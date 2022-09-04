Read full article on original website
Super Bowl 57 picks, bold predictions, NFL Week 1 lines and more
In this episode of the Stacking The Box Podcast, Sterling Holmes and Matt Verderame make Super Bowl 57 picks, talk Week 1 lines and more. We’ve finally made it. The 2022 NFL season is here. On Tuesday afternoon, FanSided’s Stacking The Box Podcast went deep into the predictions, with...
Drake London 'trending in a positive direction' for Week 1
Drake London is "trending in a positive direction" with his knee injury, and the Falcons are optimistic that he will play in the season opener against the Saints absent a setback. (profootballnetwork.com) Fantasy Impact:. London injured his knee in the Falcons' preseason game against the Lions, and he has been...
Packers Might Have to Turn to Plan C at Receiver
Allen Lazard was supposed to be the Green Bay Packers' new No. 1 receiver. What if he can't play on Sunday at the Vikings?
Week 1: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Let's start 'em and sit 'em with confidence to begin the 2022 fantasy football season.
Trace McSorley promoted from practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals have promoted quarterback Trace McSorley from the practice squad. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) With Colt McCoy sent to IR with an arm injury, McSorley is the Cardinals' new backup quarterback. Kyler Murray has been relatively healthy for most of his career but missed three games last season, which McCoy started. McSorley has an intriguing skillset but has not yet shown enough to be relied on as a capable backup. The entire offense will take a massive hit in fantasy value if McSorley has to make any starts this season.
‘It’s just contagious’: Von Miller sounds off on Josh Allen after playing with Manning, Stafford
Von Miller knows what it takes to win it all in the NFL. The future Hall of Famer has two Super Bowl rings to prove that. He won once with the Denver Broncos and again with the Los Angeles Rams just last season. And he’s got a legitimate chance of winning yet another Super Bowl ring with a different team as part of a Buffalo Bills squad led by quarterback Josh Allen.
Bills get big update on potential breakout Josh Allen weapon ahead of huge matchup vs. Rams
The Buffalo Bills are itching to play their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season which will be against the Los Angeles Rams this coming Thursday in Hollywood. While they will be up against the reigning Super Bowl champions, there’s no backing down for Josh Allen and the Bills, as they know they have the firepower to keep up and even be better than the rest of the NFL. Among the weapons Josh Allen has in his arsenal, albeit not much talked about, is wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who could be on the verge of breaking out in 2022.
Aaron Rodgers seemingly sends message about 1 Packers WR
One of the big question in Green Bay Packers camp has been about who Aaron Rodgers will throw the ball to this season. On Monday, he may have given something of a hint. According to Matt Schneiderman of The Athletic, Rodgers was in the Green Bay locker room on Monday wearing a potentially telling T-shirt. The shirt teased a ticket of Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard, with the tagline “Make Green Bay Great Again.”
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs
Expectations are high for the hard-knock Lions and D'Andre Swift, ranked eighth vs. the Eagles in Week 1.
Michael Irvin Has An Incredibly Bold Pick for NFL MVP
His pick is nowhere near the top of odds lists for the award in 2022.
Zach Wilson expected to be sidelined until Week 4
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that the earliest he expects Zach Wilson back is Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (New York Jets on Twitter) Coach Saleh stressed that the team is looking to ensure he is 100 percent ready, both mentally and physically ready. After consulting with team personnel, the expected return date is Week 4 against Pittsburgh. While this is disappointing news for Wilson, it is positive that the team is prioritizing his full recovery instead of rushing him back out for personal reasons. Joe Flacco is set to make at least three starts for the Jets, who are confident in the veteran after he reportedly impressed with the first team offense this offseason. Despite some intriguing weapons, absent a plus matchup, Flacco and Wilson remain middling QB2 options.
Van Jefferson ruled out for Thursday’s opener
Jefferson is still recovering from a knee surgery he had on August 2nd. The Rams are likely to hold Jefferson out until he can log consecutive practices considering he has had two surgeries on the same knee. Fantasy managers can look at Ben Skowronek as a fill-in option for Week 1.
Isaiah Spiller (ankle) practices in full Wednesday
Spiller returned to practice last week after missing some time due to an ankle injury. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said last week "there's a chance" he would miss the team's Week 1 matchup with the Raiders, but it sounds like he is on track to be able to play this weekend. It remains an uncertain situation behind Austin Ekeler with Spiller, Josh Kelley and Sony Michel competing for that No. 2 role.
Ty Montgomery (ankle) returns to practice Wednesday
This is an encouraging sign for Montgomery, as his injury looked a lot worse a few weeks ago than it seems to be now. He should continue to ramp up his work in practice, but it is unknown if he will be ready to go on Sunday for Week 1. If he does suit up, he is expected to receive some receiving work as the RB3 on the depth chart. However, if he can't go, then expect the bulk of the receptions out of the backfield to go to Rhamondre Stevenson.
Laquon Treadwell signs with Patriots' practice squad
According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, WR Laquon Treadwell is signing with the New England Patriots to their practice squad. (Aaron Wilson on Twitter) The former first-rounder had the most productive year of his six-year NFL career in 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team dealt with injuries. Treadwell caught 33 passes for 434 yards and a touchdown across 12 games, starting seven. Despite this, he likely won't see much playing time with the number of bodies the Patriots likely have ahead of him on the depth chart.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Eagles, Lions rising heading into 2022 season; Cowboys slipping
Football, at long last, is back. The time for endless speculation is over. No more training camp dispatches or preseason guesswork. It's time for the real thing. On Thursday night, the top two teams in the Power Rankings will square off at SoFi Stadium, and it will be glorious. Bills versus Rams. Gorgeous. Fourteen more games on Sunday and a corker of a Monday night matchup between the Broncos and Seahawks -- Russ Bowl I. Let's ride.
Marcus Johnson signs with Giants' practice squad
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the New York Giants are signing WR Marcus Johnson to the team's practice squad. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Johnson spent some time with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason after playing his first five seasons in Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Tennessee. Johnson has 51 career catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns. He adds another body to a deep, but not too potent, Giants WR depth chart.
J.K. Dobbins limited in practice Wednesday
Dobbins not landing on the PUP list seemed like a win for fantasy managers before the season started. Lamar Jackson stating “hopefully he’ll be out in a couple of weeks” is definitely concerning. Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on the practice reports and have a backup plan in the event Dobbins is out or limited. If Dobbins is unable to suit up in Week 1, expect to see increased roles for veterans Mike Davis and Kenyan Drake.
