Insecure’s Yvonne Orji: Inside A Day in My Life!

The hustle never stops! After finishing a five-season run as Molly Carter on HBO’s Insecure , Yvonne Orji is already gearing up for her next project – and she brought Us Weekly along for a day in her life as a successful actress and producer.

While Orji, 38, exclusively revealed to Us that she is “preparing for a few new roles,” her latest project is Netflix’s upcoming drama — which she is set to both produce and star in.

Stronger will center around female empowerment and bodybuilding. The series is created and written by Up In the Air's Sheldon Turner and comes from A+E Studios.

Per Deadline , the show will seemingly follow Toni Winslow (Orji), “a single mom who feels unseen and unimportant” who becomes “obsessed with bodybuilding as she explores the surprisingly tenuous line separating self-empowerment from self-destruction.”

Playing strong female characters is nothing new for the Nigeria native, whose portrayal of Molly in Insecure became a standout performance over the show's six-year run.

“You turn Insecure on and you see a sea of brown. You see at the core of it a strong friendship between two brown-skinned girls” Orji told the Huffington Post in July 2017. “Me and Issa [Rae] talk about this a lot; she has great friends and she wanted to show friends like that who are dope and amazing and [for people to] be able to see a relationship that is supported."

The Night School star continued, “Black girls can make the best girlfriends. Sometimes you need someone who’s gonna listen to you and let you do your own thing like Issa and Molly.”

Orji isn’t just a pro in front of the camera. The actress is also well versed in stand-up — one of her favorite things to do. “Whether I’m on set or upon the stage, I truly feel like my most authentic self when I’m able to help others and make them laugh,” she told Us .

While Orji may be busy and on the go, she never forgets to take time for self-care . Whether it’s stopping to — literally — smell the roses or reflecting on her day through journaling, she understands the importance of mindfulness.

“It helps me to take a moment to pray, give thanks and to make sure I’m starting the day putting me first,” she explained.

Scroll down to check out a day in Orji’s life: