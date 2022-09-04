ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

WKU Athletics

WKU Soccer Starts 3-Game Road Swing at Ole Miss

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer hits the road for a three-match road swing that starts off on Thursday night in Oxford, Mississippi with a match against Ole Miss at 6 p.m. WKU (2-2-2) at No. 9 Ole Miss (5-0-1) Thursday, Sept. 7 | 6 p.m. Ole Miss Soccer...
OXFORD, MS
WKU Athletics

WKU Women's Basketball Announces Staff Additions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - WKU women's basketball head coach Greg Collins has announced new additions and a promotion within his staff for the upcoming 2022-23 season. David Walls, previously a Graduate Assistant with the team, has been promoted to Director of Scouting. His primary duties will include film breakdown of the Lady Toppers and opposing teams and managing advanced statistical analysis.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

