refusing to allow several onetime GOP officials from filing an amicus brief in opposition to the special master appointment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AOL Corp
Barr: Judge's ruling on special master in Trump documents case is 'deeply flawed'
Former Attorney General William Barr decried the decision by a federal judge to appoint a special master to review government documents discovered in an FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Florida home and country club, calling it "wrong" and "deeply flawed." On Monday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who...
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
AOL Corp
Poll: Biden now leads Trump by widest margin in 6 months
As President Biden’s approval rating continues to bounce back from its summertime lows, a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll now shows him leading former President Donald Trump in a 2024 rematch by the widest margin since March. The survey of 1,634 U.S. adults was conducted from Sept. 2 to Sept....
AOL Corp
Poll: Democrats lead Republicans among those who say they'll 'definitely' vote in midterms
A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Democrats are heading into the homestretch of the 2022 midterm campaign with a lead over Republicans among registered voters — including those who say they “definitely will vote” this year. According to the survey of 1,634 U.S. adults, which was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
AOL Corp
Criminal hackers targeting K-12 schools, U.S. government warns
Criminal hackers have recently targeted U.S. school districts and will likely continue to escalate their attacks this school year, federal agencies warned Tuesday. The alert — issued by the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and MS-ISAC, a nonprofit organization that shares cyber threats — warned that “attacks may increase as the 2022/2023 school year begins and criminal ransomware groups perceive opportunities for successful attacks.”
AOL Corp
As Trump departed the White House, aides rushed to pack documents
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump's departure from the White House was as chaotic as his presidency, former aides said, and his final hours in power were marked by a last-minute rush to pack up piles of paper and memorabilia he wanted. Trump, who preferred to look at things on paper,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Justice Department files notice to appeal special master decision in Trump documents case
The Justice Department on Thursday filed a notice that it will appeal a judge’s recent controversial decision to appoint a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump had requested to have an independent arbiter oversee the review of evidence recovered by...
AOL Corp
Queen Elizabeth dead: Biden, Trump, Obama, others mourn her passing
President Biden and his five living predecessors joined world leaders in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died peacefully Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands, where she was surrounded by her family, Buckingham Palace said in a statement. She was 96.
AOL Corp
Document seized from Trump home described foreign govt's nuclear capabilities - Washington Post
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found in the FBI's search last month of former President Donald Trump's Florida home, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The Post report, which cited people familiar with the matter, did not identify the...
AOL Corp
Jan. 6 defendant turned in by ex he called a 'moron' gets nine months in prison
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter turned in by his ex after he called her a "moron" because she didn't believe Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday. Richard Michetti of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Photos: Queen Elizabeth’s meetings with U.S. presidents, from Eisenhower to Biden
During her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II met in person with nearly every sitting U.S. president, from Dwight Eisenhower to Joe Biden. Those meetings — which took place both in the United Kingdom and in the United States — are being remembered by many Americans following the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death.
AOL Corp
Steve Bannon surrenders in NY court in wall donor case
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face fresh charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal prosecution that ended abruptly,...
AOL Corp
U.S. to make it easier for low-income immigrants to get green cards
The Biden administration will make it easier for low-income immigrants to become permanent U.S. residents through a new regulation in December that will mark a dramatic shift from strict Trump-era immigration requirements, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. A DHS regulation set to take effect Dec. 23 will...
Comments / 0