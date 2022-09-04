Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
thecomeback.com
Ben Roethlisberger reveals who should be Steelers starting quarterback
Ben Roethlisberger isn’t afraid to give his takes, especially if it concerns the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the summer, the retired Steelers quarterback revealed that he felt head coach Mike Tomlin coddled players, a take that Steelers captain Cam Heyward took issue on. Now, Roethlisberger has his own podcast. Because...
Sean Payton Reveals His Pick For Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is adjusting nicely to his new role as an NFL analyst. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show, Up & Adams, Payton revealed his prediction for Sunday night's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Payton has the Cowboys winning...
Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game
The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
RELATED PEOPLE
fantasypros.com
Thaddeus Moss released by Cincinnati
According to Field Yates of ESPN, TE Thaddeus Moss has been released from the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad in correspondence with the return of S Jessie Bates. (Field Yates on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Moss played for the Bengals during the preseason before being cut and re-signed to the team's practice...
Popculture
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski claims Baker Mayfield’s knowledge is ‘overrated’ ahead of Week 1 clash vs. Panthers
One of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL’s opening weekend has to be the Week 1 clash between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield will be facing his former team in what has emerged as one of the most intriguing storylines early in the season.
Falcons get major injury update on star rookie ahead of Week 1
Drake London fully participated in Atlanta Falcons practice on Monday, per Joe Patrick. Patrick did add that it was an unpadded practice which consisted mainly of walkthroughs. Nevertheless, London’s participation is a great sign for the Falcons. London left a Falcons preseason game with a concerning injury a few weeks ago. Fortunately, the young receiver […] The post Falcons get major injury update on star rookie ahead of Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dan Quinn on Cowboys 'Fastest' Defense; Enough to Stop Tom Brady, Bucs?
The Cowboys will need every bit of speed to take down Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. 'half-jokes' he will sign with winner of Bills-Rams, believes both could make Super Bowl
The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills kick off the 2022 NFL season this Thursday night in a matchup the sports world has been looking forward to for months. It's the reigning Super Bowl champions vs. the favorites to hoist the Lomabardi Trophy this upcoming season, but both may be playing for something more than the first win of the new year.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by same model that nailed Taylor's standout year
The days following Labor Day weekend bring a short work week for many, but it's also a final chance for 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Most will be done by the time the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game gets underway on Thursday. That means it is time to take a final look through the 2022 Fantasy football rankings and get ready to make your 2022 Fantasy football picks. There are obvious Fantasy football picks 2022 like Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp and Josh Allen who won't last long on the board this year. But winning your league, regardless of format, is all about knowing who the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts will be so that your roster is well-situated for the months to come. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 1
It is finally football season, and with it comes time to draft your fantasy football teams and set your lineups. While you certainly can lose your leagues during your drafts, you cannot win them, which makes your Week 1 waiver wire pickups just that more important. Plenty of players will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
16 Sleepers to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
The 2022 fantasy football season is just around the corner. The FantasyPros mock draft simulator is the best preparation for your fantasy drafts. Each year you want to construct your team with a proper mix of good value players and upside sleepers while avoiding players with high bust potential. Beyond...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Bills get big update on potential breakout Josh Allen weapon ahead of huge matchup vs. Rams
The Buffalo Bills are itching to play their first game of the 2022 NFL regular season which will be against the Los Angeles Rams this coming Thursday in Hollywood. While they will be up against the reigning Super Bowl champions, there’s no backing down for Josh Allen and the Bills, as they know they have the firepower to keep up and even be better than the rest of the NFL. Among the weapons Josh Allen has in his arsenal, albeit not much talked about, is wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who could be on the verge of breaking out in 2022.
AthlonSports.com
NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
The national media is already burying the KC Chiefs
While the official record for every NFL team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, still stands at 0-0 the national media have begun their hot take carousel. With the NFL season kickoff just around the corner, the morning shows on ESPN and NFL Network are buzzing with hype. They’ll get to the talk from an exciting weekend of college football in a minute, but first let’s give the people what they want: piping hot NFL predictions!
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 1 (2022 Fantasy Football)
The best job I’ve ever had. As I’m writing this sentence, it’s almost exactly six months to the day since I joined FantasyPros and BettingPros as the Director of Content. What I said in my announcement tweet in February is still true: My goal at FantasyPros is...
Comments / 4