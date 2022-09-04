Read full article on original website
Related
This kicker didn't attempt a field goal last year. How is he making 51-yarders now?
Garrett Coppersmith said the pressures of being a kicker ― the eyes on him, the responsibility, the potential for embarrassment ― usually don't bother him. But this kick? This one made him nervous. ...
Insider on Giants: 'This is a full-blown rebuild. There's concerns all across the board'
Expectations seem to be near-universally low for the New York Giants headed into the 2022 regular season. Both the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have been popular picks this summer to make the playoffs out of the NFC East, and even the Washington Commanders see some slight improvement with a perceived upgrade at quarterback in Carson Wentz.
NFL・
Chase Young Rumor: Washington Commanders Upset Over Injury 'Aggravation' at Von Miller Camp?
Any Chase Young news comes with the hope that the rehab is right ... and that the rumors are not.
Comments / 0