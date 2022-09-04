ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Insecure’s Yvonne Orji: Inside A Day in My Life!

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ngU2f_0hhwoka100

The hustle never stops! After finishing a five-season run as Molly Carter on HBO’s Insecure , Yvonne Orji is already gearing up for her next project – and she brought Us Weekly along for a day in her life as a successful actress and producer.

While Orji, 38, exclusively revealed to Us that she is “preparing for a few new roles,” her latest project is Netflix’s upcoming drama — which she is set to both produce and star in.

Stronger will center around female empowerment and bodybuilding. The series is created and written by Up In the Air's Sheldon Turner and comes from A+E Studios.

Per Deadline , the show will seemingly follow Toni Winslow (Orji), “a single mom who feels unseen and unimportant” who becomes “obsessed with bodybuilding as she explores the surprisingly tenuous line separating self-empowerment from self-destruction.”

Playing strong female characters is nothing new for the Nigeria native, whose portrayal of Molly in Insecure became a standout performance over the show's six-year run.

“You turn Insecure on and you see a sea of brown. You see at the core of it a strong friendship between two brown-skinned girls” Orji told the Huffington Post in July 2017. “Me and Issa [Rae] talk about this a lot; she has great friends and she wanted to show friends like that who are dope and amazing and [for people to] be able to see a relationship that is supported."

The Night School star continued, “Black girls can make the best girlfriends. Sometimes you need someone who’s gonna listen to you and let you do your own thing like Issa and Molly.”

Orji isn’t just a pro in front of the camera. The actress is also well versed in stand-up — one of her favorite things to do. “Whether I’m on set or upon the stage, I truly feel like my most authentic self when I’m able to help others and make them laugh,” she told Us .

While Orji may be busy and on the go, she never forgets to take time for self-care . Whether it’s stopping to — literally — smell the roses or reflecting on her day through journaling, she understands the importance of mindfulness.

“It helps me to take a moment to pray, give thanks and to make sure I’m starting the day putting me first,” she explained.

Scroll down to check out a day in Orji’s life:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Miranda Cosgrove Opens Up About the ‘Pressure’ of Being a Child Star on ‘iCarly’: ‘I Would Ignore Nice Comments and Look for the Mean One’

It’s not easy being a teen. Miranda Cosgrove opened up about her time in front of the camera on Nickelodeon’s iCarly — and she admitted it wasn’t always a walk in the park. “For sure there was pressure,” Cosgrove, 29, revealed during the Monday, September 5, episode of the “Reign With Josh Smith” podcast. “Even when […]
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

TV and Film Mistakes Spotted on Social Media: From ‘Gossip Girl’ Wardrobe Issues to ‘Friends’ Casting Mishaps

Caught red handed! While TV shows and movies have teams dedicated to making sure nothing goes wrong on the production side, things slip through the cracks from time to time. That’s where fans come in. Over the years, viewers have pointed out the entertainment industry’s mishaps including the famous Starbucks cup of 2019 that popped […]
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yvonne Orji
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros for Season 31 Announced: Who’s Back in the Ballroom and Who’s Missing?

Back to the ballroom! Before Dancing With the Stars makes its debut on Disney+, several of the show’s pros showed off their stuff for the official promo shoot. “The mirrorball’s makeover? It’s a 🔟 from us. 👏,” the reality TV series’ official Instagram wrote alongside the poster on Thursday, August 18. In the pic, dancers Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem […]
TV SHOWS
d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”

During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett’s Relationship Timeline

From sparks flying to splitting amicably. Alex Rodriguez briefly dated nutrionist Kathryne Padgett following his breakup with Jennifer Lopez. “He’s in the playing field looking for someone he can eventually be in a serious committed relationship with,” an insider told Us Weekly in January 2022. “He’d love to find the next ‘J. Lo’ – he […]
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Friendship#Hbo#The Huffington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

‘Smash’ Alum Megan Hilty’s Family Dies in Plane Crash: Pregnant Sister Lauren, Brother-in-Law Ross and Young Niece Remy Dead

Megan Hilty is mourning her loved ones after a tragic plane crash resulted in the deaths of several family members, including her pregnant sister, Lauren Hilty. Ross Mickel, Lauren and their daughter, Remy, died on Sunday, September 4, along with six other passengers and a pilot. Only one body has been recovered as of Tuesday, […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

201K+
Followers
21K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy