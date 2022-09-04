BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - WKU women's basketball head coach Greg Collins has announced new additions and a promotion within his staff for the upcoming 2022-23 season. David Walls, previously a Graduate Assistant with the team, has been promoted to Director of Scouting. His primary duties will include film breakdown of the Lady Toppers and opposing teams and managing advanced statistical analysis.

