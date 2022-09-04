Read full article on original website
WKU Soccer Starts 3-Game Road Swing at Ole Miss
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU Soccer hits the road for a three-match road swing that starts off on Thursday night in Oxford, Mississippi with a match against Ole Miss at 6 p.m. WKU (2-2-2) at No. 9 Ole Miss (5-0-1) Thursday, Sept. 7 | 6 p.m. Ole Miss Soccer...
WKU Women's Basketball Announces Staff Additions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - WKU women's basketball head coach Greg Collins has announced new additions and a promotion within his staff for the upcoming 2022-23 season. David Walls, previously a Graduate Assistant with the team, has been promoted to Director of Scouting. His primary duties will include film breakdown of the Lady Toppers and opposing teams and managing advanced statistical analysis.
Five Hilltopper Greats to be Inducted into WKU Athletic Hall of Fame
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Five great names in the history of WKU Athletics will be inducted as the 31st class into the WKU Athletic Hall of Fame in ceremonies set for Homecoming weekend this fall. The 2022 class includes Claire Donahue (women's swimming), Chuck Eneix (men's track & field),...
